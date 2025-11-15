45 ‘Forbidden Food’ Examples You Shouldn’t Ever Eat (New Pics)

It’s a concept as old as Adam and Eve. However, while Christianity continues to decline in the US at a rapid pace, forbidden snacks are still very, very relevant. At least on the Internet.
Bored Panda has already covered the topic here and here but pictures of these heavenly delights keep popping up all over social media, so we have to keep up. Plus, since our first publication on forbidden snacks, a subreddit of the same name was born too, it’s the perfect opportunity to show it some love as well—some images in this list come from there!
The online community is obsessed with inedible objects that are tasty to the eye, but not to the mouth, so if you like what you see below, feel free to become one of its 911,000 members. From pebbles that look like toast to a hairdo you could sell as ramen, they’ve got it all.
In the meantime, continue scrolling and enjoy our refined selection of the not-so-heavenly delights.
#1 Forbidden Mayonnaise
Image source: MrFluffytheLion
#2 Manatees Being Fed Sweet Potatoes. While Looking Like Sweet Potatoes
Image source: chompthecake
#3 Grape Agate From Indonesia
Image source: Yulinka17
#4 Forbidden Everything
Image source: JPL_Reader
#5 Forbidden Ramen
Image source: British-
#6 Sea Glass, Looks Like Candy
Image source: E-catherine
#7 Carved Green Onyx Gemstone Grapes. I’m Salivating
Image source: Trolivia
#8 Lately, I’ve Been Having A Craving For Grilled Cheese, Then I Noticed My Calendar And It All Made Sense
Image source: scroopiedoopie
#9 A Giant Broccoli
Image source: kaigaradotcom
#10 This Rock Looks Like A Steak
Image source: DisclosedIntent
#11 Pass Me A Banana. Actually, I’m Alright
Image source: danruse
#12 I Almost Ate A Praying Mantis That Was In My Salad
Image source: DirgeofElliot
#13 Forbidden Thanksgiving Turkey
Image source: theegoofball
#14 Forbidden Avocado
Image source: migraine_boy
#15 The Wood In This Tree Looks Like Spaghetti And Tomato Sauce
Image source: AwayState
#16 I Found A Rock That Looks Like Bread With A Bite Taken Out Of It
Image source: GamerLobster
#17 Forbidden Honey
Image source: jasminelg16
#18 Still Can’t Believe It’s Not Ham
Image source: MTPROJECTS
#19 Forbidden Crème Brulée
Image source: HPVD Photos
#20 My Over-Baked Lap Croissant
Image source: Rosie RJ
#21 Mmmmmm… Caramels
Image source: Mr_PoodlePants
#22 Vintage Forbidden Candy Identification Chart
Image source: LinkDude80
#23 This Rosso Levanto Marble Looks Like Raw Meat
Image source: The Geography
#24 Caught Our Japanese Exchange Student About To Drink This Because It Says “Soda” And Has Fruit On The Label
Image source: McBeardedson
#25 Forbidden Ice Cream
Image source: JohnCenaAMA
#26 My Buddy’s Soap And Dish Look Like A Fried Egg
Image source: ronin_cse
#27 Forbidden Fried Chicken (It’s Calcite)
Image source: rebelraf
#28 Juicy Pomegranate Seeds
Image source: oldernan
#29 Forbidden Honey Bun
Image source: Aussie_Red
#30 These Forbidden Oreos Are Actually Methamphetamine Disguised As Decorative Aztec Calendar Wheels
Image source: ice.gov
#31 Can’t Tell If Rust Stained Tarp Or World’s Largest Burrito Just Casually Chilling On The Sidewalk
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Forbidden Coffee
Image source: Faith_SC
#33 This Rock That Looks Like A Half-Eaten Potato
Image source: classicjondor
#34 This Forbidden Ravioli Is Actually A Sea Star
Image source: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
#35 Forbidden Pork Belly
Image source: SailorPuffles
#36 Anyone Know What Kind This Is? Fried Egg Jellyfish
Image source: Sunshine Coast BC Canada
#37 Bowling Ball Broke At Work. It Looks Like A Forbidden Babybel Cheese
Image source: hrm326
#38 Forbidden Sour Gummy Hippo (Crystallizing Soap)
Image source: RogueOrange
#39 Forbidden Tortilla (Rusted Metal Paint)
Image source: Panzer_Man
#40 Forbidden Sorbet
Image source: aclassymess
#41 Forbidden Soup
Image source: Littleredsavior
#42 Was Making My Homemade Laundry Detergent And I Had To Stop Myself From Grabbing A Pinch Like When I Normally Shred Cheese
Image source: Tasmith49
#43 I Found A Pebble That Looks Like A Slice Of French Toast
Image source: kimcaal
#44 These Pancake-Looking Mushrooms I Found
Image source: leaf_of_lettuce
#45 Just Throwing Some Meat On The Grill
Image source: succrose
