45 ‘Forbidden Food’ Examples You Shouldn’t Ever Eat (New Pics)

It’s a concept as old as Adam and Eve. However, while Christianity continues to decline in the US at a rapid pace, forbidden snacks are still very, very relevant. At least on the Internet.

Bored Panda has already covered the topic here and here but pictures of these heavenly delights keep popping up all over social media, so we have to keep up. Plus, since our first publication on forbidden snacks, a subreddit of the same name was born too, it’s the perfect opportunity to show it some love as well—some images in this list come from there!

The online community is obsessed with inedible objects that are tasty to the eye, but not to the mouth, so if you like what you see below, feel free to become one of its 911,000 members. From pebbles that look like toast to a hairdo you could sell as ramen, they’ve got it all.

In the meantime, continue scrolling and enjoy our refined selection of the not-so-heavenly delights.

#1 Forbidden Mayonnaise

Image source: MrFluffytheLion

#2 Manatees Being Fed Sweet Potatoes. While Looking Like Sweet Potatoes

Image source: chompthecake

#3 Grape Agate From Indonesia

Image source: Yulinka17

#4 Forbidden Everything

Image source: JPL_Reader

#5 Forbidden Ramen

Image source: British-

#6 Sea Glass, Looks Like Candy

Image source: E-catherine

#7 Carved Green Onyx Gemstone Grapes. I’m Salivating

Image source: Trolivia

#8 Lately, I’ve Been Having A Craving For Grilled Cheese, Then I Noticed My Calendar And It All Made Sense

Image source: scroopiedoopie

#9 A Giant Broccoli

Image source: kaigaradotcom

#10 This Rock Looks Like A Steak

Image source: DisclosedIntent

#11 Pass Me A Banana. Actually, I’m Alright

Image source: danruse

#12 I Almost Ate A Praying Mantis That Was In My Salad

Image source: DirgeofElliot

#13 Forbidden Thanksgiving Turkey

Image source: theegoofball

#14 Forbidden Avocado

Image source: migraine_boy

#15 The Wood In This Tree Looks Like Spaghetti And Tomato Sauce

Image source: AwayState

#16 I Found A Rock That Looks Like Bread With A Bite Taken Out Of It

Image source: GamerLobster

#17 Forbidden Honey

Image source: jasminelg16

#18 Still Can’t Believe It’s Not Ham

Image source: MTPROJECTS

#19 Forbidden Crème Brulée

Image source: HPVD Photos

#20 My Over-Baked Lap Croissant

Image source: Rosie RJ

#21 Mmmmmm… Caramels

Image source: Mr_PoodlePants

#22 Vintage Forbidden Candy Identification Chart

Image source: LinkDude80

#23 This Rosso Levanto Marble Looks Like Raw Meat

Image source: The Geography

#24 Caught Our Japanese Exchange Student About To Drink This Because It Says “Soda” And Has Fruit On The Label

Image source: McBeardedson

#25 Forbidden Ice Cream

Image source: JohnCenaAMA

#26 My Buddy’s Soap And Dish Look Like A Fried Egg

Image source: ronin_cse

#27 Forbidden Fried Chicken (It’s Calcite)

Image source: rebelraf

#28 Juicy Pomegranate Seeds

Image source: oldernan

#29 Forbidden Honey Bun

Image source: Aussie_Red

#30 These Forbidden Oreos Are Actually Methamphetamine Disguised As Decorative Aztec Calendar Wheels

Image source: ice.gov

#31 Can’t Tell If Rust Stained Tarp Or World’s Largest Burrito Just Casually Chilling On The Sidewalk

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Forbidden Coffee

Image source: Faith_SC

#33 This Rock That Looks Like A Half-Eaten Potato

Image source: classicjondor

#34 This Forbidden Ravioli Is Actually A Sea Star

Image source: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research

#35 Forbidden Pork Belly

Image source: SailorPuffles

#36 Anyone Know What Kind This Is? Fried Egg Jellyfish

Image source: Sunshine Coast BC Canada

#37 Bowling Ball Broke At Work. It Looks Like A Forbidden Babybel Cheese

Image source: hrm326

#38 Forbidden Sour Gummy Hippo (Crystallizing Soap)

Image source: RogueOrange

#39 Forbidden Tortilla (Rusted Metal Paint)

Image source: Panzer_Man

#40 Forbidden Sorbet

Image source: aclassymess

#41 Forbidden Soup

Image source: Littleredsavior

#42 Was Making My Homemade Laundry Detergent And I Had To Stop Myself From Grabbing A Pinch Like When I Normally Shred Cheese

Image source: Tasmith49

#43 I Found A Pebble That Looks Like A Slice Of French Toast

Image source: kimcaal

#44 These Pancake-Looking Mushrooms I Found

Image source: leaf_of_lettuce

#45 Just Throwing Some Meat On The Grill

Image source: succrose

