You Might Have Studied History More If You Had These 45 Funny Memes To Help You (New Pics)

To some people, memes are associated with jokes about cats, coffee, and the latest TikTok trends. And it’s fine. But online humor can also be sharp, insightful, and educational when it’s done right.
That’s exactly what the Instagram account ‘HistorylandHQ’ offers. From everyday life in ancient civilizations to modern politics, it uses clever cultural references instead of dry textbook explanations to talk about the events that shape our present.
However, having sat through a class or two makes the punchline land even harder!
More info: Instagram
#1
That ain’t me
Image source: historylandhq
#2
Yes River River
Image source: historylandhq
#3
Image source: historylandhq
#4
He was in to something!
Image source: historylandhq
#5
Fair conclusion tbh
Image source: historylandhq
#6
Image source: historylandhq
#7
Image source: historylandhq
#8
Image source: historylandhq
#9
Image source: historylandhq
#10
Does the union make us strong?
Image source: historylandhq
#11
Image source: historylandhq
#12
Gotta be one of the coolest names out there
Image source: historylandhq
#13
Image source: historylandhq
#14
Image source: historylandhq
#15
Image source: historylandhq
#16
Been working on my Gruul Dino and Dragon deck lately
Image source: historylandhq
#17
Is this historical yet?
Image source: historylandhq
#18
I would’ve been such a stud in the 1700s!
Image source: historylandhq
#19
Unexpected consequences
Image source: historylandhq
#20
Image source: historylandhq
#21 History-Memes-Ig-Historylandhq
Image source: historylandhq
#22
Image source: historylandhq
#23
Image source: historylandhq
#24
Very fertile
Image source: historylandhq
#25
Image source: historylandhq
#26
Image source: historylandhq
#27
Image source: historylandhq
#28
HOW DEEP DOES IT GO?!?
Image source: historylandhq
#29
Very cool
Image source: historylandhq
#30
Mooooovd to Florida buy the car you want
Image source: historylandhq
#31
Image source: historylandhq
#32
Image source: historylandhq
#33
Okay but I would go into battle for her
Image source: historylandhq
#34
There is a new pope in town
Image source: historylandhq
#35
Chicago be popping
Image source: historylandhq
#36
Image source: historylandhq
#37
Belgrade Brawl 2.0
Image source: historylandhq
#38
Man walks on Moon
Image source: historylandhq
#39
Image source: historylandhq
#40
Also can be said for most things
Image source: historylandhq
#41
Dude just wanted to conque
Image source: historylandhq
#42
Image source: darkhistorymemes
#43
Image source: historylandhq
#44
See ya in Tehran
Image source: historylandhq
#45
It’s so over
Image source: historylandhq
Follow Us