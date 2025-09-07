You Might Have Studied History More If You Had These 45 Funny Memes To Help You (New Pics)

To some people, memes are associated with jokes about cats, coffee, and the latest TikTok trends. And it’s fine. But online humor can also be sharp, insightful, and educational when it’s done right.

That’s exactly what the Instagram account ‘HistorylandHQ’ offers. From everyday life in ancient civilizations to modern politics, it uses clever cultural references instead of dry textbook explanations to talk about the events that shape our present.

However, having sat through a class or two makes the punchline land even harder!

#1

That ain’t me

Image source: historylandhq

#2

Yes River River

Image source: historylandhq

#3

Image source: historylandhq

#4

He was in to something!

Image source: historylandhq

#5

Fair conclusion tbh

Image source: historylandhq

#6

Image source: historylandhq

#7

Image source: historylandhq

#8

Image source: historylandhq

#9

Image source: historylandhq

#10

Does the union make us strong?

Image source: historylandhq

#11

Image source: historylandhq

#12

Gotta be one of the coolest names out there

Image source: historylandhq

#13

Image source: historylandhq

#14

Image source: historylandhq

#15

Image source: historylandhq

#16

Been working on my Gruul Dino and Dragon deck lately

Image source: historylandhq

#17

Is this historical yet?

Image source: historylandhq

#18

I would’ve been such a stud in the 1700s!

Image source: historylandhq

#19

Unexpected consequences

Image source: historylandhq

#20

Image source: historylandhq

#21 History-Memes-Ig-Historylandhq

Image source: historylandhq

#22

Image source: historylandhq

#23

Image source: historylandhq

#24

Very fertile

Image source: historylandhq

#25

Image source: historylandhq

#26

Image source: historylandhq

#27

Image source: historylandhq

#28

HOW DEEP DOES IT GO?!?

Image source: historylandhq

#29

Very cool

Image source: historylandhq

#30

Mooooovd to Florida buy the car you want

Image source: historylandhq

#31

Image source: historylandhq

#32

Image source: historylandhq

#33

Okay but I would go into battle for her

Image source: historylandhq

#34

There is a new pope in town

Image source: historylandhq

#35

Chicago be popping

Image source: historylandhq

#36

Image source: historylandhq

#37

Belgrade Brawl 2.0

Image source: historylandhq

#38

Man walks on Moon

Image source: historylandhq

#39

Image source: historylandhq

#40

Also can be said for most things

Image source: historylandhq

#41

Dude just wanted to conque

Image source: historylandhq

#42

Image source: darkhistorymemes

#43

Image source: historylandhq

#44

See ya in Tehran

Image source: historylandhq

#45

It’s so over

Image source: historylandhq

