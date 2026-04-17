“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

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One of the easiest ways to spot a smart person is by hearing them say, “I don’t know.” It’s a powerful phrase that shows humility, curiosity, and a willingness to learn. But, as you’ve probably seen in your own life (or online), these words aren’t in everyone’s vocabulary.

To show you what stubbornness can lead to, we’ve collected a list of moments where people were absolutely sure of themselves… and completely wrong at the same time—proof that confidence can take you far, just not always in the right direction.

#1 Your Parents Failed You

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: knightphox

#2 “Spanish Is A Language – People Aren’t Spanish”

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Power-C-Lies

The funny thing is that as embarrassing as these situations are, they’re also pretty human.

According to a study published in the journal Plos One, it comes down to believing you have all the information you need to form an opinion, even when you don’t.

“Our brains are overconfident that they can arrive at a reasonable conclusion with very little information,” said Angus Fletcher, a professor of English at Ohio State University, and one of the co-authors of the study.

#3 Three In A Row! You Can’t Make This Up

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: oddlygorgeous

#4 On The Topic Of Exoplanets

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: OkaTeluguAbbayi

#5 America Is The Reason You Have Cars

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: LazyFlamingRooster

Fletcher, along with two psychology researchers, set out to measure how we make judgments about situations or people based on our confidence in the information we have — even if it’s just a fraction of the full picture.

To do that, the academics recruited nearly 1,300 people with an average age of about 40. Everyone read a fictional story about a school running out of water because its local aquifer was drying up.

About 500 people read a version that favored the school merging with another school, presenting three arguments supporting the move and one neutral point.

Another 500 people read a version with three arguments in favor of staying separate, plus the same neutral point.

The final 300 people, the control group, read a balanced story that included all seven arguments — three pro-merge, three pro-separate, and the neutral one.

#6 Question

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: heaxghono

#7 That Is Biologically Incorrect

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: ClayMitchell

#8 Widow ≠ Spinster

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: reddit.com

After reading, the researchers asked the participants about their opinions on what the school should do and how confident they were that they had all the information they needed to make that judgment.

The answers revealed that a majority of people were much more likely to agree with the argument — either in favor of merging or staying separate — they had read, and that they were often confident they had enough information to have that opinion.

#9 Millipedes Are Not Insects, Frogs Are Not Reptiles, Arthropods, Reptiles, Amphibians Are All Animals

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Learn Grammar

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: everythingistakn

#11 Wireless PC’s Don’t Exist

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: dimerocks

People in the groups who had read only one point of view were also more likely to say they were more confident in their opinion than those in the control group who had read both arguments.

The key, however, is what we do when we’re presented with another point of view.

Half of the participants in each group were then asked to read the opposing side’s information, which contradicted the piece they had previously read.

Although people were confident in their opinions when they had read only arguments in favor of one solution, when presented with all the facts, they were often willing to change their minds. They also reported feeling less confident in their ability to form an opinion on the topic.

#12 Guess It’s Time To Buy A Globe!

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: ThePhantomThiefArc

#13 Guy Thinks Incel Means “Introverted Celibate” And Corrects People Who Think Otherwise

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Special_Orange_6738

#14 What’s Trinity?

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: ThePhantomThiefArc

“We thought that people would really stick to their original judgments even when they received information that contradicted those judgments, but it turns out if they learned something that seemed plausible to them, they were willing to totally change their minds,” Fletcher said, adding that the experiment supports the idea that people fail to contemplate whether they have all of the information about a situation.

#15 Blood Nearlyboiling But Heart Rate Normal

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: luigi517

#16 Girl…

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: whoaaintitfun

#17 The Problem With Kids Nowadays

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Biscuitarian23

But our willingness to change our minds is limited. The researchers noted that the findings may not apply to pre-established political beliefs.

Todd Rogers, a behavioral scientist at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, compared these findings to the “invisible gorilla” study, which illustrated the psychological phenomenon of “inattentional blindness,” in which a person fails to notice something obvious while focused on something else.

There seems to be a cognitive tendency not to realize that the information we have is inadequate.

#18 I Say Let Them Do The Swim!

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: romeovf

#19 There Are No Replicas Of The Statue Of Liberty, So This Is AI

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: doppiojohn

#20 The Reasons We Can’t Have Nice Things

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: hummvee69

#21 They Continue On Saying That The Earth Is Around 6,000 Years Old, “According To The Bible”

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Ill-Key1438

The study also parallels a psychological phenomenon called the “illusion of explanatory depth,” in which people underestimate what they know about a certain topic.

“It’s not just that people are wrong. It’s that they are so confident in their wrongness that is the problem,” Schwartz said.

The antidote, according to him, is “being curious and being humble.”

The fact that the people in the study who were later presented with additional information were open to changing their minds should give us hope about the ones on our list, too!

#22 Guy Thinks Iphones Don’t Have Bluetooth

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Working-Ad-7415

#23 ’23 Stands For The Month’

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Huge-Mortgage-2202

#24 For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: ALazy_Cat

#25 I Don’t Even Know What To Say

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Everything You Said Is Incorrect

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: crowpierrot

#27 I Think The Word You Are Looking For Is Colonizers

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Leather-Bug3087

#28 Vitamin D

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: AshesFallin

#29 Guy Thinks Gravity Is Biased (I’m Confused If He’s Fighting For Or Against Flat Earth)

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Even_Ganache3329

#30 “Samurai Were Monks”

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: SuspiciousSmilez

#31 Some Guy Thinks That CGI And AI Are The Same (Many More Corrections Were Attempted)

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Ms-Infinity0803

#32 Two People Confidently And Incorrectly Correcting The Dictionary

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: HeartSoft_

#33 The Only Time Genghis Was White Was When He Was Played By John Wayne

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: laybs1

#34 I Don’t Think So

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Jimm144

#35 On A Post About Not Receiving Medical Attention Prior To Giving Birth

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: penguinpants1993

#36 “2nd Grade Science” Indeed

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: foogama

#37 That Is Your Opinion. You’re Entitled To It But It’s Also Completely Medically Incorrect

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: cranialbone

#38 Pluto Was Not Physically Removed From The Solar System

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: GarbledReverie

#39 Monotremes Are Not Mammals, Apparently. Found On Youtube Under A Short About The Evolution Of Horses

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: CopperheadSlinger

#40 “Um, Actually Pride Month Is July”

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: ExtensionAntique

#41 Every Comment This Person Made Was As Completely Wrong As This One, Including The Several Other Times They Confidently Insisted 0 Isn’t A Multiple Of 5

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: gmalivuk

#42 Guy Thinks Female Reindeer Dont Have Antlers

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: nerdgurl196305

#43 Red Has Clearly Never Set Foot On A Farm

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: PirateJohn75

#44 Nobody Could Ever Have 1.5tb Of RAM?!?

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: olly1999

#45 This Comment

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Indie_Dragon-897

#46 Watches A Clip From A Legal Drama, Thinks It’s Real

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: DTPVH

#47 Dejected Because They Don’t Know The Difference Between Lbs And Kg

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: NoviceNotices

#48 Math Does Not Check Out

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Vhexer

#49 Time Is Hard

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: fallriver1221

#50 Didn’t Know They Had Coyotes In London!

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: wj56f

#51 Playing Fast And Loose

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: miss_archivist

#52 He Didn’t Do His Research

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: ElfOverlord

#53 Fourteenth Amendment

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: N1KOBARonReddit

#54 Genuinely One Of The Biggest Whiffs I’ve Seen

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: rkaminky

#55 Sorry But We *absolutely* Stopped The School Day And Watched It By Satellite

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: ExplorationGeo

#56 “USA Is Number 1”

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: BuffaloExotic

#57 Neanderthals Are Not Real

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: daintyanemoney

#58 Think Critically

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Yunners

#59 Less Uninsignificant

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: DifferentYoungUrine

#60 Tesla Getting Clapped By Grok

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: SpreadsheetMadman

#61 How Ironic Is The Group Name. Op Got Roasted In The Comments, Then Dirty Deleted

“Are You Sure You Graduated?”: 61 Times People Were 100% Sure And 100% Wrong At The Same Time

Image source: Weekly_Airport_9046

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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