The Six Best Films That Turn 20 In 2024

Another year, another group of films grow older. The culture of films and television were drastically different during this period; superhero films were a niche sub-genre and romantic and raunchy comedies were a hot ticket. Just like in any era of films, there was always a group that managed to stand the test of time and remain enjoyable by today’s standards. This list will focus on the six excellent films that helped define 2004 and still make a lasting impression upon viewing in the current landscape of films and television.
Shaun of the Dead
This is where the original Edgar Wright–Simon Pegg trilogy began. Shaun of the Dead wasn’t a massive juggernaut as some of the other films on this list but it still had strong critical and commercial success. The horror-comedy took on classic tropes of zombie films and turned them on its head. The comedy never undercuts the seriousness of the zombie invasion; one of the prime examples is Shaun going to the shop for an ice cream cone and diet soda.
Along the way, London is nearly a ghost town except for for a few zombies. The citizen running scared for his life. The blood prints on the glass door. The zombies appear once he leaves the convenience store and even comes in contact with one of them but refuses to hand him money. This is the clever satirical part that blends so well with the horrors within the film. Of course, the characters are a huge contribution to why the film is so memorable.
Whether it’s Shaun, Ed, Barbara, or David, the core cast had amazing chemistry and each had a funny gag or one-liner. Shaun of the Dead‘s story may be simple, but the journey brought out the complexity of the main characters and pushed the genre in ways that had never been seen before. Shaun of the Dead remains the best zombie horror-comedy of all time. Heck, it’s one of the best horror films of all time.
Kill Bill Vol. 2
Though many prefer the first volume because it’s so action-packed, the slower and more narrative-based sequel brings the Kill Bill saga to a satisfying conclusion. It allowed audiences to understand Beatrix Kiddo better and her dynamic with Bill. It also gave Bill more of the spotlight, and David Carradine shines as the cunning, yet caring villain.
I loved that Bill isn’t like the other assassins throughout the series, and it made the build to their eventual showdown intriguing. Though this volume isn’t as action-packed as the first entry, it would be silly not to put the fight between The Bride and Elle Driver as one of the best. Elle was one of the best characters in the film and their fight didn’t disappoint. It wasn’t the blood-soaked and epic action-packed spectacle of the Crazy 88 fight, but the somewhat grounded and gritty approach to the fight enhanced their battle from beginning to end.
Spider-Man 2
It’s been 20 years, and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 remains the best Spider-Man ever made. It isn’t just about the battle between Spidey and Doc Ock; it’s the personal turmoil that both characters go through that makes it so rewarding. Raimi does an excellent job of exploring the personal demons of both characters and does it in a manner that feels true to both Marvel names. Raimi’s horror touch is put to good use here, as the scene with the mechanical arms wildly attacking the doctors was a masterful and memorable moment that puts over the villainous threat without undermining Spider-Man. The emotional journey here is just as rich as the action sequences throughout.
Collateral
Ray is the film that solidified Jamie Foxx as a leading man. However, Collateral first showcased the actor as a dynamic performer who can excel in drama and comedy. Foxx playing a meek and quiet protagonist allowed him to flex his acting muscles and it helps that he’s bouncing his performance off of Tom Cruise‘s best role to date. These two have amazing chemistry and the slow build to the climax is thrilling to watch. Collateral isn’t just a typical thriller as it has some important themes weaved into the story organically, and Michael Mann‘s stellar directing and distinct style help bring this world to life in a realistic manner.
Ray
Before music biopics became predictable, witnessing Ray Charles‘ captivating story managed to masterfully capture the essence and soul of the legendary singer without sacrificing too many important details. Ray is Jamie Foxx’s defining role; it helps that the actor comes from a singing background, but he’s able to navigate the ups and downs of Ray Charles seamlessly. The acting scenes are just as powerful as the music numbers, and to be given a chance to understand the man behind such iconic tunes like “Hit the Road Jack” and “Mess Around” only enhanced the legacy of the music legend.
The Incredibles
Pixar was firing on all cylinders during this time and The Incredibles represents a period where the studio knew how to tell stories that appealed to kids, yet entertained adults as well. This engaging superhero story about a family trying to find their place in the world was charming, funny, complex, and serious, a meta-feat that isn’t easy to do in any film or series. The characters are the big stand-out, as Brad Bird does an excellent job of developing the villains as well as the heroes of the story. The Incredibles remains one of Pixar’s best films of this generation and one of the best-animated films of all time.
