The Rise and Fall of Pooh Shiesty: A Detailed Analysis

Pooh Shiesty was the talk of the town in 2019. The up-and-coming rapper was making airwaves around the rap community by dropping songs that were undeniable hits. However, rappers aren’t usually known for their clean image. Not much is known about Pooh Shiesty’s past, but he had a gangster image that saw him caught up in a couple of controversies.
It’s incredibly hard to catch fire within the music business. So for Pooh Shiesty to come in the rap game at such a young age and get mainstream attention in a short period of time proves that he’s certainly talented. Sadly, the downfall of Pooh Shiesty’s career comes at the hands of, when the rapper caught a felony charge that would change the trajectory of his future.
The Early Life Pooh Shiesty
Born as Lontrell Williams Jr. on November 8, 1999, Shiesty grew up in South Memphis, Tennessee. He briefly moved to Texas with his family but returned to Memphis during high school to make sure he got his diploma. Music was in Pooh Shiesty’s family as his father was an integral part of the rap game.
Though he wasn’t a big name, Big Mob Boss (his rap game), was the founder of Mob Ties Wreckers. Shiesty’s father was a part of his son’s life. Growing up in Memphis certainly wasn’t easy as Shiesty lost a couple of friends due to being raised in a violent neighborhood. The negative influences surrounding Shiesty did wear off on the young man as his first brush with the law came out at the age of 11. Shiesty did manage to keep himself out of trouble long enough to graduate high school and began rapping once he got his diploma.
The Early Career Of Pooh Shiesty
Shiesty has made it known that his influences in the rap game are Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, and Kodak Black. The drive and ambition to reach the heights of his idols are clear in his debut single, Hell Night, which also features Memphis-native Big30. Shiesty’s unique style and rhymes impressed many in the hip-hop community and by the time March 2019 rolled around, he had over 6 million views on YouTube.
Shiesty continued to crank out music and eventually, it caught the attention of a big-name rapper – Gucci Mane. Apparently, Gucci Mane hit Shiesty up on Instagram and the two sides came to a deal under 1017 records in April 2020. The two collaborated on Gucci Mane’s single, Still Remember, and that moment is when Shiesty’s career skyrocketed from there. Shiesty would continue to produce hits with names like Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Coi Leray.
In 2021, he managed to nab a spot in the prestigious XXL Freshman Class. The annual list has been going strong since 2007, with names such as Kid Cudi, J. Cole, Future, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, and Megan Thee Stallion featured in the past. However, an old charge would come back and change the trajectory of Shiesty’s career for the foreseeable future.
Pooh Shiesty’s Legal Troubles
The rapper was no stranger to getting into trouble with the law. During Shiesty’s rise to fame, there was an incident at Bay Harbor Islands that saw two people shot. Shiesty was arrested in connection with the shooting due to the surveillance camera identifying him. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and battery, and criminal theft. He was eventually released on a $30,000 bond.
On June 9, 2021, Shiesty was arrested again, but for a connection to a shooting at a strip club in Northwest Miami-Dade. However, the crime that got him a five-year prison sentence was a firearm conspiracy charge. The charges come back to the Bay Harbor shooting that saw two people have life-threatening injuries. It certainly didn’t help that the rapper was caught in another shooting in Miami.
Following his second arrest, he was indicted by law enforcement, and his bond was revoked. On April 21, 2022, Shiesty learned his fate in a Miami Federal court. The judge gave him 63 months – five years and three months – in prison. Pooh Shiesty isn’t the first rapper to catch a charge and come back out on top.
The rapper posted a lengthy statement in February 2023 and made his intentions clear that he going to come back in the rap game even stronger. The Instagram showed that he grew a beard and had longer hair. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Shiesty regained his popularity status. The artist is relatively young so he still has his life ahead of him; however, hopefully, he’s learned his lesson and stays out of trouble upon release.