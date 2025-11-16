The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Four times a year, The Portrait Masters holds it’s Portrait Masters Competition where photographers from around the world submit their images for judging and receive points towards accreditation. Top photographers and educators from around the world judge each image based on 9 criteria:
• Expression and Connection
• Styling
• Composition
• Posing
• Lighting
• Overall Technique and Presentation
• Post-Production
• Focus
• Storytelling
View the top 20 for each category here.
Below are the category winners and top images from the May 2022 Portrait Masters competition. Follow them in Instagram!
#1 Kristina Reche
Image source: kristinareche.petitmonde
#2 Belinda Richards
Image source: frogdogstudios
#3 Whitney Minten
Image source: whitneymintenphotography
#4 Cassandra Jones
Image source: noellemirabellaphotography
#5 Malin Roksvåg
Image source: malinroksvagfoto
#6 Alison Bounce
Image source: alisonbounceunderwater
#7 Alison Bounce
Image source: alisonbounceunderwater
#8 Andre Brown
Image source: AndreBrownPhoto
#9 Eleonora Barna
Image source: eleonora.photo
#10 Martina Wärenfeldt
Image source: martina_warenfeldt
#11 Hanna Derecka
Image source: hanna_derecka_portraits
#12 Marissa May
Image source: marissamayphotography
