The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Four times a year, The Portrait Masters holds it’s Portrait Masters Competition where photographers from around the world submit their images for judging and receive points towards accreditation. Top photographers and educators from around the world judge each image based on 9 criteria:

• Expression and Connection

• Styling

• Composition

• Posing

• Lighting

• Overall Technique and Presentation

• Post-Production

• Focus

• Storytelling

Below are the category winners and top images from the May 2022 Portrait Masters competition. Follow them in Instagram!

#1 Kristina Reche

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: kristinareche.petitmonde

#2 Belinda Richards

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: frogdogstudios

#3 Whitney Minten

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: whitneymintenphotography

#4 Cassandra Jones

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: noellemirabellaphotography

#5 Malin Roksvåg

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: malinroksvagfoto

#6 Alison Bounce

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: alisonbounceunderwater

#7 Alison Bounce

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: alisonbounceunderwater

#8 Andre Brown

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: AndreBrownPhoto

#9 Eleonora Barna

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: eleonora.photo

#10 Martina Wärenfeldt

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: martina_warenfeldt

#11 Hanna Derecka

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: hanna_derecka_portraits

#12 Marissa May

The Portrait Masters Announce The Winners Of The May 2022 Portrait Masters Competition

Image source: marissamayphotography

