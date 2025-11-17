Hey Pandas, If You Had The Power To Create One New Law, What Would It Be? (Closed)

This question is open-ended and allows for a wide range of answers, depending on your own values and priorities. I’m really interested to hear your thoughts and ideas on this topic, and I think it could lead to some really interesting discussions.
#1
Either tax churches or ban lobbying.
#2
Make the Separation of Church and State legally official.
I am in full support in having freedom to choose your religion (or irreligion), but other than that, I wish it didn’t play any role in politics. The government shouldn’t reward or punish anyone based on their beliefs, and politicians shouldn’t let their religious beliefs influence policymaking (especially if those beliefs are discriminatory).
Outside of politics, be religious if you want, or be irreligious if you want. It should be your choice, and your business.
#3
That the US Government can no longer discriminate against women or the LGBTQIA community.
#4
That the tax should be lifted on all feminine hygiene products (talking about pads tampons that type stuff.)
#5
Pedophiles and child abusers should be locked up forever .. all together ..
#6
Penalties based on wealth. I read a quote once which basically said “A penalty is just the price to do illegal work for the rich.”
No parking area and the fine is 10$? No problem, we’ll just pay 10$ later.
Instead penalties based on wealth should be introduced.
For example, if a person earns only 100$ then their fine should be 0.1$. And if someone earned 10,000$ then the fine should be 10$. If someone is a millionaire, fine is 1000$. Billionaire? 1,000,000$.
I think this already exists in some country (Finland?) But it should be applied everywhere.
#7
That anyone who abuses animals gets jail time for it. No fines, no probation. Jail time.
#8
I can’t think of any completely new laws, but there are a few that are being considered in Australia already that I support. The first two I will actually get to vote on in an upcoming referendum which make me happy. That first nations people should be recognised in the constitution and that there should be a national Aboriginal voice to parliament. The other one I won’t vote on because it is already law in my state, but I want to become a nation-wide law is the banning of gay conversion therapy.
#9
You should have to take a common sense test to have a child…. Or maybe own a puppy first (without letting it die) before you’re allowed to have children
#10
This is gonna be a really weird and silly one, but- a law that gives children in schools lunches that do more than wet your appetite, and that is actually edible.
#11
Ban legislators from trading in individual stocks
#12
That a woman would be able to make her own medical decisions. its been 140+(thousands) years of trying to get people in power to realize that we are more than stupid breeding stock. How dare they have the power to do that. What’s next? back to seperate water fountains?
Viagra is more dangerous than the abortion pill. Lets get rid of that.
#13
Only civic-minded people should hold high public office. The government is not a business.
#14
Term limits for politicians. Limit to two terms for any office, state or federal. That would limit to two years in the House, two in the Senate and two in the White House for a total of 24 years. Also, term limits for SCOTUS justices. 20 years max.
#15
A person can be put to jail if they showcase a false fact on social media as an influencer or a ticktocker.
#16
Businesses can’t charge more than 20 times what it cost them- if it’s a necessity like food, water, or medical supplies, then it can’t be over 10 times.
#17
That you can’t benefit from the privileges of society if you don’t also take responsibility for the rules and regulations of common living.
#18
That all gun owners everywhere should be subjected to a psychic evaluation
#19
Politicians can only become a minister for a department if they have experience or related degrees for the stuff they are responsible for.
Example: Want to lead the Ministry for Agriculture? Better been either 10 years in charge of a farm prior to the election or own a degree in biology, ecological engineering, etc. that gives a deeper understanding of agriculture.
I know it could lead to abuse through personal bias and/or catering to lobbies and that would require more indepth follow up laws – but still better than having people in charge that have no clue what they are suppossed to do because they don’t know jack about the resort they are in charge of.
#20
Ban needing money for healthcare, it should be free for everyone :(
#21
Common sense gun laws. We are the only country with this problem. To buy a gun is like buying a car. Training, test, license and insurance. Don’t forget the background check. And no assault rifles!
#22
if you abuse a dog and that dog ends up traumatized and in a new home it is perfectly fine for that new owner to hunt down and beat up the animal abuser (I say as the owner of a rescue dog)
#23
Compulsory voting. Some places have it, the USA needs it. Make it easier to vote, some states (Washington) are 100% mail in ballots, so the ballot comes in the mail with a booklet that gives an overview of each candidate and each side of each issue on the ballot. then you fill it out and you can either mail it back or drop it in a secure drive up voting box. I’d do that everywhere, then make voting mandatory. Vote, or pay a significant voting tax come tax time. I’m talking like, at least 1000 dollars. Make it so not voting isn’t financially feasible. You can abstain from votes on the ballot, but you have to submit a ballot, even if you abstain on every point.
Most people who don’t vote do want to, but in many states it’s very inconvenient. You might have to take time off work, find transportation or child care, stand in long lines for hours or even all day, deal with voter intimidation, jump through hoops in very specific time windows to get absentee ballots, I’d cut all of that out.
#24
Banning books should be illegal. It’s basically taking away the author’s freedom of speech and the reader’s freedom to listen.
#25
Animal abuse gets the same punishment that they did to the animals!
#26
Ooh, can it be a law of nature? Because I would make it so that any litter people throw on the ground/floor anywhere other then their own place (rented or owned) would immediately go up their a*s. That would of course only apply to intentional littering, when people just can’t be bothered to look for a trash can, so accidental drops will not be punished. Can’t pick up your doggo’s s**t? Well, it’s literally yours now. Too high and mighty to use an ashtray to dispose of your cigarette butt? Enjoy the butt in your butt! Don’t care about microplastic in the nature? How about some macroplastic to surprise your proctologist with?
#27
All children must undergo a government-run class on basic life skills, like taxes, first aid, and emotional skills. Some parents just don’t do their job.
#28
Ban lobbying, break up monopolies, and force YouTube to bring back the dislike count
#29
If you hurt my cat, I would be free to retaliate as I want without consequence for me.
#30
That congress cannot pass any law without first living under the effects of that law for at least six months before enforcing it on the general public. (Referring specifically to the US here, so this would require a constitutional amendment rather than just simple legislation.) But for example, if Congress wants to force everyone onto Medicare or some other form of universal health care, they must first give up their Cadillac heath care plans and use only Medicare. If they want to ban SUV’s, or gas stoves, or whatever, they must first live under those same conditions. A lot less broadly restrictive legislation would be passed if lawmakers knew they could not create special carve-outs exempting themselves from their own stupidity.
#31
Politicians should be paid only federal minimum wage with healthcare benefits determined by our current system.
#32
Make all politicians abide by the laws they inflict upon the rest of us
#33
Everybody has to carry treats to give to random pups in public.
#34
Not being allowed to bicycle while wearing Ipods / earphones blasting out music making it impossible to communicate. I live in Copenhagen (Denmark) where the cycling paths are super crowded at times – and I can’t count how many times I’ve witnessed life threatening situations because a cyclist found it appropriate to race through town being completely uncontactable and out of touch with the world around them.
#35
Ban factory farming! Animals raised for meat or any other resource should be raised *humanely*
#36
Equal rights and treatment regardless of gender assignment at birth.
#37
In all US elections, the candidate with the most votes wins.
#38
Ban Letting people be homeless or poor
#39
Better laws around hate crimes and hate speech towards queer people, specifically trans people.
#40
Things essential to life should not be a business or charged at all. Like Water. You should be able to order a glass of water anywhere for free
While we’re at this point, emergency services should actually work. Waiting hours past the patients death for an ambulance or waiting multiple days in a hospital should never happen and also the police force need to learn about discrimination
#41
A law against being a dumbass.
#42
Every stock exchange purchase and sale must be taxed. It can be as low as like 0.5%. It would have very little impact on someone’s wealth gains. But they’re just so greedy that they refuse on principle. And the digital systems where they make thousands of trades a day should be taxed higher because they destabilise the system and lead to market crashes. All the money made goes to poverty relief and a fund for the inevitable government bailouts.
.
Also, a CEO cannot make more than 20 times what the lowest-paid employee makes. And if a business needs a government bailout, the lowest-paid employees get paid first, and if there’s anything left, management gets some.
#43
No-one should earn more than 20x what the poorest is paid in a country. Excess earnings must be taxed or invested in social upliftment projects. All workers must own at least 49% shares in the company for which they work so as to be motivated to make it succeed, and, so that the workers can own the means of production.
#44
One law, with a lot of parts to it, to rein in the proliferation of firearms in this country.
Guess which country…
#45
Make it illegal for people to snap photo/take video (for personal use) of anyone without prior consent. CCTVs or security cameras for safety purpose/law enforcement are allowed.
#46
Ban tax loopholes!
#47
Anything made with AI cannot be sold for profit, and anything that is sold using AI should be treated as committing theft.
#48
If more than 40% of people found an existing law unjust, that law would be repealed.
#49
Any political candidate that publicly slanders their opponent should pay a hefty fine that goes directly to our national debt.
#50
A cap on personal wealth and a block on appropriation of corporate wealth to top up personal wealth – excess must go to social programs and environmental needs.
#51
For the love of God, could they please somehow change the “system” that’s supposed to help the less fortunate but instead literally encourages and pays people to have children they really shouldn’t be having in the first place ?
I know it’s impossible to separate those who truly deserve financial help from those just “riding the system” but JFC there has to be a solution.
#52
A full year of paid maternity leave!
#53
Kindness should be an obligation, not a choice. (Get in trouble if you’re not being kind. And everyone will like you if you are. I think this would be the first step in actually helping the world.)
#54
Heres another one. That gender neutral bathrooms should be everywhere. If not everywhere, at least make it mandatory in middle and high schools.
#55
The new law would require my employer to buy me lunch everyday from a restaurant of my choice, increasing productivity due to worker satisfaction. Oh, and it would have a clause making voting more accessible and election day a national holiday.
#56
I’d remove tax that goes anywhere near any countries monarchy. People die of poverty meanwhile these people get rich and protected just because of there heritatige.
#57
Single payer healthcare for all that includes free birth control and family choice.
#58
Hedgehogs weren’t illegal to own in certain states
#59
All news have to be factual.
#60
The “Reverse Honking Law”: In densely populated areas, honking car horns is prohibited unless it’s an emergency. However, this law takes a unique twist by allowing pedestrians to honk at vehicles that violate traffic rules, such as blocking crosswalks or pedestrian paths. This law empowers pedestrians to hold drivers accountable for unsafe or illegal behavior, promoting road safety and pedestrian rights.
#61
The Mandatory Nature Appreciation Law”: This law requires all citizens to spend a certain amount of time each week engaging in activities that promote appreciation for nature, such as hiking, gardening, or spending time in parks. This law aims to foster environmental consciousness, mental well-being, and a connection with nature, which can lead to greater ecological awareness, conservation efforts, and improved overall health and well-being.
#62
Walk out in front of a moving car without looking, get a ticket. Too many people take advantage of pedestrian right of way and surprise drivers, forcing them to slam on the brakes. The unlucky ones get run over.
#63
No using speakerphone in public.
#64
The Right to Housing.
No more rental apartment properties, all apartments are owned by the Gov’t and maintained by tax dollars and operated by DHUD.
Single homes are still for sale, that should be a goal to be attained, but not apartments.
People need a place to live. If you aren’t going to make housing affordable, then people need to be able to live on their own terms, so if we aren’t going to address the ridiculous cost of rental housing, then “camping” anywhere should be made legal.
#65
UBI, Universal Basic Income of $1000/person every month indexed with inflation.
Raise the minimum wage to $20/hr and index it so that increases are automatic.
Complete government takeover of the medical insurance and payment process. Using tri-care for life as the example.
Eliminate tipping and pay servers and others appropriately.
Taxes are calculated from 1099s and W2s submitted to the IRS already. The IRS sends you a reconciliation of any difference from taxes collected to taxes owed without additional filings.
Government takeover of private prisons to eliminate for-profit companies requiring high rates of incarceration.
By decoupling insurance from employment you allow people to freelance and choose the work that is right from there. People can also take the time for caretaking without sacrificing their healthcare. With UBI you remove a lot of the desperation to make enough to survive and with a true minimum wage you require that employers actually pay for work accomplished.
UBI will also cushion the changes of businesses that are no longer necessary. Tax rates for high earners should be raised significantly to pay for all of the above. The incentive to earn over $1 million/year should be minimized with the kind of extreme tax rates normal pre-Reagan (75%++). With UBI many entitlement programs like food stamps, welfare, housing assistance, Medicaid can be eliminated and social workers can actually help people get the resources they need rather than gatekeep monetary payouts.
#66
Littering is punishable with 10 years jail time AND a $50,000 fine.
#67
Reinstate the draft… men and women. Stop using up the volunteers for your flag-waving.
#68
People can own a maximum of two houses/residences. Two is a reasonable number, such as one house, one cabin, or a home owner who inherits a house when someone dies, if you own more than two, you have one year to decide what to do, or one of your properties is taken.
#69
Death sentence for politicians cought lying.
#70
Ban Abortion in all 50 states, you do not deserve the right to kill an innocent baby just because you feel like it. A human life matters more than your idiotic self trying to get out of your responsibility. If you do not want to care for the baby, put it up for adoption, there are a million loving families who would gladly take care of your baby.
Follow Us