John Krasinski Trolls Jenna Fischer By Inviting Her On-Screen Ex-Fiance To A Stanley Cup

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup (no, not that Stanley) final is upon us and there’s even more drama in the game than ever before, thanks to the cast of the cult NBC series The Office. For those not in the know, the Stanley Cup is awarded annually to the National Hockey League (NHL) playoff winner. Apparently, two major cast members from the show – John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer – are fans of two rival teams that compete against each other in Game 7. John, being born in Boston, is a die-hard Bruins fan while Jenna, a St. Louis native, has been rooting for the Blues. The two actors, who played each other’s love interest in The Office, are good friends off-screen and saw the game as a chance to troll and tease each other a little bit, as good friends do.
John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, who starred in The Office as the iconic Jim and Pam, are trolling each other online
The two actors are known for their iconic roles in the TV show, The Office, where they were each other’s romantic interests. The fans of the show might remember that before Jim Halpert came into the picture, Pam had a fiance named Roy. In one scene of The Office, Pam is asked about her worst date ever and she told a story about a time when her date took her to the hockey game and brought his brother too. When Pam left for the bathroom, the game ended and the two brothers wandered off leaving Pam behind. Later on, the characters on the show learn that Pam was, in fact, talking about her fiance Roy.
It all started off with Jenna Fischer’s tweet
The trolling started off when Jenna Fischer joked about “going home with Stanley” (for those who may have forgotten, the iconic TV show had an even more iconic character – Stanley Hudson. Stanley was a middle-aged, serious and even grumpy sales representative).
And yet another teasing tweet
Several days later, Jenna Fischer tweeted a photoshopped photo of her and her former on-screen husband John Krasinski each wearing jerseys of their favorite hockey teams. “It all comes down to tonight,” the actress, a St. Louis native, tweeted. “Game 7.”
John took it as a trolling challenge
John Krasinski tweeted back that the “game [is] on,” but Jenna Fischer herself probably wouldn’t have guessed how far the trolling of her former on-screen husband can go. And apparently, it can go really far.
Even Steve Carell joined in the troll fest by posting a selfie
None other than Steve Carell – the one who played Michael Scott in The Office – joined in the trolling game by posting a photo of himself in a Boston Bruins hat, siding with John Krasinksi, a die-hard Bruins fan. Finally, it all boiled down to John posting a hilarious video on his Twitter account.
“Jenna Fischer, I know we’ve been having our ups and downs lately, but I just wanted to say I’m really sorry that you’re not here,” Krasinski said in a video he posted just before Game 7. “This is your seat right here and I’m really bummed that you couldn’t make it.” Then, a man shows up and sits next to John who is none other than David Denman, an ex-fiance of Jenna Fischer’s character Pam.
Jenna Fischer saw the tweet and wrote back “Ha. Ha. Ha. Well played. Just be careful he doesn’t leave you at the game.”
However, no matter how hard John Krasinski and his Office pals were rooting for the Boston Bruins, it was St. Louis Blues that won the game. Steve Carell probably put down his hat before going on Twitter to post “Congrats #STLBlues, and of course [Jenna Fischer]! What a great playoff!”
