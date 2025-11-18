30 Of The Cringiest Things People Have Witnessed In The Gyms They’ve Gone To

Going to the gym can be an intimidating experience. People want to go there to get fit, build strength, and become healthy, but it can be tough to do that because of certain gym-goers. You know, the folks who don’t clean up after themselves, hog machinery, and basically act obnoxious.
Nobody wants their experience wrecked by such people, which is why we compiled a list of terrible gym-goers and their behavior so that you could at least get a laugh out of it. Let us know how many of these folks you’ve encountered before.
#1 Apparently This Gym Has A Sauna-Pisser Problem
Image source: Jose_Canseco_Jr
#2 Every Disabled Spot Filled At The Gym, Not One Disabled Badge In Sight
Image source: Key-Ad2665
#3 Someone Cut Their. . . Um . . . Hair In The Gym Shower
Image source: old_a*s_ninja_turtle
#4 People Like This At The Gym That Just Sit On Their Phones Taking Up The Equipment You Would Like To Use
Image source: RIPthetruth
#5 The Dumbell Rack At My Local Gym
Image source: KOL_Endless
#6 Someone Dropped (And Left) Noodles On This Piece Of Gym Equipment!
Image source: MrEggs69
#7 People Who Put Their Stuff On Equipment At The Gym
Image source: Glumbot_2
#8 Guy At The Gym Always Takes Up Four Spots
Image source: DallasBiscuits
#9 At The Gym During The Busiest Time Of Day
Image source: 4ArgumentsSake
#10 Spent My Whole Gym Session Looking For The 25 Lb Dumbbells, But It Turns Out Someone Left Them In The Locker Room
Image source: PeterIsSterling
#11 This Is A Gym Trash Can, Not Your Personal Shelf
Image source: Soup_du-Jour
#12 Apparently Nobody At My Gym Cleans The Dumbells
Image source: StrikeWave_
#13 These Two Guys At My Gym Who Hoard All The Dumbells
Image source: anonymous
#14 Seeing This, You’d Think This Gym Had Zero Locker Rooms
Image source: amitskisong
#15 This Guy Talking On His Phone, And It’s On Speaker
Image source: rxrunner
#16 People At The Gym Love To Leave A Bar Loaded With Weights On The Floor For The Next Person To Worry About
Image source: NO_SOLVENT
#17 There’s A Pigeon In My Gym
Image source: notduskryn
#18 People That Don’t Put Their Weights Away At The Gym
Image source: grateful4201989
#19 Bad Gym Locker Room Etiquette
Image source: rutherford0908
#20 In The Gym Of The Hotel I’m Staying At
Image source: DirtSteen25
#21 No Respect For Public Places
Image source: Worldly_Raccoon_479
#22 Someone Left Dumbells In The Sauna At My Gym
Image source: joscope
#23 The Gym Was Empty, But He Still Stood Next To Me
Image source: Afemo44
#24 This Person At The Gym Hogging Dumbells
Image source: azmahhhh
#25 The People At My Gym Are Animals
Image source: Dirtywalnuts
#26 Lockers At The Local Bouldering Gym
Image source: Banone85
#27 The Vending Machine At My Gym Selling “Healthy” Snacks And Drinks
Image source: Just-call-me-Panda
#28 Why Do Paying Gym-Goers Do This?
Image source: grayed-out-doors
#29 All The Tvs In The Gym Were Stuck On This Channel Like This My Entire Workout
Image source: anonymous
#30 Was Wondering Why There Were Only A Few Plates In The Gym
Image source: BearsBeetsBattlestrG
