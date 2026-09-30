The Hunting Party Is Over, But These Cat-and-Mouse Thrillers Are Just As Good

The Hunting Party is officially over. After NBC canceled the crime thriller, there was still hope Universal Television could find the series a new home. That possibility has now disappeared, as the cast’s options expired, allowing the actors to move on to other projects. With no Season 3 on the horizon, fans looking for the show’s high-stakes cat-and-mouse conflicts will have to look elsewhere.
The Hunting Party is not the only series to deliver gripping battles between hunters and the hunted. From psychological thrillers that blur the line between detective and criminal to crime dramas built around relentless pursuits, several shows capture the same tension and unpredictable twists that made the NBC series compelling. Whether you enjoyed the show’s team of investigators tracking elusive threats or the mind games between characters on opposite sides of the law, these cat-and-mouse thrillers offer the perfect replacement.
Mindhunter (2017 – 2019)
The premise of both The Hunting Party and Mindhunter revolves around criminal profiling, but the Joe Penhall series takes it back to the late ’70s, recapturing how criminal profiling began. Adapted from John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s eponymous true-crime book published in 1995, the psychological thriller follows two FBI agents, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany). Partnering with a psychologist, Anna Torv’s Dr. Wendy Carr, they interrogate incarcerated serial killers to understand how their minds work, and then channel what they learn towards solving active cases. The series premiered on Netflix in October 2017 and ran for two seasons, which concluded in August 2019.
Person of Interest (2011 – 2016)
Ranked among the best shows on broadcast TV during its run, Jonathan Nolan’s Person of Interest is cut from the same cloth as The Hunting Party. At its core, the CBS series is all about hunting violent criminals. But instead of tracking down dangerous killers who escaped from a secret prison, Person of Interest revolves around using artificial intelligence to predict and prevent violent crimes. Starring Jim Caviezel, Taraji P. Henson, and Kevin Chapman alongside Michael Emerson, the series ran for five acclaimed seasons from September 2011 to June 2016. The action-packed cat-and-mouse crime thriller is available on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, YouTube, and Apple TV.
Criminal Minds (2005 – Present)
While The Hunting Party lasted for only two seasons, Jeff Davis’ Criminal Minds has been running for over two decades. The police procedural psychological thriller premiered on CBS in September 2005 and became a flagship show for the network. Its massive popularity spawned a media franchise, expanding the Criminal Minds fandom so much it became plausible to revive the series after its original run ended in February 2020. The show returned as Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ in November 2022 to keep following its group of behavioral analysts as they help the police track down violent serial killers.
The Blacklist (2013 – 2023)
The Blacklist’s Liz Keen (Megan Boone) brings The Hunting Party’s Bex Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) to mind. Like Bex, Liz finds herself at the forefront of an FBI operation hunting down dangerous criminals on the blacklist of James Spader (Raymond Reddington) — an enigmatic mastermind criminal who evaded the FBI for years. The Jon Bokenkamp crime thriller premiered on NBC in September 2013 and ran for 10 seasons, which concluded in July 2023. With 218 episodes released altogether, The Blacklist had a lengthy run that will sate The Hunting Party’s appetite.
The Last Frontier (2025)
Another thriller from The Blacklist creator, Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio’s The Last Frontier ran for only one season with 10 episodes, but it will surely scratch The Hunting Party itch. The action thriller starring Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, and Simone Kessell has a story arc with themes similar to the NBC procedural crime drama. It follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), a U.S. Marshal in Alaska who must rise to the challenge of protecting his people after a plane full of violent inmates crashes in his town. Frank leads a manhunt for the fugitives, just like The Hunting Party’s Bex Henderson. The series premiered on Apple TV in October 2025 and was canceled before the year ran out. Check out these behind-the-scenes facts about Ryan Gosling’s space sci-fi Project Hail Mary.
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