The Five Best Crying Scenes of Ben Affleck’s Career

Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck may have been a controversial name that regularly made the headlines section of tabloids and entertainment websites, but his acting chops certainly make up for it. Through the years, Affleck has worn many different hats, ranging from acting, directing, writing, and producing. He began his career as a child actor, and slowly made his way to becoming one of the most bankable actors of his generation. His repertoire consists of a wide variety of films with an interesting mix of genres. In other words, it seems as if he’s done it all. Here are the five best crying scenes of the actor:
5. Bounce
Affleck portrayed the role of Buddy, a guy who gives his plane ticket to a writer, Greg, portrayed by Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), whom he met in the airport after their flights get delayed after a snow storm, so that he could go home to his wife, Abby, portrayed by Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love), and kids earlier. Unfortunately, the flight that Greg was on ended in a deadly plane crash. The scene where Buddy revealed to Abby that he somehow had something to do with Greg’s untimely demise was heart-crushing, as Buddy had already grown close to the family that Greg left behind. The accident was beyond anyone’s control, and fate led Greg to be at the wrong place and wrong time. Affleck’s character was a tough role to play, as the after effects of his decisions were devastating and irreversible.
4. Pearl Harbor
The romantic war drama did not only fictionalize the attack on Pearl Harbor, but also captured the love triangle between best friends, Rafe, portrayed by Affleck, Danny, portrayed by Josh Hartnett (Wicker Park), and Evelyn, portrayed by Kate Beckinsale (Serendipity). The scene when Rafe confessed that it was loving Evelyn that kept him alive when his plane was shot down over the English Channel was so painful and heartfelt. Evelyn thought all along that Rafe was killed in action, and used this shared grief to mourn with Rafe’s best friend, Danny, whom she eventually fell in love with. Affleck portrayed Rafe with such sensitivity and vulnerability, which in turn, made us want to hug and soothe his pain away during the emotional and heavy scenes.
3. Armageddon
Nothing ever good comes from science fiction disaster films. There is always a scene when a character we’ve grown to love and root for has to say goodbye. The film followed a group of blue-collar deep-core drillers who were sent by NASA to stop a gigantic asteroid from an earth-bound collision. Affleck portrayed the role of A.J., one of the brave souls aboard the mission to save planet Earth, together with Harry, portrayed by Bruce Willis (The Sixth Sense), who was also the father of A.J.’s girlfriend, Grace, portrayed by Liv Tyler (The Leftovers). The scene where Harry sacrificed his life to manually trigger a nuclear bomb explosion in order to destroy the asteroid may be one of the most tearful goodbye scenes we’ve seen. He tells A.J. that he always regarded him as his son, and asks him to take care of his little girl could melt even the hardest of hearts. It was such a bittersweet moment, as it signified a successful mission in exchange for the life of a person you love.
2. Jersey Girl
Affleck brought out the water works in this comedy drama, as he portrayed the role of Ollie, a single father whose wife did after the birth of their daughter. The film traversed father-daughter relations, and tackled the complications that come with being a single parent. The scene where Ollie spends an intimate moment with his daughter, and opens up about the feelings he’s repressed all along speaks a lot of truth. Juggling one’s career and parenthood is no easy feat, especially if you’re doing it alone. At the end of the day, no relationship is perfect. The film also teaches us to accept the curveballs thrown our way, and to look at life at a “half glass full” perspective.
1. Gone Girl
The psychological thriller was a dazzling addition to Affleck’s successful movie career. The film followed the disappearance of Amy, portrayed by Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot), and the impact it had on her family and husband, Nick, portrayed by Affleck. The scene where Nick guested on a talk show to talk about Amy’s disappearance would be a thrill for any psychological thriller lover. Amy is seen watching the interview from her hideout knowing very well that Nick is saying the things he really wanted him to say. It is disturbing in so many levels, and one of the reasons why the film became what it is today.