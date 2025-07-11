The Diplomat Season 3: How Season 2’s Cliffhangers Could Shape The New Installment

The Diplomat Season 3 is set to take fans on another thrill ride this fall. Created by Debora Cahn, the drama starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and David Gyasi debuted on Netflix in April 2023 and instantly became a crowd-pleaser. Beyond its refreshing political saga revolving around a US diplomat, Kate Wyler (Russell), the stellar performances of its cast captivated viewers, contributing to the overall appeal of the series.
Given its positive audience and critical reception, backed with multiple coveted awards, it’s a no-brainer that Netflix renewed the show for more seasons. Ahead of Season 3’s anticipated arrival, the streaming service greenlit the political drama for a fourth season. With Season 2’s twist ending, fans are eager to see where the story goes in the next chapter.
President Rayburn’s Death In The Diplomat Season 2’s Ending Explained
After learning that the United States Vice President, Grace Penn (Allison Janney), was behind the attack on a British warship, Kate and her partner Hal Wyler (Sewell) agree to inform Miguel Ganon (Miguel Sandoval), the US Secretary of State. But then, Hal goes directly to President Rayburn (Michael McKean), who was so distressed with the news that he died. With that, Grace becomes president. The season’s end scene depicts the Secret Service running towards Kate and Grace to protect the new president of the United States.
The unexpected turn of events leaves Kate in a difficult situation. Initially reluctant to become Vice President, she warms up to the idea after learning what Grace did. Even though she acknowledges that the Vice President did what she thought was best for the United States, and didn’t intend any casualties, Kate makes up her mind about taking Grace’s office if offered. What she didn’t see coming was Grace’s sudden emergence as leader of the free world. The elevation complicates Kate’s career, setting up a solid premise for The Diplomat Season 3.
What Happens With Grace Penn As President?
The Diplomat Season 2 left viewers with several unanswered questions, which Season 3 is expected to address. For the most part, the upcoming installment is poised to build its premise around Grace Penn’s presidency. Kate, albeit with some nudging from her partner, subtly declared herself a threat to Grace. Now that Grace is president, it seems the couple has made for themselves a powerful enemy. She’s no longer at their mercy, but in a position to determine what unfolds.
With that development, how Kate navigates Grace’s presidency will feature prominently in Season 3’s plotline, concurrently with its implication for her career. As the Vice President’s office is vacant, will she get the job or be punished for daring to quest for it? According to Cahn, Season 3 will flip the chessboard and follow Kate as she “lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” This suggests that the US ambassador to the UK will become the next Vice President in Season 3.
Kate Might Be Appointed The Nuclear Czar In Season 3
In a piece about the series’ next installment, Netflix’s Tudum revealed that Hal will continue lobbying for Kate to become Vice President. The protagonist will step “into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, (and) an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (Gyasi),” reads part of the official synopsis for Season 3. Again, this hints that Kate will still become Vice President.
If that’s the case, Grace might appoint her the nuclear czar, just as President Rayburn intended for the office before his sudden death. Unaware of Grace’s involvement in the attack on a British naval ship, President Rayburn decides to appoint her to the position. However, Hal and Kate are convinced she can’t be trusted with such power and resolve to stop it despite the well-meaning rationale behind Grace’s action.
Making Kate the nuclear czar, Grace will likely allow her the liberty to do what’s best for the country. And with such a setup, the series can pursue a scenario that leaves Kate in a situation that warrants making a dubious, though call. Something similar to what Grace did. This way, the series can test Hal’s belief about his wife, whom he thinks will serve the country better in Grace’s position. In all, Season 2’s cliffhanger ending effectively opens up The Diplomat for another exciting chapter, where Kate gets to prove she’s incapable of making a mess of Grace’s magnitude. Check out Heartstopper’s dreamy movie finale for Nick and Charlie.
