‘Pit Bull Flower Power’ Already Found Homes For 51 Pits (New Pics)

U.S. based French photographer Sophie Gamand is still on the mission to challenge the often negative perception of Pit bulls. Since we covered her project “Flower Power, Pit Bulls Of The Revolution” 1,5 year ago, more than 140 shelter Pit bulls from her flowery photo series have found loving homes. Gamand also has nearly 70k followers on Instagram.

“This series has a strong, important message,” Gamand told Bored Panda. “Between 800,000 and 1 million pit bull-type dogs are euthanized in America every year. Around the world, they suffer similar prejudice. My art project became a strong voice for these dogs. And people got really vested in the project. So now not only is my career in a great place, but I also have a strong following on social media, which allows me to adopt even more dogs out, and keep fighting the good fight for shelter dogs, pit bulls in particular.” Gamand’s campaign goes under #PitBullFlowerPower on social media.

More info: sophiegamand.com | Instagram | Facebook | lulu.com | printstore.sophiegamand.com (h/t: hellogiggles)

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

