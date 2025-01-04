The Day of the Jackal Season 2: Five Promising Premises To Pursue

The Day of the Jackal left viewers rooting for a ruthless killer while loathing an investigator determined to bring him to justice. The British action-drama spy thriller debuted in November 2024 to such positive reviews and approval ratings that warranted a renewal for another season that same month. While Season 1 left viewers with several unanswered questions like how Alexander Duggan survived a nasty crash, The Day of the Jackal Season 2 is poised to pursue lingering threads and tie up loose ends.
Created by Ronan Bennett, the Sky Atlantic series is based on Frederick Forsyth’s 1971 novel of the same title. It stars Eddie Redmayne as the Jackal, a skilled sniper and assassin chased across Europe by a relentless M16 agent— Lashana Lynch’s Bianca Pullman. With another installment in the works, here are five promising premises the second season might pursue.
1. The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Should Explore Nuria’s Whereabouts
Season 1 concluded with the Jackal embarking on a journey to find his family. Despite surviving an assassination and learning who was behind the attempt on his life, Duggan chooses his family over his career for the very first time. He had promised that Ulle Dag Charles (Khalid Abdalla) was his last job, but his wife Nuria (Úrsula Corberó) left before he returned from the mission in Croatia. Having grown uncomfortable with what her husband does for a living, Nuria opted to start a new life at an undisclosed destination with her son Carlitos. The Day of The Jackal Season 2 is bound to pursue this storyline.
2. The Jackal’s Revenge Mission Against Timothy Winthorp
The Jackal hates unpaid debt and Timothy Winthorp (Charles Dance) knows this. In fact, it was why he insisted on using the dogged assassin to eliminate Ulle. Ordering a hit on Duggan, instead of paying him, sets up another exciting premise for the upcoming season. The last time the Jackal was not paid for his job, he went all out to take his revenge. He indicated his willingness to do the same with Winthorp after Zina Jansone (Eleanor Matsuura) divulged that the powerful financier ordered Ulle’s assassination.
But then, Winthorp isn’t Elias Fest (Lucas Englander). He’s way more powerful with ties to officials of the British government. Going up against him to get even wouldn’t be easy like he did with Elias and it’d be thrilling to see how that plays out in The Day of The Jackal Season 2.
3. What Happened To The Jackal’s Sniper Partner?
The Day of The Jackal Season 2 should shed light on the whereabouts of Duggan’s sniper partner during his days in the British Army. Season 1 concluded without offering insight into what happened to the partner he saved when he blew up his team. They worked together at the onset of his career as a hired killer. What happened to them? Did they fall out? If so, why? Is the partner dead or will he return to help the Jackal fight off the various forces that seem to be gearing up against him?
4. What Will Osita Halcrow Do?
Bianca Pullman’s relentless quest to apprehend the Jackal claimed her life in Season 1’s finale. After quitting M16, she was lured back in to resume hunting Duggan. Now, Bianca and Osita (Chukwudi Iwuji), her boss, had always suspected a mole amongst them. So when Isabel Kirby (Lia Williams) had a sudden change of heart and sent Bianca after Duggan, she suspected something was amiss and tipped off Osita.
Between Isabel’s promotion, her claim that Bianca went rogue, and Bianca’s text to Osi, he’s uncovered the mole. What he’ll do with that is left to be seen. Will he work to take down Isabel and her cronies or allow himself to be used for Winthorp’s feud against the Jackal with hopes of avenging Bianca’s death?
5. The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Should Define Duggan’s Fate
Season 1 concluded with Duggan's fate up in the air. The assassin planned to retire after killing Ulle. He hoped his pay from the job would help him settle into being a regular family man. But with Winthorp opting out of his end of the deal and Nuria leaving, the Jackal is caught between a rock and a hard place. Even if he finds Nuria and decides to give up going after his unpaid debt, it's unlikely he will get to retire quietly as he hoped. Winthorp and the M16 would come for him and might use his family to get to him. If such a scenario plays out, the Jackal will have much more to contend with than he ever envisioned.
