“Live On A Farm, They Said. It Would Be Fun, They Said”: 61 Pics That Won’t Make Sense To City Kids

They say New York City is not a place, it’s a feeling. Well, so is rural life, but for completely different reasons. Sure, it doesn’t have as many theater plays, concerts, and sports games, but there are plenty of things happening “out here” too.
Whether we’re talking about quirky animals, needy machinery, or the harvest season, people definitely stay busy. Even the most exciting urban corners can feel routine compared to this chaotic mix. So, we collected a list of funny farm photos that prove it’s 10% work and 90% asking yourself, “Now what?!”
#1 Can Confirm
Image source: Thinkwert
#2 Bad Goats Get The Restraint Noodles
Image source: spookperson
#3 A Local Farm Where I Live Had Trouble With Their Flock All Wanting To Sleep In The Same House, Each Night They Have To Go Break Them Up
The other night, they found their dog had joined in.
Image source: Elatedonion
#4 Visited A Farm In Australia With A Good Sense Of Humour
Image source: sparekh1
#5 Life At The Farm
Image source: lefeh
#6 A Groundhog Named Chunk Has Been Stealing A Farmer’s Crop From Delaware For 4 Years, And Eats It Right In Front Of A Surveillance Camera
Image source: Chunk The Groundhog
#7 Table And Chairs As A Horse Barn
Image source: shervin
#8 He’s A Keeper
Image source: devilmeadow
#9 Live On A Farm, They Said. It Would Be Fun, They Said
Image source: SonOfObed89
#10 Today I Met My Family
Image source: tofuthebully
#11 Grandpa Is Still Living His Best Life, Napping In Random Places Around The Farm
Image source: mckenziebrelyn
#12 Apparently, There Have Been Calls About It
Image source: abach0714
#13 A Bee Farmer Was Tired Of Bears Stealing His Honey, So He Turned Them Into Taste Testers
A Turkish beekeeper faced a recurring problem: bears were stealing his honey and destroying the beehives. Instead of fighting against them, he decided to take advantage of their love for honey and turned them into taste testers. He set up a test with different types of honey, discovering that the bears have a refined palate, as they preferred the most expensive honey, the famous Anzer honey. A creative solution that shows that sometimes it’s better to collaborate with nature rather than resist it!
Image source: abhi_uno
#14 It Looks Like His Grandma Knit It For Him, And His Mom Is Making Him Wear It
Image source: ThisFarmingMan_
#15 Pretty Cute Welcome Home Committee Today
Image source: karrowacres
#16 Behold: My Bountiful Harvest. I Hesitate To Share, As I Don’t Want To Make Anyone Feel Inadequate
Image source: existential_choir
#17 This Is The Funniest Thing I’ve Seen All Week. This Person Is A Genius
Image source: Commandersilv89
#18 Squirrels Got Nothing On Us
Image source: attaboy_stampy
#19 My New Chicken, Janet, Was Facilitated By My Call Duck, Hilary. She Has Never Seen A Duck That Small, Nor Has Hilary Seen A Chicken That Big
Image source: the_russian_mafia_7
#20 A Farm In My Neighborhood Has A Chicken That Is Allowed To Walk Around Freely. Since It’s Getting Dark Faster Now, They Decided To Give Him A Little Safety Vest
It’s the cutest thing I’ve seen in a while.
Image source: MonsterMineLP
#21 So My Dad Called Me The Other Day, Saying He Got In Trouble At The Barn For Cutting A Horse’s Hair. I Felt Bad For Him Until I Got This Picture From My Mother
Image source: btssmgss32412
#22 My Sister Caught Her (Very Hard-Working Dairy Farmer) Husband Sleeping On The Job
Image source: imjustadudeguy
#23 Said The Farmer To His Art-Student-Son, “Go Paint The Barn”
Image source: angerpants
#24 Lamb Ram Looking For Ewes
Image source: Tinfoil-Knight-Army
#25 With The Fuel Prices So High, Even The Farmers Are Sending The Sheep To Market On The Local Bus. Welcome To Islay
Image source: atwatinahat_
#26 Interrupting Cow
Image source: GeekyCricket
#27 He’s The Senior Manager Of This Farm
Image source: Faiiven
#28 This Wild Goose Flew In And Became Friends With My Grandma’s Farm Goose. He Hasn’t Left In Over A Year
Image source: Kallikana
#29 A Story In Four Pictures
Image source: NoMoreFruit
#30 The Neighbors Laugh At Me
The neighbors around me think you have to have the latest tractors costing thousands to do this job but two little antiques work just fine. A 1966 JD 110 and a 1984 wheel horse 314.
Image source: howdy71475
#31 The Neighbouring Farm Has A Great Sense Of Humour, “Corn”
Image source: Bass_Capable
#32 My Girlfriend Is Visiting Her Uncle’s Farm, And One Of The Ducks Won’t Leave Her Alone
Image source: Photographitti
#33 Rich Guy
Image source: 256Rootyherman
#34 Friend House-Sitting On A Farm Made Friends With Calfi. Calfi Invited Herself In. The House Owner Now Has A New House Calf
Image source: OyVeyzMeir
#35 At Our Local Village Farm Festival, You Can Guess How Many Apples Are In This Car And Win A Giveaway
Image source: Inky-Skies
#36 It’s Gonna Be A Long Car Ride
Image source: cowlovers2020
#37 Over 300 Sheep Storm A California Street And Fill The Road After Getting Loose
300+ Sheep on the Lamb!
Early yesterday morning, over 300 sheep decided to take a little field trip near Mountain Drive. Turns out, the grass wasn’t greener on the other side — but that didn’t stop them from trying!
Our CHP officers quickly hoofed it to the scene and helped the owner round up the wooly wanderers, guiding them safely back home to their pen.
We’re happy to report the flock is back where they belong, and everyone is baaahck to their normal routine.
Just another day in Santa Barbara — where even traffic jams can be fluffy.
Image source: CHP – Santa Barbara
#38 Linda Right Back At It Again
Image source: destineeallyson
#39 Just Wanted To Show A Funny Pic I Got Before
Image source: hailey675
#40 Worst Hay Ride Ever
Image source: Safe-Rutabaga3876
#41 The Eggplant In My Farm Looks Like A Cobra
Image source: mrbird077
#42 When You’re Goth, But Live In The Country
Image source: insertnothingher
#43 My Uncle Is A Farmer… He Gave My Aunt A 6 Eared Corn As A Present
Image source: sossarah
#44 Australian Farmer Set Up A YouTube Stream So Retired Father Could Keep An Eye On Seeding
Image source: Justsoinsane
#45 Bottle Feeding Time
Image source: easterracing
#46 My Father In-Law Is A “Big Tough Farmer”
Image source: eaa513
#47 How Do You Like My Hair Do? Honey Cow
Image source: samdelve
#48 Guess Where The Dog Is Hiding?
Small wild animals had grown used to slipping into the barn undetected. Instead of changing the layout or lighting, the farmer quietly adjusted his strategy by placing his guard dog near the stable while keeping everything else looking normal.
Later that night, a fox entered the barn confidently, moving through the shadows the way it had many times before. However, it quickly sensed something different. As it crept forward, it noticed a still figure watching from the darkness. The guard dog remained calm and focused, observing without movement until the fox fully realized it was no longer alone.
With one sharp warning bark, the dog made its presence clear. The fox immediately retreated and ran off at full speed. According to the farmer, nighttime disturbances significantly decreased afterward, suggesting that the message spread among local wildlife. The simple change in routine proved to be an effective and humane way to protect the property.
Image source: Cute-Organization844
#49 Our Local Farm Goods Shop Has A Life-Size Dinosaur Statue Outside For No Clear Reason
Image source: sofyflo
#50 I Went To A Small Farm And Said “Hello Animals” To The Animals, And They All Looked At Me
Image source: LivingCapital
#51 Breakfast On The Farm: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others
Image source: itsok_imapirate
#52 My Son Wore His Batman Rain Jacket To A Local Farm Park. This Peacock Took It As A Challenge
Image source: Tgg161
#53 Summer Is My Worst Nightmare
Image source: celiampako
#54 Farm Tractor After It Was Caught By A Barn Fire
Image source: jurchej
#55 Farmers Are Built Differently
Image source: step6666
#56 I Thought I Had 2 Minutes To Myself To Tidy Up. I Was Wrong
Image source: tylas24
#57 Kentucky Family Rejects $26 Million Offer To Convert Part Of Their Farm Into A Data Center, Despite The Offer Being About 10 Times The Going Rate For Farmland
Image source: MysteriousSlice007
#58 A Single Photo Proves The General Population Is, In Fact, Dumb
Went to a farm with the kids today. All the kids get a bucket with feed in and a couple of carrots. It quite clearly states to hand-feed Simon here, because he nicks the buckets.
And yet, his pen was full of buckets. I even watched one simpleton look on in shock as the goat took the bucket out of her hand. And before you ask, she was the mom, and the kid told her it would happen.
Image source: OverdressedShingler
#59 Countryside Problem
Image source: harrie09
#60 How To Be A Farmer
Image source: foxyshizzam
#61 My Wife. Farm Humor Hits Different
Image source: Sunstoned1
Follow Us