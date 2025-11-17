The Continuation Of My Comic Series “Origin”

by

Here is the conclusion with a surprising twist.

Now we know the story about who Cody is. You can also say that he’s starting over by telling Karen the full truth. Not just with her, but with Samson also!

For those who don’t know who Seth is, please scroll all the way to the bottom, to the two comics, “The Confrontation.” And “The Confrontation II.” And it will explain the whole story from the beginning. :) Till then thank you for your support.

More info: webtoons.com | Facebook | patreon.com | Instagram | deviantart.com

