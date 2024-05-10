The Concern With Twisters

The Premise Sounds Doesn’t Sound Much Different From The Original
No one is expecting Twisters to be some groundbreaking Oscar-caliber film. As I previously stated, it’s a mindless popcorn film, so Twisters can get away with certain logic or plot holes. However, Twisters sound like a lazy version of the original, but with an extra twister added for good measure. The advantage here is that Twister is 28 years old and it’s not particularly a pop culture phenomenon like Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump, so most of the audience may have no clue that it’s a sequel overall.
Twisters can turn out to be this year’s Top Gun: Maverick; a legacy sequel that goes on to rake in over a billion dollars. There are plenty of people who saw Top Gun: Maverick who never even knew that it was a sequel to a 38-year-old film! The key thing is that Maverick was an excellent blockbuster. It had enough story and development that allowed you to care about the characters and plot. Plus, it wasn’t some lazy rehash of the first film. It built on what the original Top Gun did without demanding the modern audience to go back and watch the original.
The Characters Sound Terrible
Twisters doesn’t seem to be building off the lore of the original film nor does it have anything new to say that wasn’t seen in the 1996 film. This film feels like a blatant cash cow. Granted, all movies are made to make money, but a film should NEVER feel as if that’s its only purpose for existing.
Anytime a film has a “social-media star” as one of the characters then you know it feels desperate. Likely, this character will come across as vain and narcissistic, and that doesn’t particularly sound like a person audiences would want to spend their precious time with. Twisters should be in the same light as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire; a simple film that emphasizes the action and doesn’t offend the masses. People care a lot more about the action, but that doesn’t mean the human characters don’t have any value within Twisters. These are the people that we’ve been following for nearly two hours, so they have to be likable enough for us to care about their well-being.
Twister was far from a perfect film, but the cast was generally a likable group of people. Twisters has great talent onboard, and hopefully, that talent was been given enough material to make their characters pop in a good way.
Mind Numbing Action
It’s hard to find the proper balance of action in a film like this. Too much story and a little bit of action will bore the audience to tears. Too little story and too much action can also bore them to tears. How do you find the right balance about a film of storm chasers going after a twister? There’s only so much Lee Isaac Chung can do with that premise. However, he would be making a mistake if the center focus was the action. If the director gives us non-stop action then it lowers the stakes of Twisters.
Too much action means we spend little time getting to know the characters; we won’t understand their motivations and what drives them overall. Basically, we could care less about them, and a disaster film must have relatable characters. If we care about none of these people then we won’t have any interest to see whether they live or die. Even then, there’s only so many times a twister can originally destroy things. Hopefully, I’m wrong, and Twisters turns out to be a fun thrill ride that lights up the box office.