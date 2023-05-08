Why CRITICS Love SISU’s Violent Action Flick So Much

Jalmari Helander’s SISU has met significant acclaim and love from critics since its release. When the movie was announced back in 2022, it didn’t create much hype back then – which makes its belated acclaim particularly interesting. Surprisingly the movie did better than expected, leaving critics clamoring for more of its action.
The movie will appeal to fans of the Mad Max and John Wick franchises, while maintaining its own identity in the crowded action market, all thanks to the bloody Nazi revenge action storyline. The film is set in 1945 and follows a Finnish ex-soldier who hits the jackpot and finds gold in Finland. The interesting story and stunning visuals collectively made it a star with critics’. Let’s discover more reasons why action fanatics love SISU.
SISU Brutally Redefines The Art Of Violence On The Big Screen
SISU is not a typical modern action movie with the occasional dull scenes. In fact, the movie has very little dialogue in it. One of the biggest reasons critics love SISU, and why the response was overwhelmingly positive, is its ability to satisfy the viewers without confusing them. The director knew exactly what SISU was, and he never tried to cover more aspects. Jalmari Helander focused on the violent action of the movie and never looked back. With each passing minute, this 90-minute becomes more and more bloody and violent.
From a man intentionally burning himself to landmines being hurled, the movie keeps surprising as it progresses. Every kill of the movie feels sudden and comically gory, making it the best hard-edged movie out there. There’s no doubt about the fact that the movie has an intriguing storyline, but SISU’s primary aim was to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience from start to finish, shocking viewers with its brutally violent cinematography, and it does that perfectly.
SISU Sets Itself Apart From Typical Nazi Revenge Films
If you want to sit back and watch a bunch of Nazis getting tortured, this brutal action movie is for you. In SISU, the Nazis brutalize the film’s main protagonist in every way, and Helander holds nothing back to show his suffering. Unlike typical Nazi revenge films, SISU has brutal blood-pumping scenes that are only imaginable once seen.
Movies like these often start with a wild set piece often in the middle of war, but not SISU. On the contrary, the movie begins by introducing a land, making it a bit chilling and suspenseful at the same time. Another important factor which helps it differ from other Nazi films is the director’s personal touch. The little touch of justified hatred against Nazis has already been seen in Helander’s previous work, and that’s why this SISU just seemed familiar but ultimately different with its bloody gore and violent approach. It is not wonder why the critics love SISU so much/
