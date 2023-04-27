SISU Review: Nazi Murder Mayhem — What More Do You Want?

SISU is a movie that understands two important cinematic truths: Unlikely, unstoppable one-man murder shows are fun to watch, and Nazis are excellent fodder for all sorts of explosively gruesome violence. Who doesn’t want to see an SS officer take a landmine in the face? Or a knife through the head? Or a bullet to the brain? (You get the picture.)
Finnish director and writer Jalmari Helander creates to ultimate male fantasy with SISU. The R-rated film is a period piece set during the Lapland War, when the Finnish army pushed the Germany forces out of Finland territory toward the end of 1944. For historical context, the Republic of Finland was one of the Axis powers, and its armies fought with the Germans against the Soviet Union; however, Finland brokered peace with the Allies in 1944. Once brothers in arms, the Germans were now effectively the opposition. Point is, SISU is set during a time when Nazi forces were a threat to any Finns they ran into.
Vengeance is Golden in SISU
SISU follows a near mythic figure from the Lapland War named Aatami Korpi. Grizzled, mature, and intense, he is a captivating enigma that’s less a character and more a force of nature. Sometimes called “the Immortal,” the ex-soldier is spoken about in hushed, awed tones: a folk hero for his fellow Finns, and a boogey-man to his enemies. Korpi has seen lots of action, and it shows; his hair is grey with age, his skin marked by ragged scars. This is a man who, as one character says, he simply refuses to die.
SISU is a fever dreams dares to ask the question, “What if we did RRR, but with Nazis and an old prospector?” The film’s conceit is simple: the ex-Commando has settled into a simple life of a gold digger, but when he strikes it rich with a fat vein of the good stuff, he must defend his hard-earned wealth against a Nazi squadron. These villains are ultra bad-guys: They’ve captured Finnish women they refer to as “the b******.” They shoot at a dog. They have no love for their country, or for that matter, each other. It’s the perfect balance of “fun to hate” without making the audience sit through any traumatic onscreen action.
It’s awesome.
Story Comes Second To Squishy Violence In SISU
SISU leans hard into cheesy machismo, but with the earnest glorification usually reserved for a Zack Snyder film about Superman. Helander takes a deadly serious approach to maximum dramatization. It’s a non-stop emotional barrage of intense choral singing and stylized sunset shots, carefully composed to emphasize just how god-like and revered Korpi is. Yet, there’s a subtle levity in the mix. Helander’s appreciation for Spaghetti Westerns shines through in a style that is uniquely his. Sure, SISU draws comparison to other filmmakers, from Quintin Tarantino to Sergio Leone — heck, one sequence in particular feels like a intentional homage to Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove — but the film never feels derivative. The style doesn’t always work (sometimes less really is more), but you have to admire Helander for really going for it.
Where SISU really stands out from the other hyper-violent entries, like the obvious comparison Inglourious Basterds, and also the John Wick franchise, is that Korpi is characterized more like an undead soldier who won’t quit than an infallible, super-powered being. Throughout the film, this old man get injured. A lot. A major part of his appeal is that he does get hit, and he does get hurt, and he does fail. He’s not necessarily a better fighter, or stronger, or faster than the Nazis — he’s just more determined. And gosh dang-it, there’s something beautiful in that.
SISU isn’t perfect, and the film’s pacing and dialogue leave something to be desired. Lines are hilariously predictable; some viewers will enjoy this aspect while others will find it grating. Helander creates some excellent moments of suspense and tension that work very well, but the overall pacing is inconsistent; rather than building to a crescendo at the climax, the movie sputters along. The first act and the last act have some memorable action set pieces though, which makes up for how much the film sags in the middle. SISU is a mixed bag that offers some definite highs and some unfortunate lows. It’s a bit of a tonal mishmash, and its violence is extreme. In other words, SISU is destined to become a cult classic.
TVOvermind Rating: 3.5/5
SISU releases in the U.S. on April 28, 2023.
