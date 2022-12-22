Home
Entertainment
News
Hollywood is Being Hit with ‘Twisters’ in 2024

Hollywood is Being Hit with ‘Twisters’ in 2024

Credit: Twister (1996)

While disaster movies don’t typically get much praise from critics, they tend to do very well at the box office. Who doesn’t love some disastrous, action-packed carnage to kick your feet up and escape to? Well, good news – one disaster movie classic is getting a long-awaited sequel – and it’s safe to say we’re a little bit excited!

‘Twisters’ Heading to Hollywood

In 1996, Twister was released, and it was an absolute Summer smash. With a budget of 92 million dollars, it dominated at the Box Office and grossed a massive 494 million worldwide. Fresh off the success of Speed, filmmaker Jan De Bont directed the classic, and Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt headed the cast. Hunt and Paxton starred as Bill and Jo Harding, two advanced storm chasers on the brink of divorce who must work together when they find themselves in the crosshairs of an extreme tornado. The movie quickly became a cultural phenomenon and featured a stellar supporting class, including Cary Elwes, Todd Field, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Jami Gertz.

Talks of a sequel have been circulating for years, but nothing was ever officially announced. Deadline reported in October that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment were meeting with directors and hoping for a spring start in filming. The script for the sequel, Twisters, was written by Kari Lindsay, Conor Taylor, and Adam Clussman. After months of meetings and some turndowns from the likes of Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), it has now been reported that Oscar-nominated director Lee Isaac Chung will helm the movie.

Chung recently gained recognition in Hollywood after the release of his Oscar-winning drama Minari. Curious eyes and ears have been wondering what Chung will do next, and while Twisters may be a different shift in direction, we’re sure he has the chops for it.

Credit: Minari (2020)

The Cast and Release date of  ‘Twisters’

With Bill Paxton sadly passing away in 2017 at 61, it is unsure yet if Helen Hunt will reprise her role. The Oscar-winning actress seemingly has no problem returning to her icon characters, though. Hunt returned to her role as Jamie Buchman in the Mad About You revival in 2019. So we can only hope she will return to another of her famous roles in Twisters. However, little is known about the cast at all as of now, but we can expect heaps of actors will be lining up to work with Chung after the success of Minari.

Frank Marshall (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Signs) will produce the movie with Warner Bros co-financing. It also looks like they are hoping to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps with a summer smash hit, as Twisters has been given a summer release date. The movie will open on July 19, 2024.

But What About Now?

If you want to mix things up this holiday season, switch off the Christmas movies and kick back with some disastrous carnage, then you can watch the original Twister movie on Hulu. Twister (1996) earned an Oscar for its dazzling visual effects and another for Best Sound. It has a 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a Metascore on IMDB of 68/100. If you haven’t seen it already, it’s well worth the watch!

Once Upon a Time 1.13 Review: Secrets Are Exposed & True Love is Rekindled

Credit: Twister (1996)

Here are some other notable disaster films to watch if you’re feeling impatient…

2020 – starring John Cusack as a troubled writer desperately trying to keep his family alive when volcanic eruptions and earthquakes of unprecedented strength threaten to annihilate mankind.

The Day After Tomorrow – stars Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal as father and son who find themselves fighting for their lives when an international storm plunges the planet into a new Ice age.

Independence Day is an all-time classic with a science-fiction spin on the disaster movie. This movie put Will Smith on the map as an actor to watch out for and has a stellar supporting cast, including Jeff Goldblum, Judd Hirsch, Bill Pullman, Vivica A. Fox, and Randy Quaid.

What’s your favorite disaster movie? We’d love to hear it!

Appreciating the Storied Career of David Niven
Related Posts
The Road to Infinity War: ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’
Will Captain Carter Replace Steve Rogers As The New Captain America?
Passion of the Christ Sequel Being Dubbed “Biggest Film of All-Time”
The Terminator’s “Hasta La Vista, Baby” The Spanish Language Version Of T2 Is a Little Off
The Five Most Well Acted Roles of Tom Cruise’s Career
The 10 Best Scarface Quotes That Had Zero Profanity

About The Author

Matthew C. Fairfield
More from this Author

Matthew is a lover of all things TV and Film. An over consumer you might say. He has a passion for writing and creating and has written over 10 feature films, a handful of TV pilots and is currently writing his first novel.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
A Different World Cast Reunites In Red Table Talk
Stomp Announces Permanent Stopping Of Their Shows Starting Next Year
Captain Sandy Is Back On Below Deck, The Fans Aren’t Happy
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Hollywood is Being Hit with ‘Twisters’ in 2024
Avatar: The Way of Water
Characters in Avatar: The Way of Water that Needs Further Development 
Blood Appears to Sharpen the Edge of the Vampire Genre
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Hollywood is Being Hit with ‘Twisters’ in 2024
Avatar: The Way of Water
Characters in Avatar: The Way of Water that Needs Further Development 
All Quiet on the Western Front Leading Strong in the Oscars Shortlists
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch