The Boys: Diabolical – Every Episode Detailed

“The Boys” comic book series from Garth Ennis was first adopted for Amazon and released July 26, 2019, with a second less than two years later and a third set to release in June after a few delays from COVID. Not too long ago, The Boys on Amazon announced two spinoffs centered around the show and while one hasn’t been released yet, this month we were finally graced with new “The Boys” content with “The Boys: Diabolical”. Below, we’ve detailed every episode of “The Boys: Diabolical”, and a breakdown into each episode’s writer, cast, artists, and inspirations on each new episode of the animated anthology series.
Laser Baby’s Day Out
“Laser Baby’s Day Out” may seem most familiar to fans at first, outside of its Warner Bros. style animation for, Laser Baby, the star of the episode. While it was safe to assume that this is a different Supe baby compared to the one that Butcher also used as a weapon in “The Boys” show, however, we could be wrong. Overall, the episode consisted of a scientist at Vought that worked with the baby Supes couldn’t bring himself to have the baby neutralized so throughout the episode we saw the baby and the scientist narrowly avoid death and danger in general, much like the old school cartoons that inspired the episode. While the episode wasn’t voiced like any other episode with mostly sound effects to keep it more true to the original cartoons that inspired it but Ben Schwartz was credited for the voice of the scientist who barely spoke, while the only two other acting credits are for the baby, who only makes sounds and an actor for playing a similar minor speaking role with Superbrain. The episode was written by “The Boys” producers Seth Rogan and his partner Evan Goldberg.
An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents
“An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents” was among the funniest episodes of “The Boys: Diabolical” as it featured a group of misfit Supes that were each abandoned by their parents in different ways and living in a Vought facility to keep them away from the public. In the episode, drawing back on the news in “The Boys” when Compound V was revealed, the substance that gave everyone their powers changed the scope of how the world was Vought as everyone believed they were born with their powers. As we see in the episode, the Supes that enact revenge on their parents is Boobie Face, Kingdom, Ghost, Aqua Agua, Barb, Mo-Slow, Fang, and a few others. The cast of “An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents” included Ben Schwartz, Frances Conroy, Grey Griffin, Retta, Justin Roiland, Christian Slater, Kenan Thompson, Kevin Smith, and others. Compared to the other episodes of “The Boys: Diabolical”, this episode featured possibly the largest cast, and the strangest characters. The animation should look familiar to any fan of Rick and Morty or Justin Roiland in general as he is not only in the cast but also inspired the episode’s art style. Overall, as we detailed this episode of “The Boys: Diabolical” it was clear that anyone could be enlisted for the show from known artists and voice actors to actors and writers and more.
I’m Your Pusher
“I’m Your Pusher” was the most true-to-page episode of “The Boys” and “The Boys: Diabolical” as it was taken straight from the pages of “The Boys” comic and spearheaded by “The Boys” creator Garth Ennis. The episode followed Huey, Butcher, and of course Terror, as they convince a drug dealer named OD to cause a drug addict Supe to overdose at a very public event. While much more gory stuff happened in the episode that felt very typical of “The Boys”, one of the most interesting elements of the episode was the cast. The cast of the “I’m Your Pusher” episode of “The Boys: Diabolical” interestingly featured a minor cast member of the show, Hughie’s dad in “The Boys” on Amazon, Simon Pegg. Pegg also provided a foreword on one of the most recent and final comic issues of “The Boys”. Other cast members of the episode include Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Anthony Starr in his usual role of Homelander.
Boyd in 3D
“Boyd in 3D” was an interesting side of the world that’s normally presented in “The Boys” as it featured an even more celebrity side of the Vought-owned world compared to superheroes. “Boyd in 3D” showed yet another experimental use of Compound V other than being injected into humans to give them superpowers. This episode of “The Boys: Diabolical” showed two lesser-than-average feeling people and turned them into exactly what they wanted to look like but when two dating become the topic of the world due to the substance, can they remain human, inside and out? The cast of “Boyd in 3D” featured Nasim Pedrad, Eliot Glazer, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and others while the episode itself was written by Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer.
BFFs
“BFFs” was without a doubt one of the most hysterical episodes of “The Boys: Diabolical” as the animation was a cute, chibi, anime style that showcased what happens when you drink Compound V instead of injecting it. Upon drinking the Compound V out character was able to get their hands on it, after a bad drug deal, she began to make friends when she pooped. Although gross, the episode showed a different side of Compound V and showed that it should be kept in the lab. “BFFs” was written by and featured Akwafina in the lead role, as well as support from other actors and voice actors including Nicole Byer, Seth Rogan, Grey Griffin, and Chace Crawford.
Nubian vs Nubian
“Nubian vs Nubian” was one of the most interesting episodes for its mixture of serious and comical themes throughout the episode, as well as presented a story that made the episode feel a bit more in-depth than the previous episodes of “The Boys: Diabolical”. “Nubian vs Nubian” also had one of the shortest cast lineups of any of the other episodes and featured a familiar voice actor from other adult-animated works. “Nubian vs Nubian” was an intensely emotional, violent, and comedic episode and was written by and starred Aisha Tyler, of Archer and Who’s Line Is It Anyway? fame, and featured a small, but all-star voice cast of Don Cheadle, Somali Rose, and John DiMaggio who made constant headlines lately regarding Futurama news with and without the actor.
John and Sun-Hee
“John and Sun-Hee” was another interesting episode of “The Boys: Diabolical” that was equal parts surprising and emotional throughout the entire episode as it featured an older couple dealing with the last few moments together as Sun-Hee appeared to be sick but as with the other episode, Compound V changed that. As with every other case that involved a misuse of Compound V, consequences weren’t far behind the use of the product. While the cast of the episode may not seem too familiar, the “John and Sun-Hee” episode of “The Boys: Diabolical” was surprisingly written by SNL alum and comedic genius Andy Samberg. While Andy Samberg provided the small voice role of a security guard, John and Sun-Hee were voiced by Randall Duk Kim and Youn Yuh-Jung, respectively. The art style of the episode was among the most impressive as it was a combination of modern and older Japanese art styles somewhat similar to “Howl’s Moving Castle”.
One Plus One Equals Two
“One Plus One Equals Two” felt like another episode ripped straight out of the comics with how it portrayed Homelander rising up as a superhero and seemingly attempting to take control of his anger. “One Plus One Equals Two” more or less showed the way Homelander was before he became the full-of-himself, more aware, Vought powerhouse that he’s been known for as the face of Vought for as long as we’ve been in “The Boys” loop. As with every other episode of “The Boys: Diabolical” that we detailed here, and possibly the most consistent throughout the entire show was the appearances of Homelander being portrayed by his live-action counterpart Anthony Starr.
Overall, as we detailed each episode of “The Boys: Diabolical”, it showed a different side of the world potentially run by Vought that we’ve previously encountered in “The Boys” on Amazon and explored the themes somewhat deeply. “The Boys: Diabolical” showed us more emotional and connected stories that are also apparently canon and should be noted that every event that happened in Diabolical may be referenced or carried over to some extent into “The Boys”.