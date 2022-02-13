Futurama Revival Announced: With or Without Bender?

Unlike Matt Groening’s original adult animated show “The Simpsons”, which has never been canceled or removed from television, “Futurama” has had its original run and was brought back for another as well. However, it was recently announced that “Futurama” would, yet again, be returning and this time for at least twenty episodes. Unfortunately at the time of the announcement one of the most favored and famous characters Bender may not be voiced by his original actor, John DiMaggio. Below, we’ve gone over details on the revival, as well as going into “Futurama” with or without the real Bender, or at least DiMaggio as the character may be recast entirely.
Futurama
“Futurama” was the second show in what now seems to be a growing list of creations under the name of Matt Groening, with “Disenchantment” which just released its fourth season or part, as Netflix sometimes refers to them. Matt Groening has shown no rush, usually, with his television shows as “The Simpsons” have never stopped airing new episodes, and seasons of “Disenchantment” have premiered every year since the initial release. “Futurama” possibly had the most interesting lifespan as the show ran for 6 seasons straight on Fox without interruption until cancellation and the show was brought back until 2013 with new episodes through Comedy Central. However, now it appears that the show will be making a return again, but this time for Hulu and overall that opens up the potential for the show to appear in its truest form and push more towards a mature rating.
Futurama Revival
While Hulu won’t be the first or even second home for our favorite sci-fi fools, it will be the third and hopefully the truest to form with something closer to a mature rating, as mentioned above. Although no official word as to if the show will get an increase or rating or any related difference but it could be assumed that something of the sort is like as when Disney first took over 20th Century Fox they had stated that R rated and mature titles will likely be released and housed on Hulu. While it would certainly be interesting to find “Futurama” on the parent platform of Disney +, “The Simpsons”, also from Groening, live almost exclusively on Disney+. Of course, “The Simpsons” aren’t as obviously rude, dark, or twisted as “Futurama” but it’s without a doubt one of, if not the, most adult-rated program that could be found on Disney’s streaming service. Overall, the revival appears to be going forward with or without Bender, and “Futurama” couldn’t be complete without any of its original cast, but DiMaggio has been quite vocal about the situation.
Futurama 3.0: With or Without The Real Bender
Regardless of if fans knew it or not, a “Futurama” revival was always a possibility with Matt Groening always working on some sort of project and each voice actor was highly known for their presence within “Futurama” and with revivals coming from literally every direction since “Futurama” was last on the air, it should have been seen coming. Most likely, “Futurama” will almost immediately make a reference to being brought back on the air, as they have previously. However, when regarding the current ending of “Futurama”, Fry and Leela ended up in a continuous-time loop practically propelled by their love for each other. One of the reasons that a show should never come back to air was when it actually ended clean and left no unanswered questions like the current ending did, however sad. Futurama may not be referred to as a serious show but compared to “The Simpsons”, or even most adult animated sitcoms, comedy would generally be the main factor to the show but with “Futurama”, as the show progressed we saw deeper connections and interconnected stories take the forefront of episodes more often than not. “Futurama” being a sci-fi comedy set 1000 years after the date it premiered, a specific, futuristic character was needed from the very beginning and that character was foul-mouthed, shiny metal ass loving, bending unit known as Bender. It goes without question that Bender himself was not only a monumental part of the show and its story, as well his very own movie, but Bender’s unique personality made him stand out greatly from other robots on the show and characters in general. When the revival was announced, some articles didn’t state specifically that Bender’s voice actor John DiMaggio wasn’t going to be present but upon further inspection, some keen fans noticed he was missing. Following that, it was stated that both Bender was going to be recast and that negotiations were still being worked out in order to try and secure the one and only Bender: John DiMaggio. On DiMaggio’s Twitter you could see his frustration with the situation, as well as fans that are threatening to boycott the show and Hulu, and while we may not know the exact reasons for the standstill with his deal going into the “Futurama” 3.0 revival but whatever it is, it caused an internal decision within 20th Century Fox to move forward with or without Bender and his original voice John DiMaggio.