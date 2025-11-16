50 Badass ‘Power Moves’ From Women That Were Too Good Not To Share

Attacking a crocodile to save a friend, getting a pink mohawk at 90 years old, getting a huge billboard ad to call out a cheater—this is just the tip of the iceberg of female awesomeness. They’re called ‘power moves’ for a reason. They resonate. They echo. They stick in your memory better than bubble gum to the pavement on a scorching summer’s day.

Scroll down to see the very best posts about women who deserve respect for their power moves, collected by the Bored Panda team. Remember to upvote your fave pics and don’t forget to share your opinion in the comments. And when you’re done with this list, you’ll definitely want to check out this (gender-neutral) article about awesome power moves.

Meanwhile, be sure to read Bored Panda’s exclusive interview with British comedy writer, aspiring pop star, and single mother Ariane Sherine, a woman of more talents than we could list. We had a chat with her about the indicators that you’re living a high-quality good life, why women shouldn’t be pressured to get married, and the challenges that women still face today in the West.

#1 A True Madlass

Image source: audliie

#2 Madlass Researcher

Image source: nuniabidness

#3

Image source: Skyhawk6600, litpetal

#4 This Is 90 Year Old Suzanne Hoylaerts Of Belgium. She Passed Away After Refusing A Respirator To Combat Covid-19 Telling Her Doctors “Save It For The Youngest Who Need It Most, I’ve Already Had A Beautiful Life”

Image source: acangiano

#5 Zoinks!

Image source: chidedneck

#6 Mad Lass Pretends To Not Know English

Image source: The_Lava_Wielder

#7 Madlass

Image source: hicksanchez

#8 This Muslim Woman Took A Photo In Front Of An Anti-Muslim Protest Like A Pro

Image source: muse-esum

#9

Image source: BobbyDukeArts

#10

Image source: cunchishai

#11 This Sister

Image source: acangiano

#12 Thanks Emma From 1877!

Image source: bobekyrant

#13 Goldie Williams Was A Rebellious Woman Arrested For Vagrancy. ‘She Refused To Unfold Her Arms And Stop Making This Face For Her 1898 Mugshot – Omaha, Nebraska

Image source: 2Salmon4U

#14 Marilyn Monroe Was A Madlass

Image source: ExpertAccident, twitter.com

#15 Definitely Should Be Here!

Image source: Thackers09

#16 Madlasses Must Not Be Messed With

Image source: Flo_rian2340

#17 Fan Wears A Ryan Reynolds Shirt To Meet Hugh Jackman

Image source: JTierney1987

#18 This Is How You Stand Up To Government!

Image source: austin5733

#19 Nice

Image source: Toadmirror2525

#20 Madlass

Image source: reddit.com

#21 We Didn’t Know Because They Didn’t Want Us To! G Nbc

Image source: moritzwest

#22 The Maddest Of Lasses

Image source: Darth_Nibbles

#23 The Madlass Thief

Image source: Nazikiller____, in-love-with-language

#24 Mad Lass Wrestler Beating All The Boys With Her Bare Hands- They Don’t Look Too Happy About It Either

Image source: vorgriff

#25 Madlass

Image source: havingipps

#26 Madlass

Image source: shantanu011

#27 Mad 11 Yr Old

Image source: Master1718

#28 Madlass

Image source: shantanu011

#29

Image source: jbfan911

#30 Madlass Walks Around Nude

Image source: PurpleIvyVI

#31 Madlass Cyclist

Image source: 156-

#32 Rule Number One: Curtsy To The Queen Or Something. Rule Number Two: No Running At School Events I Guess

Image source: duuuhhh98

#33 Nina Simone On Girls’ Talk

Image source: TamponBagel28

#34 Well That Didn’t Go As Planned

Image source: informationtiger

#35

Image source: goreboyfriend

#36 The Trickster Indeed

Image source: Pansexual_Lesbian, twitter.com

#37 Model And Actress Anita Ekberg, After Being Followed And Hounded By Photographers, Beat One Of Them Up. When They Threatened To Call The Cops, She Retrieved A Bow And Arrow From Her Villa And Shot Another Photographer (1960) The Last Thing A Journaliste Sees :

Image source: Science_Hippie_Chick

#38 Now This Is How A Madlad Breaks Up

Image source: G0dzilla11

#39

Image source: ky_denzz

#40

Image source: nakanodrawing

#41 Madlass

Image source: Darkchick21

#42 Some Madlasses Of The 1930s

Image source: UpsidownFlamingo

#43 Absolute Madlass Changes Bio To Make Fun Of The Potus

Image source: TheMa_son

#44 Madlass

Image source: dementedfrost

#45 Madlass

Image source: shantanu011

#46 Madlass Strikes Twice!

Image source: BlueApple_

#47 Power Move

Image source: Hollyheart1

#48 Taylor Swift Being An Absolute Madlass…

Image source: 1f2l3o4

#49 Did That Just Happen…

Image source: ASmallMongolianChild

#50 Power Move

Image source: jakehadadick

