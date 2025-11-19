“What Immediately Tells You Someone Is A Trashy Parent?” (27 Responses)

Someone very wise once said that we all come from childhood – and many of our problems that we face in adulthood actually come from there, from interactions with our parents. Interactions that, alas, often leave much to be desired…
And then, having already become adults, or even having our own kids, we too can sometimes see manifestations of a parental bad attitude in our own parenting style. And in this case, the main thing is to stop in time and think: “What am I doing now?” And this selection of parenting “red flags” from netizens may well be useful in this.
#1
Let’s their kids run around a shop or shouting in public, especially like restaurants.
Image source: Imaginary-Donut7648, master1305
#2
They let their kids do whatever they want cause “they’re just kids”.
Image source: Nathaniel66, Getty Images
#3
If they don’t discipline their kids at the moment they do something outrageous and get mad at the ppl who do discipline their kids instead.
If you can’t control your kids you failed as a parent, no excuses.
Image source: SnooBeans8816, Kaboompics.com
#4
Using their kids as pawns against their SO / ex / the kids’ other parent.
#5
Violence against the child, not caring who preys on them.
Image source: Rude-Consideration64, freepik
#6
Showing up in pajamas to parent teacher conferences. Arriving to pick their preschool or small child up from school and staying on their cell phone the entire time and not even acknowledging their child or the teacher.
Letting your new boyfriend of three weeks watch your children or even move in with you. Having multiple partners around your children throughout their lives that you have no intention of staying with.
Image source: ltotheizzy, freepik
#7
Tells their kid to “shut up,” has no regard for the nutritional value of their child’s diet, takes credit for what the kid does right but passes the blame for what the kid does wrong.
Image source: BearsGotKhalilMack, bilanol
#8
Talking and yelling at your child like ” stop f*****g playing with me, drop that s**t, I ain’t gon tell you again, you always pissin me tf off, ima beat yo f****n a*s”
Literally just heard an white American tell this to (I assume their child) that had to be no more than 5 to 7 years old.
Image source: pan_rock, peoplecreations
#9
Putting Mountain Dew in their 9 month old child’s sippy cup, then yelling at the child for not taking a nap. I personally witnessed this. Abhorrent behavior.
Image source: Bellsandblooms, Evenezer Marak
#10
Smoking around their children.
Image source: apeliott, cottonbro studio
#11
Having 5 children and none of them are in school. Eldest one is 8 years old. Always coming up with bull s**t excuses, then getting offended when being called out.
Image source: PleasantTomato7128, aleeenot
#12
They threaten the child with burning in Hell.
Image source: Njtotx3, Patrick K
#13
Trauma dumping…..
Image source: Maleficent_Memory606, ufabizphoto
#14
Takes their 4 year old son to a bar at 11 pm, lets their siberian husky mix run around without any supervision and when their siberian husky mix tries to bite and maul another dog, say, “well she’s never done that before!”
WORST TRASHIEST PARENT EVER OF CHILDREN AND ANIMALS!
Image source: Artist-in-Residence-, vh-studio
#15
Saying their one kids sports equipment is really expensive (and getting it) while also complaining services for their adhd/autistic kid aren’t free and won’t get the help they need.
Image source: InevitableTour4, Pixabay
#16
I’m a HS teacher. I can tell pretty quickly in the year which kids have been raised by devices. It’s alarming how more and more kids each year have phone anxiety, can’t focus on any amount of work and won’t interact with peers.
Image source: UniqueUsername82D, freepik
#17
How they talk about their kids when they’re not present.
“She’s a brat.”
“He’s an idiot.”.
Image source: can-opener-in-a-can, gpointstudio
#18
Swearing and roaring explicits on a sideline of any match.
Image source: Darwinage, ufabizphoto
#19
“Children should been seen and not heard”
“Don’t speak unless spoken to”.
Image source: Comfortable-Ad6131, shurkin_son
#20
Screaming down the phone at me (a teacher) calling me a c**t and to do my job.
Image source: xFusiionx, syda_productions
#21
Using the word “phase” in any context regarding their children’s behavior just so they don’t bother teaching them right from wrong.
Image source: Virtual_Syrup262, olia danilevich
#22
When they blatantly teach their kid bad habits and rude, inconsiderate behavior.
When I was a cashier at a supermarket, I had a customer, after ringing their stuff up and giving them their receipt, tell their kid to just leave their cart next to my register because someone will collect it, anyway.
While true, that speaks volumes as to what kind of person you are. Also, while it isn’t being collected and put back in the corral, it becomes a hindrance for other customers who have carts, and could block the way for some customers if pushed aside, especially when the supermarket itself is small and narrow in terms of traversable space. I’d also end up wasting time going out of my booth and putting it back in the corral when the customer could’ve done all that on their own in the first place.
Image source: btmg1428, Kampus Production
#23
When they use their child for a specific purpose, to get something that they want.
Image source: Efficient-Log8009, Jomjakkapat Parrueng
#24
They have no schedule for their kids or simply never follow it.
Image source: Toxic-giant, Getty Images
#25
Not checking their kids behavior.
Image source: goated95, Allen Taylor
#26
Getting a sitter so that they can go to the bar every weekend.
Image source: FirstNameLastName918, Andrej Lišakov
#27
Obesity.
Image source: Helpful_Finger_4854, dragonimages
