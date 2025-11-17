Hey Pandas, If You Could Live In Any Fictional World, What World Would It Be? (Closed)

If you could go to any fictional world and live however you wanted from birth, what world would it be? Pack your bags!
#1
I would go into the harry potter world and live in Harry’s time
Pros:
– the essays are like 15 inches. A page and a half Of magic stuff? Sign me up.
– MAGIC
– I’ll be in Moony’s class in 3rd year and I Wanna know what my boggart is.
– MINERVA IS AMAZING
Cons:
– I have a chance of dying each year but yk whatever.
– Snape exists
#2
minecraft in creative mode!
then i could fly and build whatever i wantttt
#3
Tha Harry Potter world
#4
The Heartstopper universe, I would probably spend most of my time in the school library reading and drawing in my sketchbook, and then I would go to the beach and enjoy the sun.
#5
Opting for a more secure alternative, I’d select the captivating Pokémon universe. The concept of this world has always fascinated me, and the prospect of becoming a skilled trainer is truly appealing. The ability to create connections with a diverse array of species, journey through various regions, and have pokémon that can extend from almighty Pokémon like Lugia to adorable ones like Minccino.
On the contrasting end of the spectrum, a less secure but equally intriguing choice would be Westeros during the era of the Targaryen rule. As a member of House Targaryen, I would ofc have a dragon.
#6
I’m not sure… Id love to go to The Night Circus or Nevermoor from Morrigan Crow. Most other worlds like the ones from Harry Potter or Keeper of the Lost Cities sound amazing, but way too dangerous for my faint heart 😅
#7
Outlander
#8
spiderverse!!!!
or any other fandom that i have a big obsession with. no… not just to meet my fav characters(that is a really big factor tho)
#9
Any Acme universe. You are essentially immortal, invulnerable, and have god like powers. For example, Wile E Coyote regularly falls off what is essentially the Grand Canyon and lives. Daffy Duck have bombs detonate in his arms and is fine. You can do anything within your imagination
#10
Star wars, specifically during the show rebels (I’d definitely want to be part of Phoenix squadron)
Or Percy Jackson, killing monsters sounds fun!
#11
the riordanverse
#12
Wonderland…Don’t step on the Mome Wraths!!
#13
I’m going to Pern and befriend a fairy dragon! And, then, onto Golarian to try and take over the world. (I will fail miserably.)
#14
The Alien/Predator world. I know I would die in a heartbeat, in any number of REALLY unpleasant ways, but of course I’d be hoping not to.
Anyway just to see more about them, their culture. Space travel, tons of alien planets, alien creatures, epic battles, etc.
I like most things aliens/supernatural/magical though.
#15
I would choose The Owl House, the magic is so awesome and everything is so weird and cool and I would love to have a palisman!
#16
I’d be a hobbit and live in the shire.
#17
You know I thought about this a lot and how it would be fun to go into a different anime world where people have superpowers and stuff but I wonder if you’re talking about just teleporting to this world suddenly popping into this world being born into this world or something else, cuz just because you’re teleported to mha doesn’t mean you’re going to become the most popular person, and if you’re born into mha that doesn’t mean you’re going to have a quirk, if you’re teleported there your quirk would just be future telling and it would only be so far cuz the books aren’t done yet.. there are a few different book series I would love to go into like the Percy Jackson series, or Miss peregrine’s home for peculiar children, or the last children series, but no matter what world I would choose to go into there’s more drama than we’ll ever exist if my lifetime happened seven times over… And I’m more of an introverted person so I’m pretty okay with where I am… If I had to choose I might choose something like the book series fablehaven possibly the lower angles series or the ending series, or the five kingdom series, or the series of unfortunate events, they’re probably more that I can’t think of at the moment… But that’s okay
#18
Red Dead universe in a heartbeat
#19
Hogwarts
There’s no math.
And if that’s not enough, there’s magic, animals, actually good looking uniforms, life isn’t boring bc you have a chance of dying each year, so much competition to live for – like I have to beat the Slytherins somehow ya know?
#20
the wizarding world, most def!
#21
Hogwarts maybe? I was watching the movies the other day and was thinking that it’d actually be really nice to go there. Especially nowadays when all that Voldemort stuff is over.
Camp Halfblood would be fun too, albeit more dangerous
#22
Can’t decide between Hogwarts and the Grishaverse, they would both be awesome
#23
I would like to live in a universe where someone like me can actually have friends and a real life… I am lonely and hurt and I feel empty. My existence is pathetic. All I do is spreading hate on the internet, eating junk food and regretting my mere existence. I would like to live in a universe where my mother would have given me more love so I could spread love and not hate.
#24
Barbieland from the recent movie
#25
Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld. It’s not just a cynical take on our world, but it is full of wonder and hope.
#26
The Harry Potter world!!
It’s so cool and there is magic!
But I would be in danger quite often I think.
But if it was now in the Harry Potter universe would the Muggleborns have phones and devices?? It’s strange to think of but maybe?
#27
In the world of Studio Ghibli.
#28
I’d love to live in Hateno or Kakariko Village in the kingdom of Hyrule, preferably after the Calamity but before the Upheaval. Things seem pretty calm and lovely for most average folks. Just people farming and living their lives.
#29
Ik I’d probably die, but greek mythology
#30
Artemis Fowl
