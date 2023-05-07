FX’s The Bear hit screens in 2022, quickly amassing a large following and garnering some strong critical acclaim. The series focuses on Carmen Berzattor (Jeremy Allen White), a top chef from the fine dining world who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother. The series was praised for its fast-paced rendition of what it’s like to work in a hectic kitchen.
Season 1 of The Bear tackled some heavy subject matters while still carrying a light-hearted tone that takes the edge off of the weighty drama. Its blend of slick, authentic dialogue and its use of long unflinching takes make it an exhilarating watch. As soon as it hit TV screens around the world, lovers of the show were already wanting a second season. Here’s everything we know about The Bear Season 2.
Has The Bear Season 2 Been Confirmed?
With the glaring success of The Bear season 1, it was inevitable that a second season would happen. Shortly after season 1 ended, the second season was greenlit. During the 2023 Oscars, FX released a teaser for The Bear season 2, and while it didn’t offer much in the plot department, it was exciting to see Jeremy Allen White don his apron once again.
What The Bear Season 2 Can Be About
The final episode of The Bear season 1 saw the beloved restaurant close its doors after the family came into enough money to start fresh. In the short teaser released by FX, the gang are seen packing up and saying their goodbyes to their tenured family restaurant, “The Beef”. A sign is placed in the window saying “The Beef is closed. Thank you for your patronage.”
Throughout the first season, Carmy battles with some strong PTSD from his intense life as a chef in the fine dining world. He also grapples with shame and grief after the death of his brother. However, after pouring his heart out in an impressive 8-minute-long monologue, Carmy breaks free from his plight and looks forward to his next venture. The Bear season 2 will document the tight-knit restaurant crew as they bring their new restaurant, “The Bear” to fruition.
Which Cast Members Can Return For The Bear Season 2
Season 1 saw the restaurant staff come and go as the tensions in the kitchen prove to be too overwhelming. However, by the final episode, all dramas are rectified and the team seems to have patched things up. So, it appears the full cast will return – with some added additions. Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk has been announced to star in season 2 of The Bear, but details around his casting are currently somewhat ambiguous. Whether Odenkirk appears for a simple cameo or a recurring role, he’s still a big name to be thrown into the already impressive lineup.
When Will The Bear Season 2 Release
After teasing a summer release for the second season, the makers of the show have turned the season around in rapid time. This is likely due to the showrunners wanting to capitalize on the show’s massive momentum while it is still rolling. The Bear Season 2 will be released on FX in June 2023. Whilst the first season had 8 episodes, lovers of the show will be graced with an extra 2 episodes for season 2.
