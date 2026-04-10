The 10 Most Expensive James Bond Movies Ever Made, Ranked

For more than six decades, James Bond movies and the franchise have defined big-budget blockbuster filmmaking. From cold-war intrigue to globe-trotting spectacle, every Bond film pushes production costs to new heights as technology, action set pieces, and star power evolve. While big budgets don’t always guarantee box office success, they do reflect the ambition behind each 007 adventure.
What began with modest espionage thrillers quickly transformed into global tentpoles, where budgets and box-office fortunes ballooned in equal measure. These ten James Bond movies showcase not just the escalating cost of production but the enduring appeal of James Bond himself, a character whose adventures have captivated audiences for generations. Adjusted for inflation, these have been the 10 most expensive James Bond movies ever made, from least expensive to jaw-dropping production budget.
10. GoldenEye (1995)
Production Budget: $60 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $127.6 Million
Pierce Brosnan’s first turn as James Bond marked a revitalization for the franchise after a six-year hiatus. GoldenEye blended classic Bond elements with ’90s action sensibilities and was a financial success. It earned back over five times its initial budget. In today’s dollars, that original $60 million translates to roughly $127 million. While it’s still modest compared with modern blockbusters, it was substantial among ’90s action films at the time.
9. Moonraker (1979)
Production Budget: $34 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $151.8 Million to $156.3 Million
Released at the peak of the sci-fi craze, the Roger Moore-led Moonraker literally launched James Bond into space. Its ambitious special effects and elaborate set pieces made it the most expensive Bond film of its era. Adjusted for inflation, that $34 million would range from $151.8 million to $156.3 Million. It reflects how costly practical and visual effects were even before the digital era.
8. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Production Budget: $110 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $222 Million to $225 Million
With modernizing production values and one of the franchise’s most memorable theme songs, Tomorrow Never Dies pushed Bond into late-’90s cinematic sophistication. Its original $110 million price tag, adjusted for inflation, would be well over $200 million today. At the time, and even now, it is a figure competitive with many current action franchises.
7. Casino Royale (2006)
Production Budget: $102–150 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $241 Million
Daniel Craig’s first Bond reboot shifted the series toward a grittier, character-driven tone. Produced with an eye toward reinvention, Casino Royale invested heavily in choreography, stunts, and international locations. That $150 million figure, when adjusted, sits near or above $240 million today. At the time, it was a testament to how high the bar had already risen in 007 filmmaking.
6. Die Another Day (2002)
Production Budget: $142 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $261 Million
As the 20th official James Bond movie, Die Another Day pushed the budget with gadgets, vehicle chases, and a winter-set climax. By every standard, its $142 million budget was huge for the early 2000s. When adjusted for inflation, it nears the $200 million-plus range of modern blockbusters, with 2026 inflation-adjusted estimates at $261 million. Die Another Day was Pierce Brosnan’s fourth and final film as the legendary James Bond.
5. The World Is Not Enough (1999)
Production Budget: $135 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $262.6 Million to $296.3 Million
One of Pierce Brosnan’s most lavish Bond movies, The World Is Not Enough, leaned into exotic locations and sprawling action set pieces. At the time, its six-figure million-dollar budget made it one of the most expensive Bond films yet. Today, inflation is pushing that figure closer to $300 million.
4. Skyfall (2012)
Production Budget: $150–200 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $282 Million
Often considered one of the franchise’s best, Skyfall also demonstrated that audiences would reward quality with record-breaking box office. Its budget, reported at $150–200 million, made it one of the most expensive at the time. When accounting for inflation and the expanded production scope, it stands as a benchmark for blockbuster franchise filmmaking.
3. Quantum of Solace (2008)
Production Budget: $200–230 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $346 Million
Quantum of Solace also joins the list as one of the most expensive James Bond movies ever made. The Marc Forster-directed twenty-second installment is estimated to cost $200–230 million to produce. Adjusting for inflation and production scope, it would have cost about $346 million if it were made in 2026.
2. No Time to Die (2021)
Production Budget: $250–301 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $360 Million
Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond endured pandemic delays and shifted theatrical landscapes. However, it remained one of the most expensive films ever produced. With production figures reported at up to $301 million and inflation still being considered, No Time to Die stands as one of the costliest Bond projects, even if box-office totals were affected by global conditions.
1. Spectre (2015)
Production Budget: $245–300 Million
Adjusted for Inflation (2026): $410 Million
By actual production cost, Spectre isn’t the most expensive James Bond film. However, adjusted for inflation, it surpasses No Time to Die if it were made today. Spectre represents an era in which tentpole films routinely cross the $300 million budget threshold. With sprawling international shoots and A-list talent on and off screen, its production costs reflect both creative ambition and modern studio economics.
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