The 10 Best Starz Original TV Series, Ranked

Starz original TV series have earned a reputation for delivering ambitious stories that often rival the biggest names in premium television. Although the network releases fewer originals than competitors like Netflix, HBO, and FX, it has built an impressive catalog of acclaimed dramas, comedies, and genre favorites. While some became worldwide hits, others developed devoted followings years after their finales.
Since its launch in February 1994, Starz has never been afraid to take creative risks. Whether adapting bestselling novels, reinventing historical events, or introducing fresh takes on crime and horror, Starz has consistently produced memorable television. These ten series stand out because of their exceptional writing, compelling performances, and lasting influence. Ranked by overall quality and critical reputation, these are the very best Starz originals.
10. Heels (2021–2023)
Professional wrestling served as the backdrop for one of Starz’s most heartfelt dramas. Heels follows brothers Jack and Ace Spade as they struggle to keep their family’s independent wrestling promotion alive while navigating personal rivalries that extend far beyond the ring. Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig anchor the series with emotionally layered performances that elevate every episode. Rather than focusing solely on wrestling, Heels explores family, ambition, loyalty, and sacrifice. Despite lasting only two seasons, it earned widespread praise and remains one of the network’s most underrated originals.
9. The Serpent Queen (2022–2024)
While historical dramas often play it safe, The Serpent Queen embraces sharp humor and modern storytelling without losing sight of history. Samantha Morton delivers a commanding performance as Catherine de’ Medici, portraying the French queen as a brilliant political strategist willing to outmaneuver anyone standing in her way. Critics praised the show’s witty dialogue, stylish presentation, and Morton’s captivating lead performance. Its fresh approach to royal history has made it one of Starz’s strongest recent productions.
8. Power (2014–2020)
Few Starz originals have had a greater cultural impact than Power. The crime drama follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a successful nightclub owner attempting to leave the drug business behind while balancing family, ambition, and dangerous alliances. Hardwick delivers a memorable performance in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast that helped turn the series into a television phenomenon. Although some critics felt the later seasons lacked the consistency of the early years, Power remains one of Starz’s defining successes and launched an entire franchise that continues today.
7. The Girlfriend Experience (2016–2021)
Inspired by Steven Soderbergh‘s acclaimed film, The Girlfriend Experience takes an anthology approach, introducing new characters and stories each season. Rather than relying on conventional drama, the series examines power, intimacy, ambition, and control through a stylish and often unsettling lens. The first season, starring Riley Keough, received particularly strong reviews for its subtle performances and sophisticated storytelling. Its willingness to challenge expectations helped establish it as one of Starz’s most critically respected originals.
6. Vida (2018–2020)
Created by Tanya Saracho, Vida tells the story of sisters Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn Hernandez (Melissa Barrera), who return to their East Los Angeles neighborhood after their mother’s unexpected death. Their homecoming forces them to confront long-buried family secrets while reconnecting with a community that has changed as much as they have. The series earned widespread acclaim for its authentic storytelling, nuanced characters, and thoughtful exploration of family, identity, and belonging. Critics also praised its diverse creative team and commitment to portraying Latino experiences with honesty and depth. Though it lasted only three seasons, Vida remains one of the most celebrated dramas in the Starz library.
5. Spartacus (2010–2013)
When Spartacus: Blood and Sand premiered, it attracted attention for its stylized action and graphic violence. However, as the story unfolded, the series developed into an emotionally powerful historical epic centered on freedom, loyalty, and rebellion against the Roman Republic. Andy Whitfield‘s unforgettable performance in the first season laid the foundation for the franchise before his tragic passing. Liam McIntyre later assumed the lead role and successfully guided the story to its conclusion in War of the Damned. Across four installments, including the prequel Gods of the Arena, Spartacus evolved into one of television’s most satisfying historical dramas.
4. Ash vs Evil Dead (2015–2018)
More than three decades after The Evil Dead introduced audiences to Ash Williams, Bruce Campbell returned in a sequel series that exceeded even longtime fans’ expectations. Ash vs Evil Dead captures everything that made the original films beloved while expanding the story for a new generation. The series blends outrageous comedy, inventive horror, and impressive practical effects without losing its sense of fun. Campbell slips effortlessly back into his iconic role, proving that Ash remains one of the genre’s greatest heroes. Even after its cancellation, the show continues to be regarded as one of the finest horror-comedy series ever produced.
3. Party Down (2009–2010; 2023)
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Not every great television series becomes an instant hit. Party Down struggled to find a large audience during its original run, but word of mouth and streaming introduced it to a much wider fan base. Today, it is widely considered one of the smartest workplace comedies of the 21st century. The series follows a group of aspiring actors, writers, and dreamers who work for a Los Angeles catering company while waiting for their big break. Its sharp humor, memorable guest stars, and outstanding ensemble cast helped it earn cult-classic status. The 2023 revival proved the comedy had lost none of its wit, delighting both longtime fans and newcomers alike.
2. Outlander (2014–2026)
Few Starz original TV series have enjoyed the worldwide success of Outlander. Adapted from Diana Gabaldon‘s bestselling novels, the series follows Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who is mysteriously transported to 18th-century Scotland. There, she falls in love with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser and becomes entangled in some of the most pivotal moments in Scottish history.
What could have been a straightforward romance evolved into an epic tale that blends history, fantasy, political intrigue, and adventure. Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan anchored the series with consistently compelling performances. At the same time, its breathtaking Scottish landscapes, detailed period costumes, and emotional storytelling have earned praise from critics and audiences alike. More than a decade after its debut, Outlander remains the defining Starz original and one of the network’s greatest international successes.
1. Black Sails (2014–2017)
No Starz original TV series has experienced a greater rise in reputation than Black Sails. Serving as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson‘s Treasure Island, the series begins as a swashbuckling pirate adventure before evolving into one of television’s richest and most rewarding character dramas. Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, it follows Captain Flint and the pirates of Nassau as they fight for survival against rival crews and the expanding British Empire.
Each season builds on the last, delivering sharper writing, deeper character development, and increasingly complex political intrigue. Toby Stephens gives a career-best performance as Captain Flint, supported by an exceptional ensemble that includes Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper, Clara Paget, and Ray Stevenson. Combined with cinematic action sequences, stunning production design, and a satisfying conclusion, Black Sails has earned its place among the finest television dramas of the 2010s. It is not only the best Starz original TV series but also one of the most overlooked masterpieces of the modern television era.
Other Highly Rated Starz Original Shows
Besides these top ten Starz original TV series, here are other TV shows also well worth adding to your watchlist:
- P-Valley (2020–Present)
- BMF (2021–2025)
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021–Present)
- Survivor’s Remorse (2014–2017)
- Magic City (2012–2013)
- Blindspotting (2021–2023)
- Hightown (2020–2024)
- American Gods (2017–2021)
- Run the World (2021–2023)
- Shining Vale (2022–2023)
- The White Princess (2017)
- Flesh and Bone (2015)
- Gaslit (2022)
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