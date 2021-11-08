That’s Interesting: Carole Baskin is Actually Suing Netflix

Is anyone else wanting to pump the brakes and find another route that doesn’t lead to the Tiger King sequel at this time? It really feels as though the first ‘documentary’ was enough to make it known that Joe Exotic is a jumped-up and egotistical individual that owned a number of big cats and other animals and had no business doing so. But apparently with a Tiger King 2 on the way it would appear that Joe is going to get another chance to speak and likely, so will others that have more to say. One of those that was prominent in the first series that wants nothing to do with the sequel however is Carole Baskin, one of those that ready and willing to see Joe take a huge fall from grace. She wants nothing to do with the sequel it would appear, which instantly raises suspicion among a lot of people, but might indicate to others that she doesn’t want to endure the circus that the first series became. Honestly, the first series didn’t make anyone look that great, especially since a lot of people agree that the only real losers were the animals.
But for those that want to think that Carole’s decision to sue Netflix for using footage of her and the organization she runs for the second series is a bit dodgy, they wouldn’t be the only ones since as angelic as she wants to appear, Carole still keeps animals in cages the same as her former business rival. There’s no need to keep pointing fingers at anyone since this has already been done a number of times, but to think that she would be taking on Netflix in a lawsuit makes it very easy to think that she’s either just tired of the whole mess, or she’s afraid that something incriminating might come spilling out of her bag of tricks. The latter is laced with a heavy dose of paranoia and conspiracy theories that a lot of people have been feeding into since the first series managed to put a spotlight on pretty much everyone that’s been dealing in exotic animals for so many years.
At some point though one has to assume that the conspiracies are carefully hidden truths, or they’re dead ends that lead nowhere but to the general circle that people have been guided toward over the course of the past series. What’s funnier still is that a lot of people, including myself, knew nothing about the Tiger King before the Netflix series came out, and might not have seen anything about it other than a blurb in the news here and there. But since a streaming giant like Netflix came out and made it into a spectacle, now everyone has an opinion on the show and those that were featured in it. That’s a natural reaction to be certain, since trying to avoid saying anything about a matter that’s shoved into the forefront of the public view is bound to get the attention of the masses in a way that will inspire people to say and do pretty much anything they can to be a part of the hype that the show created.
But suing Netflix feels like something that might lead to a payoff or a loophole that might be able to get the streaming giant off the hook and send Carole Baskin home with a bruised ego and not much else to show for her decision. Of course, she might be able to do a bit of twisting and looping of her own to make things turn out in her favor. Hey, if you watched Tiger King it certainly appears that she might have done the same to gain control of her own zoo or animal sanctuary since zoo appears to be a less than desired term these days. The point is that Carole wasn’t exactly placed in a good light in the first series, and it would appear that she’s smarting over that more than anything and doesn’t want to see anything else that might be a little incriminating presented in the second series. To be perfectly honest, it doesn’t feel as though she would have as much of an issue if the editing department would focus on what she thought they were going to in the first place.
In other words, this feels more than petty when it comes to the lawsuit, as it feels like something that might have a deeper, darker lean that a lot of people might be thinking about. Carole is still thought to have killed her first husband, the man that she inherited the zoo from, and there’s no telling what might have slipped out at some point or what might have been revealed since then. Yeah, it sounds like a lot of paranoia and conspiracy without a doubt, but if any of it turns up new facts, it could be a little too real for her liking.