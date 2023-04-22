Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.