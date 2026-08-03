Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

Those with medical conditions know that school isn’t always the best place to have a medical emergency. When it comes to type 1 diabetes, over 2 million people in the U.S. have it, including around 314,000 children and adolescents. Still, many kids would probably attest that even grown-ups sometimes lack knowledge about it.
This middle-schooler had to deal with a particularly ignorant teacher. She was so entitled, in fact, that she confidently assumed his insulin pump tube was actually a headphone cord and had the gall to cut it during class. The repercussions, as expected, were chaos, a lot of yelling, and a lot of apologizing.
A teacher assumed a student’s insulin pump tube was a headphone cord
Image credits: Yianni Mathioudakis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
With misguided confidence, she snuck up behind him and cut it during class
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Wundereley
“She just stood there for a while and then asked if I had another one,” the OP recalled
People couldn’t believe a teacher was allowed to continue to work after exhibiting such behavior
Luckily, the teacher had the decency to admit she was wrong and apologize
The OP also detailed how his mom went berserk at the teacher and the school principal
Image credits: Wundereley
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