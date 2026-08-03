Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

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Those with medical conditions know that school isn’t always the best place to have a medical emergency. When it comes to type 1 diabetes, over 2 million people in the U.S. have it, including around 314,000 children and adolescents. Still, many kids would probably attest that even grown-ups sometimes lack knowledge about it.

This middle-schooler had to deal with a particularly ignorant teacher. She was so entitled, in fact, that she confidently assumed his insulin pump tube was actually a headphone cord and had the gall to cut it during class. The repercussions, as expected, were chaos, a lot of yelling, and a lot of apologizing.

A teacher assumed a student’s insulin pump tube was a headphone cord

Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

Image credits: Yianni Mathioudakis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

With misguided confidence, she snuck up behind him and cut it during class

Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

Image credits: Wundereley

“She just stood there for a while and then asked if I had another one,” the OP recalled

Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

People couldn’t believe a teacher was allowed to continue to work after exhibiting such behavior

Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

Luckily, the teacher had the decency to admit she was wrong and apologize

Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

The OP also detailed how his mom went berserk at the teacher and the school principal

Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead
Teacher Tries To Put Kid In His Place, Ends Up Learning A Lesson Instead

Image credits: Wundereley

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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