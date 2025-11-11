The Queen’s ‘Green Screen’ Outfit Sparks A Hilarious Internet Reaction

There isn’t a person who hasn’t heard about Queen Elizabeth – if not for her army of adorable corgis or the fact that she’s still an avid equestrian then for a fact that she’s the longest-reigning British monarch ever. And having that many years of being called Her Majesty under the belt, you’d think she’d know how to dress for special occasions and especially birthdays.
When choosing what to wear for your birthday, you need to ask yourself a number of essential questions. Will my clothes match? Will my outfit clash with other people’s outfits? Will my clothes make me look awesome? And quite possibly the most obvious question of all: will my clothes make me look like the green screen used for post-production movie special effects?
Unfortunately, it appears that the Royal Highness forgot to ask herself this last question while dressing for her birthday celebrations on Sunday. And, never one to miss an opportunity, the internet was quick to remind her of this epic oversight by starting a full-on Photoshop battle. Because after all, what’s the internet good for if not ridiculing 90-year-old ladies on their birthdays? Take a look at the photoshopped images below to see what we’re talking about. It seems that the Queen of England just became the Queen Green Screen of England! Free free to add your own photo editing masterpieces to the list and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!
#1 Batman’s Queen
#2 Green Screen Grandma
#3 Error Outfit Not Found
Image source: Kshandoo
#4 Weather Announcer
Image source: Kshandoo
#5 Queen E-lizabeth Nygma
#6 Sex Pistols Fan
Image source: Jason R.
#7 Matching Couple
#8 Burger Queen
#9 Death Star Explosion Outfit
Image source: Kshandoo
#10 Queen Of The Bling
Image source: Isa Kiko
#11 Invisible
#12 Dragon Queen
#13 Is She Wearing Black And Blue Or White And Gold?
#14 Doge
#15 Fashionable Outfit
Image source: Roset Pilkington
#16 Princess Is In Another Castle
#17 Queen Of Kittyland
#18 Queen Squared
#19 Pizza Lady
Image source: Sam Chaplin
#20 In A Galaxy Far Far Away
Image source: James
#21 As You Wish…
#22 Winter Is Coming
Image source: Isa Kiko
#23 Kill Bill
#24 Who Knew The Queen Works Out A Lot
#25 Trip Queen
#26 Bored Panda Queen
#27 Cat Lady
Image source: James
#28 One Punch Queen
Image source: Kshandoo
#29 Punk’s Not Dead
Image source: Jason R.
#30 Miss Strawberry
#31 Dairy Queen
#32 Hodor
#33
#34 Invisibility Cloak
#35 Nyan Cat Queen
#36 Queen On Red Background
#37 Real Queen :)
#38 Queen Homer The First
#39 #brokkoli
#40 Queen Who?
#41 Too Subtle??
#42 Sparkle Queen
#43 Angry-queen
#44 Queen Of Hearts
#45 Geeky Queen
Image source: Jason R.
#46 Mlg Queen
#47 Pride Queen
#48 Queenscreen | Granesenicolo
#49 The Simpsons Fan
Image source: joshmc669
#50 Queen Bee.
#51 The Hills Are Alive
#52
#53
#54 Italienische Serviette
#55 Nico & The Queen
#56 Dancing Queen
#57 Queeninator
#58 Wrawwrrr
#59 Queen Magritte
#60 God Save Me!
#61 Eggplant Queen
Image source: James
#62 Dog Person
#63 Cant Find The Queen
#64 Weather Announcer
Image source: yesthatkarim
#65 Flower Power
Image source: Jason R.
#66 Dot
#67 Queen On Point
#68 Beautiful Lady
#69 Psychedelic Queen
#70 Ricky Queen
#71 Queen No. 8
#72 Almond Blossom
#73 Queen Fighter
#74 Trap Queen
#75 Trippy Queen
#76 Politically Incorrect?
#77 Her Rambo Highness
#78 Media Offline
#79 Queen Kitty
#80 He’s So Very Reliable.
#81 Queen Floyd
#82 Buffering…
#83 Banksy Where The Queen Banksys.
#84 Queen Yeezy
#85 Better Than A Cobra
#86 Bike Ride 1943
#87 Breakfast Queen
#88 Goin’ Solo.
#89 Fifty Pound
#90 Island Queen
#91 Three Wolf Moon Queen
#92 Green Queen 2016
#93 Do It!
#94 Queenbacca
#95 I Didn’t See Any Queen…
#96 The Queen, Or The King?
#97 Corgi Queen
#98 Creeper Queen
#99 Super Saiyan Queen
#100 God Save The Queen!
#101 Little Queen
#102 Adqueen Of Internet
Image source: twitter.com
#103 Queen Of The Dance
#104 Droste Queen
#105 If The Hat Fits…
#106 Chroma Queen…
#107 Queenlock
#108 Tie And Dye
#109 Queen Monroe
#110 Blue Queen Of Death
#111 One Dinosaur Honors Another Dinosaur
#112 Queen Elizabeth In Baconsuit
#113 London Graffiti
#114 Tardis Queen
#115 Slimmer Queen
#116 The Acid Queen
#117 Yo Dawg, I Heard You Like Queen.
#118 Intact Genitals Are A Human Right
#119 King Within The Queen.
#120 What?
#121 How The Outfit Was Created
#122 Queen In Queen In Queen In Queen
#123 Queen Poker
#124 Warholesque
#125 #stopcoupinbrazil
#126 Pittsburgh Queen
#127 Qe2 Dice
#128 Mickey Queen
#129 Once&future #royal #kungfu #ghost #squad
#130 Nyan “taco” Cat ·f
#131 Control Queen
Image source: Control-p.fr%20
#132 Queen Of Doraemon
#133 When The Queen Comes By, You Be Like
#134 Qeenos 10 – Big. Bold. Beautiful.
#135 Slimer Queen
#136 Grass
#137 Queen Leonina
#138 Long Live The Queen!
#139 Hello Queenie
#140 Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody
#141 Lorde: Royals
#142 Minecraft
#143 Whire
#144 #soptcoupinbrazil
#145 A Prisoner Of Her Majesty The Queen
#146 Qweend
#147 Mini
#148 Always Knew She Was A Hibby
#149 Queen Cosplay’s Her Favorite Star Wars Character
#150 The Queen Loves Dinoplaatjes.
#151 Pot Queen
#152 Lana Sing Me Honeymoon In My Palace.
#153 Chroma Queen
#154 Siege – Drop Dead
#155 Queen Queen
#156 9ine Foot Squirrel
#157 Copa América Queen
#158 Reggae Queen
#159 Only Jewels And Horses
Image source: By%20Sean%20Reynard
#160 The Lobster
#161 #poplife
#162 Lana Come To My Birthday.
#163 Baaaaaa Humbug
#164 Princess Melita Bonaparte Demands To Be Cast In ‘joy’ Re-make!
#165 Peacocks!
Image source: Wild%20life!
#166 Flower Girl
#167 Dolly Concert With Mom, Aunt And Uncle.
#168 Dirrty Queen
#169 Dipsy Queen
Follow Us