82 White Lies That Everyone Is Guilty Of

#1 “I Have Read The Terms And Conditions.”

#2 “What An Adorable Baby!”

#3 “Let’s Keep In Touch”

#4 “It Was Nice To Meet You”

#5 “I’m Fine”

#6 “Tell Me The Truth, I Won’t Be Mad”

#7 “No, Officer, I Have No Idea How Fast I Was Going”

#8 “I’m Proficient In Microsoft Excel”

#9 “I’m Listening”

#10 “Of Course I Remember You!”

#11 “Just Kidding!”

#12 “My Phone Died”

#13 “I Change The Oil Every 5,000 Miles”

#14 “It’s My Last One.”

#15 “This Is The Best Gift You’ve Ever Given Me!”

#16 “It Was Almost Done, And Then My Computer Just Died On Me!”

#17 “I’m More Than Qualified For This Position”

#18 “I’m Busy That Day”

#19 “Don’t Worry, It’s Okay”

#20 “It’s So Great To See You.”

#21 “That Looks Great On You”

#22 “Oh, Yeah, That Makes Sense”

#23 “I’m Five Minutes Away”

#24 “Traffic Was Horrible”

#25 “I Can’t Come In Today, I’m Sick”

#26 “I’ve Only Had A Couple Of Drinks”

#27 “It Must Have Gone To My Spam Folder”

#28 “Let’s Just Do One More.”

#29 “Would Love To Have You Come To Stay For The Weekend, But We’ve Already Made Plans”

#30 “Let’s Hang Out Soon”

#31 “Yes, I’m Happy With My Salary”

#32 “Sorry, I Didn’t See Your Text”

#33 “I Don’t Do This Job For The Money”

#34 “I Don’t Really Care About Politics”

#35 “I Wish I Could Be At That Meeting, But I’ve Got A [doctor’s Appointment/ Kid’s Recital/ Funeral]”

#36 “Oh, Yeah, I’ve Seen [popular TV Show]. It’s My Favorite!”

#37 “He’s Just Tired”

#38 “No, This Isn’t A New [expensive Purse, Pair Of Shoes, Outfit]. I’ve Had It Forever”

#39 “I Need It By Yesterday”

#40 “That Was My Last Piece Of Gum”

#41 “I Wasn’t Checking Him/Her Out”

#42 “That Was Funny”

#43 “It Wasn’t That Expensive”

#44 I Called You Back!

#45 “We’re Just Friends”

#46 “Your New Haircut Looks Amazing”

#47 “I Totally Forgot To Do That Thing You Asked Me To Do”

#48 “This Is My Top Priority”

#49 “I’m Never On Social Media”

#50 “I Thought I Already Sent That Email Out. I’m Sure I Did”

#51 “I’ll Call You Later”

#52 “I Am __ Years Old”

#53 “I’d Love To Hear About Your Fantasy Football Teams”

#54 “I Love It!”

#55 “The Kids And I Didn’t Just Watch TV The Whole Time You Were Gone”

#56 “I Thought I Hit Send”

#57 “I Have Soooo Much Homework”

#58 “That’s Interesting”

#59 “I’m Having Computer Issues”

#60 “I’ll Do It Later”

#61 “That Was My Idea”

#62 “Have You Lost Weight?”

#63 “You Have Such A Lovely Home!”

#64 “Do You Mind If I Take The Aisle Seat? I’m Claustrophobic”

#65 “You Look Skinny In That Dress/Suit/Shirt”

#66 “Your Cooking Is Delicious”

#67 “I Would Love To Hang Out After Work Sometime”

#68 “I’ve Been Swamped Lately”

#69 “I Didn’t Do It”

#70 “That New Pop Song Is Sooo Bad”

#71 “I’m Allergic To _____.”

#72 “I Weigh ____ Pounds”

#73 “My Kid Is Sick”

#74 “I’ve Had ____ Partners”

#75 “I Didn’t Throw It Away”

#76 “Let’s Revisit This Later”

#77 “I Can Have It Done By Tomorrow”

#78 “My Favorite Novel? It’s A Tossup Between ‘Moby-Dick’ And ‘Infinite Jest'”

#79 “I’m From Canada”

#80 “I Didn’t Work That Closely With Them”

#81 “We Don’t Have The Budget For That”

#82 “I Was Going To Say That!”

