82 White Lies That Everyone Is Guilty Of

#1 “I Have Read The Terms And Conditions.”
#2 “What An Adorable Baby!”
#3 “Let’s Keep In Touch”
#4 “It Was Nice To Meet You”
#5 “I’m Fine”
#6 “Tell Me The Truth, I Won’t Be Mad”
#7 “No, Officer, I Have No Idea How Fast I Was Going”
#8 “I’m Proficient In Microsoft Excel”
#9 “I’m Listening”
#10 “Of Course I Remember You!”
#11 “Just Kidding!”
#12 “My Phone Died”
#13 “I Change The Oil Every 5,000 Miles”
#14 “It’s My Last One.”
#15 “This Is The Best Gift You’ve Ever Given Me!”
#16 “It Was Almost Done, And Then My Computer Just Died On Me!”
#17 “I’m More Than Qualified For This Position”
#18 “I’m Busy That Day”
#19 “Don’t Worry, It’s Okay”
#20 “It’s So Great To See You.”
#21 “That Looks Great On You”
#22 “Oh, Yeah, That Makes Sense”
#23 “I’m Five Minutes Away”
#24 “Traffic Was Horrible”
#25 “I Can’t Come In Today, I’m Sick”
#26 “I’ve Only Had A Couple Of Drinks”
#27 “It Must Have Gone To My Spam Folder”
#28 “Let’s Just Do One More.”
#29 “Would Love To Have You Come To Stay For The Weekend, But We’ve Already Made Plans”
#30 “Let’s Hang Out Soon”
#31 “Yes, I’m Happy With My Salary”
#32 “Sorry, I Didn’t See Your Text”
#33 “I Don’t Do This Job For The Money”
#34 “I Don’t Really Care About Politics”
#35 “I Wish I Could Be At That Meeting, But I’ve Got A [doctor’s Appointment/ Kid’s Recital/ Funeral]”
#36 “Oh, Yeah, I’ve Seen [popular TV Show]. It’s My Favorite!”
#37 “He’s Just Tired”
#38 “No, This Isn’t A New [expensive Purse, Pair Of Shoes, Outfit]. I’ve Had It Forever”
#39 “I Need It By Yesterday”
#40 “That Was My Last Piece Of Gum”
#41 “I Wasn’t Checking Him/Her Out”
#42 “That Was Funny”
#43 “It Wasn’t That Expensive”
#44 I Called You Back!
#45 “We’re Just Friends”
#46 “Your New Haircut Looks Amazing”
#47 “I Totally Forgot To Do That Thing You Asked Me To Do”
#48 “This Is My Top Priority”
#49 “I’m Never On Social Media”
#50 “I Thought I Already Sent That Email Out. I’m Sure I Did”
#51 “I’ll Call You Later”
#52 “I Am __ Years Old”
#53 “I’d Love To Hear About Your Fantasy Football Teams”
#54 “I Love It!”
#55 “The Kids And I Didn’t Just Watch TV The Whole Time You Were Gone”
#56 “I Thought I Hit Send”
#57 “I Have Soooo Much Homework”
#58 “That’s Interesting”
#59 “I’m Having Computer Issues”
#60 “I’ll Do It Later”
#61 “That Was My Idea”
#62 “Have You Lost Weight?”
#63 “You Have Such A Lovely Home!”
#64 “Do You Mind If I Take The Aisle Seat? I’m Claustrophobic”
#65 “You Look Skinny In That Dress/Suit/Shirt”
#66 “Your Cooking Is Delicious”
#67 “I Would Love To Hang Out After Work Sometime”
#68 “I’ve Been Swamped Lately”
#69 “I Didn’t Do It”
#70 “That New Pop Song Is Sooo Bad”
#71 “I’m Allergic To _____.”
#72 “I Weigh ____ Pounds”
#73 “My Kid Is Sick”
#74 “I’ve Had ____ Partners”
#75 “I Didn’t Throw It Away”
#76 “Let’s Revisit This Later”
#77 “I Can Have It Done By Tomorrow”
#78 “My Favorite Novel? It’s A Tossup Between ‘Moby-Dick’ And ‘Infinite Jest'”
#79 “I’m From Canada”
#80 “I Didn’t Work That Closely With Them”
#81 “We Don’t Have The Budget For That”
#82 “I Was Going To Say That!”
