Born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania Taylor Alison Swift is an award-winning American singer and songwriter. Swift began her music career at the age of 14 as a country singer. She signed with American record label, Big Machine Records in 2005 and released six studio albums under the label. On November 11, 2008, Swift released her second studio album, Fearless which served as a breakthrough in her career. The album which included five songs Love Story, White Horse, You Belong with Me, Fifteen, and Fearless became her first album to hit the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 and was the top-selling album in the U.S. in 2009. You Belong with Me was the album’s highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the number two spot. Becoming the first country song to top Billboard’s all-genre Radio Songs chart.
In 2009, Swift went on her first headlining concert tour, The Fearless Tour, the tour was a huge success grossing over $63 million. In 2018 she left Big Machine Records and signed to to Republic Records. Swift is one of the most decorated female artists of the 21st century, she is the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, the highest-grossing female touring act, and the first billionaire with music as her main source of income. She is also the recipient of numerous awards including 12 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, 40 American Music Awards, 29 Billboard Music Awards, 23 MTV Video Music Awards, three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards, and 101 Guinness World Records. Swift has also been featured in some movies and animations such as Valentine’s Day, The Lorax, The Giver, Cats, and Amsterdam. Here are a few unknown facts about, the award-winning singer-songwriter.
Taylor Swift Was An Abercrombie Model
Before she became the award-winning musician she is today, Swift modelled for Abercrombie as part of their “Rising Stars” campaign. Swift modeled for the company in 2003. In the photo, she gave the appearance that she was crying into her guitar a few years before her hit song Teardrops on My Guitar.
She Is Of Scottish Descent
Although many people do not know this Swift, is of Scottish descent. During the UK leg of her 1989 world tour in 2015 the singer the singer told a packed crowd at Scotland’s SSE Hydro stadium in Glasgow “I am one of you,”. She revealed that just before her performance her father emailed her to inform her of the family’s Scottish heritage with the subject reading, “Tell Scotland this”. She also stated “I happen to love Scottish people, personally” after performing one of her songs.
Taylor Swift’s Grandmother Was An Opera Singer
Swift’s grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, was an American opera singer and television personality. Swift is Finlay’s granddaughter from her maternal side. Finlay gave birth to Swift’s mother Andrea Gardner Swift when she was 30 years old. At a very young age, Swift recalls listening to her grandmother sing in church.
Swift Is The First Female Artist To Win Album Of The Year Three Times
In 2021, Swift made history after winning the Album of the Year Grammy for a third time with, Folklore. She first won the Album of the Year category in 2010 with Fearless, six years later she won her second Album of the Year prize for 1989. The award is considered by many to be the biggest honour in the music industry. Swift is just the fourth artist to win Album of the Year three times, and she’s the first woman to do so.
She Lived On A Christmas Tree Farm
From ages 5 to 10, Swift lived on a Christmas tree farm that her father bought. Her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, is a former stockbroker for the American investment and wealth management company, Merrill Lynch. In 2019, Swift released a Christmas song called titled Christmas Tree Farm and the video included clips from her childhood.
Swift Appeared On An Episode Of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
In 2009, Taylor Swift made her television debut in a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation episode. In the episode, she appeared as a rebellious teenager whose character ended up getting murdered. Interestingly, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was also the first scripted role for musician Justin Bieber.
She Is Business-Minded
In 2013 Swift launched two Elizabeth Arden fragrances Wonderstruck and Wonderstruck Enchanted, followed by Taylor and its Made of Starlight variation. In 2019, she released a sustainable clothing line with English fashion designer, Stella McCartney. As of 2023, she has also developed a real estate portfolio worth over $100 million.
Taylor Swift Has Three Cats
Swift has three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. She named her oldest cat Olivia Benson, after the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit character. She named Meredith Grey, named after a character from the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Lastly, Benjamin Button is named after Brad Pitt’s character in the film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
Swift Learnt To Play The Guitar From A Computer Technician
When she was around 12 years old, Swift learnt to play the guitar from her computer technician who was also a local musician, Ronnie Cremer. Sixpence None the Richer’s hit song Kiss Me was the first song she learned to play on the guitar. Cremer also helped her pen her first song She Lucky You.