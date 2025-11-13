Tall People Are Sharing Their Everyday Struggles In 51 Funny Pics

The answer to what is the perfect height truly is a conundrum, just ask Alice about her time in Wonderland. When people are short they wish to be taller – but the people on this list, on the other hand, probably wish they could just take just a few inches off to make life simpler. Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos of tall people trying to perform ordinary tasks, travel, and just get through funny problems in a world that was not designed to accommodate their height.
From awkward bathroom stall and dressing room moments to doorway safety hazards who knew that there were so many tall people problems out there. Scroll down below to laugh out of sympathy or relatability and don’t forget to upvote your favorite funny photos!
#1 I Said, “How Tall Are You?” He Handed Me This:
Image source: NewtonJesse
#2 Friends
Image source: MrMaRzZ
#3 The Problems Of A Dutchman In China
Image source: Max_farsteps
#4 Being 6’11” Can Make Fitting Rooms A Bit Awkward
Image source: HelloDownThere
#5 This Is How My Mum And I Hug Now
Image source: Not-Jim-Belushi
#6 Taking Passport Pictures
#7 A Friend Of Mine At A Recent Checkup
Image source: imgur.com
#8 So I Bought One Of Those Shirts
Image source: lockenator
#9 My BF Is 198cm (6,6ft) Tall. We Have Been Traveling Through Europe A Bit And I Started Taking Series Of Pictures
Image source: sigalovalova
#10 Giraffes United Against Ceiling Fans
Image source: TheGreatEmancipator
#11 Spotted In The Washroom At Work…
Image source: tgabben
#12 I Can Only Sit In A Plane Like This If There Is No Seat In Front Of Me, Normal Seats Are 100% Impossible Or I Will Block The Walking Path
Image source: thedutchgiant
#13 A Dutch Employee Gets Interviewed By Chinese Media
Image source: Mishatje
#14 My Way Of Dealing With That “I Am Too Tall For That Kitchen Problem”
#15 I’m Moving Away From My 4’9″ Sidekick. I’m Going To Miss This
Image source: undapants
#16 Tall Guy Problem Solved. Solution: Extra Mirror
Image source: Capn_Crotch
#17 What A 6’8″ Groom And 6’4″ Bride Look Like (Next To Normal People)
Image source: kkarlen
#18 At 6’5″, NS Premier Stephen McNeil Looked Pretty Tall On Election Night. At 6’9″, I May Have Shattered That Illusion Today
Image source: BigTall81
#19 Go To Italy They Said… It Would Be Fun They Said
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Went On Vacation On Our Family’s Boat… This Is My Attempt At Taking A Shower
Image source: caseyls
#21 Spotted This At A Bar Last Night, Tall Girl Problems
Image source: arnoldswatanigga
#22 I Got All Of The Typical Tall Questions When I First Started Working At Starbucks
Pinning these to my apron helped reduce the amount I hear them.
Image source: prohoops
#23 So My Two Tall Buds Decided To Sit Opposite Each Other On The Bus
Image source: Amerphose
#24 Love Window Seats
Image source: Thats2bad4u001
#25 I’m 7’3″ And Have Arms Like A Gorilla
Image source: ahamson
#26 I Love It When There’s No One Sitting In Front Of Me… My Legs Need To Always Improvise, Adapt And Overcome
Image source: Sevzor
#27 Dealing With A Tall People Problem
Image source: capncrotch
#28 I Have An Extremely Important Question And I Need Your Help!! What’s The Better Way To Hug – Shoulder To Shoulder Or Hip To Hip?
Image source: tallrobstallprobs
#29 Since Everyone Thinks They Are So Tall. Here Is My Friend And I In A Kitchen In Copenhagen
Image source: Truckyouinthebutt
#30 I Didn’t Fit In My Hospital Bed
Image source: ethies79
#31 Tall People And Small Cars
#32 I Can Forgive Short Mirrors Since I’m Ugly, But I Will Never Forgive The Evil That Is Aku
Image source: Zonumdrum
#33 When You Know You’re Too Tall
Image source: hvbball44
#34 I Love My Job, But Can’t Wait To Get Hired Into A Larger Airplane
Image source: av8id
#35 New Apartment, New Thing To Smack My Head On
Image source: reddit.com
#36 My Almost 2 Meters Tall Friend Is Having Some Trouble At The ATM
Image source: Theemuts
#37 My Tall Friend’s Solution To Using An Elliptical
Image source: fattehboi
#38 Small Room Or Big Hat?
Image source: GeneralSvet
#39 When You’re 6’10 And Want To Drive Your Aventador
Image source: Kujojo
#40 Tall People Problems
Image source: mirzaza
#41 As A 7’0″ Tall Guy, I’ve Held Back On The Rage. I Just Go With It Now
Image source: 7ftnik
#42 7’6 Tacko Fall
Image source: BabylonianSorcerer
#43 I’m 6’6” And This How Much Leg Room Was Available On Spirit Airlines. Luckily It Was Only A 4 Hour Flight
Image source: SpookyTreeFrog
#44 Jumping On The Work Desk Bandwagon
Image source: SmoothMoveExLap
#45 It Can Be Hard To Do It When Looking Into The Eyes Of A Good Friend
Image source: tallsomeblog
#46 I Feel The Pain
Image source: tallmen
#47 So This Is Me (18, 6’7) Next To My Pal In Their House. I Hate Their House
Image source: Re1nForce
#48 Tall Guys Got Problems Too
Image source: phillebyabit
#49 My Coworker Was Too Tall For Her Childhood Dance Recital Photo, So We Fixed It
Image source: tombonesjones
#50 Wold’s Tallest Teenager With Her Boyfriend
Image source: Barcroft Media
#51 Tall Person Problems
Image source: andrew80
