Tall People Are Sharing Their Everyday Struggles In 51 Funny Pics

by

The answer to what is the perfect height truly is a conundrum, just ask Alice about her time in Wonderland. When people are short they wish to be taller – but the people on this list, on the other hand, probably wish they could just take just a few inches off to make life simpler. Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos of tall people trying to perform ordinary tasks, travel, and just get through funny problems in a world that was not designed to accommodate their height.

From awkward bathroom stall and dressing room moments to doorway safety hazards who knew that there were so many tall people problems out there. Scroll down below to laugh out of sympathy or relatability and don’t forget to upvote your favorite funny photos!

#1 I Said, “How Tall Are You?” He Handed Me This:

Image source: NewtonJesse

#2 Friends

Image source: MrMaRzZ

#3 The Problems Of A Dutchman In China

Image source: Max_farsteps

#4 Being 6’11” Can Make Fitting Rooms A Bit Awkward

Image source: HelloDownThere

#5 This Is How My Mum And I Hug Now

Image source: Not-Jim-Belushi

#6 Taking Passport Pictures

#7 A Friend Of Mine At A Recent Checkup

Image source: imgur.com

#8 So I Bought One Of Those Shirts

Image source: lockenator

#9 My BF Is 198cm (6,6ft) Tall. We Have Been Traveling Through Europe A Bit And I Started Taking Series Of Pictures

Image source: sigalovalova

#10 Giraffes United Against Ceiling Fans

Image source: TheGreatEmancipator

#11 Spotted In The Washroom At Work…

Image source: tgabben

#12 I Can Only Sit In A Plane Like This If There Is No Seat In Front Of Me, Normal Seats Are 100% Impossible Or I Will Block The Walking Path

Image source: thedutchgiant

#13 A Dutch Employee Gets Interviewed By Chinese Media

Image source: Mishatje

#14 My Way Of Dealing With That “I Am Too Tall For That Kitchen Problem”

#15 I’m Moving Away From My 4’9″ Sidekick. I’m Going To Miss This

Image source: undapants

#16 Tall Guy Problem Solved. Solution: Extra Mirror

Image source: Capn_Crotch

#17 What A 6’8″ Groom And 6’4″ Bride Look Like (Next To Normal People)

Image source: kkarlen

#18 At 6’5″, NS Premier Stephen McNeil Looked Pretty Tall On Election Night. At 6’9″, I May Have Shattered That Illusion Today

Image source: BigTall81

#19 Go To Italy They Said… It Would Be Fun They Said

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Went On Vacation On Our Family’s Boat… This Is My Attempt At Taking A Shower

Image source: caseyls

#21 Spotted This At A Bar Last Night, Tall Girl Problems

Image source: arnoldswatanigga

#22 I Got All Of The Typical Tall Questions When I First Started Working At Starbucks

Pinning these to my apron helped reduce the amount I hear them.

Image source: prohoops

#23 So My Two Tall Buds Decided To Sit Opposite Each Other On The Bus

Image source: Amerphose

#24 Love Window Seats

Image source: Thats2bad4u001

#25 I’m 7’3″ And Have Arms Like A Gorilla

Image source: ahamson

#26 I Love It When There’s No One Sitting In Front Of Me… My Legs Need To Always Improvise, Adapt And Overcome

Image source: Sevzor

#27 Dealing With A Tall People Problem

Image source: capncrotch

#28 I Have An Extremely Important Question And I Need Your Help!! What’s The Better Way To Hug – Shoulder To Shoulder Or Hip To Hip?

Image source: tallrobstallprobs

#29 Since Everyone Thinks They Are So Tall. Here Is My Friend And I In A Kitchen In Copenhagen

Image source: Truckyouinthebutt

#30 I Didn’t Fit In My Hospital Bed

Image source: ethies79

#31 Tall People And Small Cars

#32 I Can Forgive Short Mirrors Since I’m Ugly, But I Will Never Forgive The Evil That Is Aku

Image source: Zonumdrum

#33 When You Know You’re Too Tall

Image source: hvbball44

#34 I Love My Job, But Can’t Wait To Get Hired Into A Larger Airplane

Image source: av8id

#35 New Apartment, New Thing To Smack My Head On

Image source: reddit.com

#36 My Almost 2 Meters Tall Friend Is Having Some Trouble At The ATM

Image source: Theemuts

#37 My Tall Friend’s Solution To Using An Elliptical

Image source: fattehboi

#38 Small Room Or Big Hat?

Image source: GeneralSvet

#39 When You’re 6’10 And Want To Drive Your Aventador

Image source: Kujojo

#40 Tall People Problems

Image source: mirzaza

#41 As A 7’0″ Tall Guy, I’ve Held Back On The Rage. I Just Go With It Now

Image source: 7ftnik

#42 7’6 Tacko Fall

Image source: BabylonianSorcerer

#43 I’m 6’6” And This How Much Leg Room Was Available On Spirit Airlines. Luckily It Was Only A 4 Hour Flight

Image source: SpookyTreeFrog

#44 Jumping On The Work Desk Bandwagon

Image source: SmoothMoveExLap

#45 It Can Be Hard To Do It When Looking Into The Eyes Of A Good Friend

Image source: tallsomeblog

#46 I Feel The Pain

Image source: tallmen

#47 So This Is Me (18, 6’7) Next To My Pal In Their House. I Hate Their House

Image source: Re1nForce

#48 Tall Guys Got Problems Too

Image source: phillebyabit

#49 My Coworker Was Too Tall For Her Childhood Dance Recital Photo, So We Fixed It

Image source: tombonesjones

#50 Wold’s Tallest Teenager With Her Boyfriend

Image source: Barcroft Media

#51 Tall Person Problems

Image source: andrew80

Patrick Penrose
