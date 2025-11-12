Meet The Cutest Fish Vendor In Vietnam Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm With His Adorable Pics

There’s a street vendor in Vietnam that appears to be above his competition. Mainly because the merchant is probably the cutest cat ever who would probably persuade you even into buying sand in a desert.
He’s a 3-year-old adorable cat and his owner, Le Quoc Phong, calls him Dog. Together they’ve been spotted in a local market quite a few times. Like a true businessman, Dog is always well-dressed in suitable cat outfits, looking stylish while he’s earning a living. Turns out, he’s also a rockstar. “Dog loves ice cream, traveling and sleeping,” Le Quoc Phong told Bored Panda. “He also has a lot of girlfriends and a lot of children in the country.”
“My cute cat loves taking pictures. He’s also very cooperative when wearing the costumes.” Le Quoc Phong gave his pet such a peculiar name because it usually breathes and acts like a pup. That’s why Dog has its mouth open in most of the shots! His images are making headlines not only in Vietnam but in Thailand and China as well. Le Quoc Phong says some people think Dog is uncomfortable in the cat clothes he wears, but they couldn’t be further from the truth. “Dog feels very cozy [in these costumes] and can walk normally.” Scroll down to check out how this busy feline is getting ahead in life.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This adorable kitty has become the most famous fish vendor in a local Vietnamese market
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
His human, Le Quoc Phong calls him Dog, and the owner says it’s a Scottish Fold
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
Dog has become a true celebrity in the Hai Phong market
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
Catching the attention of both clients and competitors
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
Sometimes, Dog tries selling other goods, like meat…
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
Veggies…
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
And even though his menu has an incredibly wide selection
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
You can probably guess what he likes best
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
The kitty likes wearing something more stylish after he leaves the market
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
And on a day-off, he even has time to relax like a regular cat
Image credits: Le Quoc Phong
