“Ate My Mum’s Slipper”: 87 Owners Who Couldn’t Help But ‘Shame’ Their Pets Online

There’s not a single pet in the world that is going to be perfectly well-behaved all the time. At some point, they’re going to do something hilariously naughty. Some situations are so bizarre that pet owners hop on the ‘pet shaming’ trend. They post a photo of their pet, usually alongside a short note explaining what they did wrong.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the wittiest recent photos of dogs, cats, and other pets being gently ‘shamed’ and disciplined to bring a bit of sunshine into your life. They’re wholesome. They’re funny. They’re incredibly relatable. And they’re something you might want to show your best pals so they know what (not) to do.
#1 Butter Thief
Image source: monstaface
#2 He Has No Regrets
Image source: DreadRabbit
#3 And He’s Yet To Show Any Remorse
Image source: reddit.com
#4 I’m Surprised The Toads Allow This
Image source: tunafehy
#5 Haven’t Had A Meal In Peace In 6 Years
Image source: Mycatissnootsy
#6 This Unscrupulous Rascal Knocked My Jambalaya Off The Stove While Trying To Steal Shrimps
Image source: 350N_bonk
#7 Nothing Like A Little Public Humiliation
Image source: opal_lovebird
#8 Great Penmenship For A Rabbit
Image source: hudsonfluffybutt
#9 He Did His Best
Image source: LilacPenny
#10 What Even Are Cats
Image source: messyqueen66
#11 She’s Not Sorry
Image source: Melliegrrl
#12 The Face Of No Regrets
Image source: demoninthestacks
#13 That Dog Probably Thinks He Did A Good Thing Due To All The Attention He Got Afterwards
Image source: TryHardDolphin
#14 This Woman Shamed Her Dog From A Distance
Image source: OfficialDCShepard
#15 Bird Shaming Because Winston Decided To Yell His Head Off All Afternoon
Image source: zachy_the_derpy
#16 Yum
Image source: meikasbirdhouse
#17 I Just Love The Vacant Look On His Face
Image source: 500thingsmycatt
#18 “So What? I’m Cute”
Image source: juniper_e_morena
#19 Oh, Were You Trying To Put This In An Evidence Bag? Too Bad, I Stand On It
Image source: WhinyTentCoyote
#20 Stick Of Shame. Little Bit Of Pvc To Stop Chip From Sticking His Head In The Cattle Panel
Image source: Far_Award_7495
#21 Shame Him
Image source: bluehairedgirl666
#22 I Had To Buy A Child Lock For The Towel Cabinet Because Charlie Kept Opening It And Chewing Holes In Them. This Is His Cape Of Shame
Image source: WheelyMcFeely
#23 Treasure Hunt For Mom & Dad
Image source: mgnjhnns
#24 And He’ll Do It Again
Image source: Ehmimee
#25 Obviously He Is More Important
Image source: juno_skybird
#26 Cat Shaming
Image source: bella_4041
#27 This Kitten Ate All Of His Scaly Sibling’s Food
Image source: katem2u
#28 Thanks, Meg
Image source: ericas_ducks
#29 No Regrets
Image source: copper.and.tin
#30 Forgot To Press The Lock Button On My Touch Hob And Didn’t Think My Cat Would Be That Nosey To Want To Check Out Laundry Detergent
“My name is Oscar and I felt like roaming the kitchen whilst mum was asleep, knocked over some laundry detergent and turned on the stove. She woke up and had to crawl through the living room on her hands and knees because of the smoke and burning. I turned on 3 of the 4 hobs by myself.”
Image source: misssaladfingers
#31 Hen Shaming
Image source: omnipresentrain
#32 Husky Shaming
Image source: geojenly
#33 Casually Strolling Past The Scene Of His Crime
Image source: Ruffffian
#34 Shame Bird
Image source: muffin4president
#35 Cat Shaming
Image source: SnowStar35
#36 Reminder To Put Away Your Groceries Immediately Upon Arrival
Image source: StillJustLyoka
#37 Captain Snatched A Half Dozen Donuts From The Back Of The Counter
Image source: saft_bill
#38 Rescue Pup I Found On The Road
Image source: -atomic-blonde-
#39 He’s Not Even Ashamed
Image source: misskels3y
#40 This Fat Bastard Ate A Whole Family-Sized Lasagna And Then Wouldn’t Even Look At The Tray
Image source: Dandelion_Bodies
#41 And How He Felt About It
Image source: bongothecongo
#42 He Has No Shame
Image source: pennytheperfectpuppy
#43 My Little Diva
Image source: DirtcoreGoblin
#44 Oh, Rudy
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Dune Knocked The Grain Bucket Out Of My Hands (That Was Not For Her), But She Shows Absolutely No Remorse Or Shame
Image source: ApplebeeAcres
#46 Snake Shaming
Image source: Sprinkles2009
#47 I Decided My Cat Deserved Some Shaming
Image source: CheeseYogieFiend
#48 Punishment For His Crimes. Mouse Learned How To Climb And Has Used It For Everything, So My Mom Made Him Wear The Naughty Hat
Image source: SketchyArt333
#49 It’s One Of Those Days
Image source: earthmover2020
#50 Shame The Remote Thrower. Here She Is Moments After Chucking The Remote Off The Couch. Second Picture Is A Dramatic Recreation Of The Victim
Image source: Present-Secretary722
#51 She Got Through The Bag And Took A Big Bite. No Shame
Image source: Samw89
#52 Yuck
Image source: DangerousDave303
#53 Norman Is Guilty
Image source: chelsmonster90
#54 My Name Is Fenrir And I Like To Tear All The Stuffing Out Of My Toys So My Aunty Made Me Wear It As A Shame Mask
Image source: DaemonsAngel
#55 Two Travel Sized Bars In 3 Days
Image source: archerother
#56 He’s Not Even Sorry
Image source: daisiesandink
#57 I Can’t Be Mad At Her , She’s So Funny
Image source: haaslei
#58 Beatrix, Queen Of Poor Choices
Image source: reddit.com
#59 My Cat Brought All Of This Upstairs From The Laundry Last Night
Image source: linsane_asylum
#60 Running Round The House With His New Collar Was The Icing On The Cake
Image source: reddit.com
#61 The Bag Was Full, Unopened, And On The Top Shelf Of A Closed Kitchen Cabinet Before I Went To Bed
Image source: comeoffeileen
#62 Cat vs. Box
Image source: MiniMD20
#63 Sibling Rivalry
Image source: WeekendIllustrious87
#64 I Am A Jerk
Image source: sivribiber
#65 Roast Him (Not Too Hard He Is A Baby). He Has Knocked Two Rolls Of Toilet Paper Into The Toilet In The Past Two Days
Image source: socratesandorion
#66 Appetite For Destruction
Linus is 4 months old and his appetite knows no bounds. Metal chain – he’ll chew it; chew deterrent sprays – he’ll lap it up like candy; punishment spray bottle of water – he’ll drink it and beg for more. I don’t know why we thought our walls would be safe.
Image source: dogshaming.com
#67 Dog Shaming
Image source: chefrecipes
#68 Anaconda Shaming. It Was Everywhere
Image source: captainluca
#69 Pig Shaming
Image source: IIsForInglip
#70 It’s Time For Some Skink Shaming
Image source: Fish_Toes
#71 Left A Bag Of Potting Soil Unattended. They Were Not Sorry
Image source: LCCyncity
#72 The Crime vs. The Culprit. Just Wanted To Share This Because I Woke Up Laughing So Hard
Image source: Content-Love2049
#73 Bun Shaming. He’s Almost 6 Months Old, Getting Neutered On Thursday, But Of Course He Started Humping Everyone And Everything Last Night
Image source: CertainCourse47
#74 Parrot Shaming
Image source: zeep92
#75 I Was Putting Away A Board Game And I Had The Lid Of The Box Next To Me, And It Had Some Cards In It. Benny Comes Beside Me, Reaches Into The Box, Grabs A Card, And Then Bolts
Image source: Lapeocon
#76 She Looked Me In The Eye As She Tossed Her Bowl And Then Flopped Down. I Think She Is Saying She Dislikes Her New Pellets
Image source: Successful-Theme8965
#77 A Very Stupid Bunny Indeed
Image source: reddit.com
#78 Kitty Shaming
Image source: doorsda
#79 I’m Peanut And I Like To Steal Mom’s Shoes While She’s At Work
Image source: reddit.com
#80 I Wonder Who Put The Muddy Paw Prints Everywhere
Image source: katie1203
#81 Hi I’m Sebastian And I Took Every Box Of Cereal Outside And Destroyed Them
Image source: babylovebuckley
#82 Does Anyone Else’s Cat Steal Socks And Carry Them Around The House? I Found These 4 Just Yesterday And Decided To Try To Sock Shame Her. I’m Sure She Was Unfazed
Image source: semicolinpowel
#83 Decided To Pee In The Suitcase Right In Front Of Us. Shame Him
Image source: Technical-Water-1060
#84 Come On Man
Image source: logalogalogalog_
#85 He Had The Audacity To Lay On The Vegetable Tray While Guests Were Still Grazing. I Am So Glad They Are Cat People And Found This As Funny As I Did
Image source: RiskReasonable
#86 Pet Shaming
Image source: dynamite_chinchillas
#87 Dammit, Napkins
Image source: tikitori
