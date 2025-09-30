“Ate My Mum’s Slipper”: 87 Owners Who Couldn’t Help But ‘Shame’ Their Pets Online

There’s not a single pet in the world that is going to be perfectly well-behaved all the time. At some point, they’re going to do something hilariously naughty. Some situations are so bizarre that pet owners hop on the ‘pet shaming’ trend. They post a photo of their pet, usually alongside a short note explaining what they did wrong.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the wittiest recent photos of dogs, cats, and other pets being gently ‘shamed’ and disciplined to bring a bit of sunshine into your life. They’re wholesome. They’re funny. They’re incredibly relatable. And they’re something you might want to show your best pals so they know what (not) to do.

#1 Butter Thief

Image source: monstaface

#2 He Has No Regrets

Image source: DreadRabbit

#3 And He’s Yet To Show Any Remorse

Image source: reddit.com

#4 I’m Surprised The Toads Allow This

Image source: tunafehy

#5 Haven’t Had A Meal In Peace In 6 Years

Image source: Mycatissnootsy

#6 This Unscrupulous Rascal Knocked My Jambalaya Off The Stove While Trying To Steal Shrimps

Image source: 350N_bonk

#7 Nothing Like A Little Public Humiliation

Image source: opal_lovebird

#8 Great Penmenship For A Rabbit

Image source: hudsonfluffybutt

#9 He Did His Best

Image source: LilacPenny

#10 What Even Are Cats

Image source: messyqueen66

#11 She’s Not Sorry

Image source: Melliegrrl

#12 The Face Of No Regrets

Image source: demoninthestacks

#13 That Dog Probably Thinks He Did A Good Thing Due To All The Attention He Got Afterwards

Image source: TryHardDolphin

#14 This Woman Shamed Her Dog From A Distance

Image source: OfficialDCShepard

#15 Bird Shaming Because Winston Decided To Yell His Head Off All Afternoon

Image source: zachy_the_derpy

#16 Yum

Image source: meikasbirdhouse

#17 I Just Love The Vacant Look On His Face

Image source: 500thingsmycatt

#18 “So What? I’m Cute”

Image source: juniper_e_morena

#19 Oh, Were You Trying To Put This In An Evidence Bag? Too Bad, I Stand On It

Image source: WhinyTentCoyote

#20 Stick Of Shame. Little Bit Of Pvc To Stop Chip From Sticking His Head In The Cattle Panel

Image source: Far_Award_7495

#21 Shame Him

Image source: bluehairedgirl666

#22 I Had To Buy A Child Lock For The Towel Cabinet Because Charlie Kept Opening It And Chewing Holes In Them. This Is His Cape Of Shame

Image source: WheelyMcFeely

#23 Treasure Hunt For Mom & Dad

Image source: mgnjhnns

#24 And He’ll Do It Again

Image source: Ehmimee

#25 Obviously He Is More Important

Image source: juno_skybird

#26 Cat Shaming

Image source: bella_4041

#27 This Kitten Ate All Of His Scaly Sibling’s Food

Image source: katem2u

#28 Thanks, Meg

Image source: ericas_ducks

#29 No Regrets

Image source: copper.and.tin

#30 Forgot To Press The Lock Button On My Touch Hob And Didn’t Think My Cat Would Be That Nosey To Want To Check Out Laundry Detergent

“My name is Oscar and I felt like roaming the kitchen whilst mum was asleep, knocked over some laundry detergent and turned on the stove. She woke up and had to crawl through the living room on her hands and knees because of the smoke and burning. I turned on 3 of the 4 hobs by myself.”

Image source: misssaladfingers

#31 Hen Shaming

Image source: omnipresentrain

#32 Husky Shaming

Image source: geojenly

#33 Casually Strolling Past The Scene Of His Crime

Image source: Ruffffian

#34 Shame Bird

Image source: muffin4president

#35 Cat Shaming

Image source: SnowStar35

#36 Reminder To Put Away Your Groceries Immediately Upon Arrival

Image source: StillJustLyoka

#37 Captain Snatched A Half Dozen Donuts From The Back Of The Counter

Image source: saft_bill

#38 Rescue Pup I Found On The Road

Image source: -atomic-blonde-

#39 He’s Not Even Ashamed

Image source: misskels3y

#40 This Fat Bastard Ate A Whole Family-Sized Lasagna And Then Wouldn’t Even Look At The Tray

Image source: Dandelion_Bodies

#41 And How He Felt About It

Image source: bongothecongo

#42 He Has No Shame

Image source: pennytheperfectpuppy

#43 My Little Diva

Image source: DirtcoreGoblin

#44 Oh, Rudy

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Dune Knocked The Grain Bucket Out Of My Hands (That Was Not For Her), But She Shows Absolutely No Remorse Or Shame

Image source: ApplebeeAcres

#46 Snake Shaming

Image source: Sprinkles2009

#47 I Decided My Cat Deserved Some Shaming

Image source: CheeseYogieFiend

#48 Punishment For His Crimes. Mouse Learned How To Climb And Has Used It For Everything, So My Mom Made Him Wear The Naughty Hat

Image source: SketchyArt333

#49 It’s One Of Those Days

Image source: earthmover2020

#50 Shame The Remote Thrower. Here She Is Moments After Chucking The Remote Off The Couch. Second Picture Is A Dramatic Recreation Of The Victim

Image source: Present-Secretary722

#51 She Got Through The Bag And Took A Big Bite. No Shame

Image source: Samw89

#52 Yuck

Image source: DangerousDave303

#53 Norman Is Guilty

Image source: chelsmonster90

#54 My Name Is Fenrir And I Like To Tear All The Stuffing Out Of My Toys So My Aunty Made Me Wear It As A Shame Mask

Image source: DaemonsAngel

#55 Two Travel Sized Bars In 3 Days

Image source: archerother

#56 He’s Not Even Sorry

Image source: daisiesandink

#57 I Can’t Be Mad At Her , She’s So Funny

Image source: haaslei

#58 Beatrix, Queen Of Poor Choices

Image source: reddit.com

#59 My Cat Brought All Of This Upstairs From The Laundry Last Night

Image source: linsane_asylum

#60 Running Round The House With His New Collar Was The Icing On The Cake

Image source: reddit.com

#61 The Bag Was Full, Unopened, And On The Top Shelf Of A Closed Kitchen Cabinet Before I Went To Bed

Image source: comeoffeileen

#62 Cat vs. Box

Image source: MiniMD20

#63 Sibling Rivalry

Image source: WeekendIllustrious87

#64 I Am A Jerk

Image source: sivribiber

#65 Roast Him (Not Too Hard He Is A Baby). He Has Knocked Two Rolls Of Toilet Paper Into The Toilet In The Past Two Days

Image source: socratesandorion

#66 Appetite For Destruction

Linus is 4 months old and his appetite knows no bounds. Metal chain – he’ll chew it; chew deterrent sprays – he’ll lap it up like candy; punishment spray bottle of water – he’ll drink it and beg for more. I don’t know why we thought our walls would be safe.

Image source: dogshaming.com

#67 Dog Shaming

Image source: chefrecipes

#68 Anaconda Shaming. It Was Everywhere

Image source: captainluca

#69 Pig Shaming

Image source: IIsForInglip

#70 It’s Time For Some Skink Shaming

Image source: Fish_Toes

#71 Left A Bag Of Potting Soil Unattended. They Were Not Sorry

Image source: LCCyncity

#72 The Crime vs. The Culprit. Just Wanted To Share This Because I Woke Up Laughing So Hard

Image source: Content-Love2049

#73 Bun Shaming. He’s Almost 6 Months Old, Getting Neutered On Thursday, But Of Course He Started Humping Everyone And Everything Last Night

Image source: CertainCourse47

#74 Parrot Shaming

Image source: zeep92

#75 I Was Putting Away A Board Game And I Had The Lid Of The Box Next To Me, And It Had Some Cards In It. Benny Comes Beside Me, Reaches Into The Box, Grabs A Card, And Then Bolts

Image source: Lapeocon

#76 She Looked Me In The Eye As She Tossed Her Bowl And Then Flopped Down. I Think She Is Saying She Dislikes Her New Pellets

Image source: Successful-Theme8965

#77 A Very Stupid Bunny Indeed

Image source: reddit.com

#78 Kitty Shaming

Image source: doorsda

#79 I’m Peanut And I Like To Steal Mom’s Shoes While She’s At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#80 I Wonder Who Put The Muddy Paw Prints Everywhere

Image source: katie1203

#81 Hi I’m Sebastian And I Took Every Box Of Cereal Outside And Destroyed Them

Image source: babylovebuckley

#82 Does Anyone Else’s Cat Steal Socks And Carry Them Around The House? I Found These 4 Just Yesterday And Decided To Try To Sock Shame Her. I’m Sure She Was Unfazed

Image source: semicolinpowel

#83 Decided To Pee In The Suitcase Right In Front Of Us. Shame Him

Image source: Technical-Water-1060

#84 Come On Man

Image source: logalogalogalog_

#85 He Had The Audacity To Lay On The Vegetable Tray While Guests Were Still Grazing. I Am So Glad They Are Cat People And Found This As Funny As I Did

Image source: RiskReasonable

#86 Pet Shaming

Image source: dynamite_chinchillas

#87 Dammit, Napkins

Image source: tikitori

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
