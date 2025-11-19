“My Therapist Says”: 50 Hilarious Memes To Help You Get Over Your Most Recent Mental Breakdown (New Pics)

We as humans need to take care of ourselves, both physically and mentally. Therapy can help our emotional well-being a great deal, and many of us know that. In fact, statistics show that about 30% of Americans have seen a therapist at least once in their lives.
Sometimes, some internet humor can help us as well. That’s what pages like My Therapist Says are for. Some mental health-related jokes, memes, and funny quips to deal with your own imminent mental breakdown are always handy.
To find out more about laughing through your anxieties and other mental health problems, Bored Panda reached out to Nicole Arzt, therapist, author, founder of Soul of Therapy LLC, and the face behind Psychotherapy Memes. Check out our conversation with her below about destigmatizing mental health issues one meme at a time!
More info: My Therapist Says
Nicole Arzt | Soul of Therapy | Psychotherapy Memes | Sometimes Therapy Is Awkward
#1
Image source: mytherapistsays
#2
Image source: mytherapistsays
#3
Image source: mytherapistsays, hellolanemoore
#4
Image source: mytherapistsays, TweetATherapist
#5
Image source: mytherapistsays
#6
Image source: mytherapistsays
#7
Image source: mytherapistsays
#8
Image source: mytherapistsays
#9
Image source: mytherapistsays
#10
Image source: mytherapistsays
#11
Image source: mytherapistsays, jnardino
#12
Image source: mytherapistsays
#13
Image source: mytherapistsays
#14
Image source: mytherapistsays
#15
Image source: mytherapistsays
#16
Image source: mytherapistsays, suchnerve
#17
Image source: mytherapistsays, dfarella
#18
Image source: mytherapistsays, w000rm
#19
Image source: mytherapistsays, KevinFarzad
#20
Image source: mytherapistsays
#21
Image source: mytherapistsays
#22
Image source: mytherapistsays
#23
Image source: mytherapistsays
#24
Image source: mytherapistsays
#25
Image source: mytherapistsays, Royotathon
#26
Image source: mytherapistsays
#27
Image source: mytherapistsays
#28
Image source: mytherapistsays, schauer_me
#29
Image source: mytherapistsays, keelyflaherty
#30
Image source: mytherapistsays
#31
Image source: mytherapistsays, sara_uzer
#32
Image source: mytherapistsays
#33
Image source: mytherapistsays
#34
Image source: mytherapistsays, roastmalone_
#35
Image source: mytherapistsays
#36
Image source: mytherapistsays, _chase_____
#37
Image source: mytherapistsays
#38
Image source: mytherapistsays
#39
Image source: mytherapistsays
#40
Image source: mytherapistsays
#41
Image source: mytherapistsays
#42
Image source: mytherapistsays
#43
Image source: mytherapistsays
#44
Image source: mytherapistsays
#45
Image source: mytherapistsays
#46
Image source: mytherapistsays
#47
Image source: mytherapistsays
#48
Image source: mytherapistsays
#49
Image source: mytherapistsays
#50
Image source: mytherapistsays
Follow Us