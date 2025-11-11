NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 10-November-2025

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Go on a run in the freezing cold?

🔽 Show

Full of oneself

🔽 Show

Nabisco wafer brand

🔽 Show

Powerhouse in women’s college basketball, with a record 12 national championships

🔽 Show

On edge

🔽 Show

Down

Beauty parlor

🔽 Show

Ceramicist’s ovens

🔽 Show

Ridiculous

🔽 Show

Bad habit

🔽 Show

A cashew … or a cuckoo

🔽 Show

