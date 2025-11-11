NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 10-November-2025

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.
Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.
A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.
When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.
Where to Play
You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.
Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.
When the Puzzle Drops
How It Works
Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.
There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.
Game Features and Shortcuts
Across
Go on a run in the freezing cold?
The answer is SKI
Full of oneself
The answer is VAIN
Nabisco wafer brand
The answer is NILLA
Powerhouse in women’s college basketball, with a record 12 national championships
The answer is UCONN
On edge
The answer is TENSE
Down
Beauty parlor
The answer is SALON
Ceramicist’s ovens
The answer is KILNS
Ridiculous
The answer is INANE
Bad habit
The answer is VICE
A cashew … or a cuckoo
The answer is NUT
