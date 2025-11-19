’80s Throwback Challenge: Let’s See If You Know This Decade In 25 Questions

by

Think you’ve got the ’80s all figured out? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test! This trivia test will get you through some of the decade’s most memorable moments, from movie and music hits to fashion and iconic toys. Whether you were jamming to “Thriller” or trying to figure out what the deal was with those mullets – it’s all covered in this trivia quiz. It’s time to see if you really remember what made the ’80s so iconic.

Let’s get started! 🪩

’80s Throwback Challenge: Let’s See If You Know This Decade In 25 Questions

Image credits: cottonbro studio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jameela Jamil Explains Why Airbrushing Should Be Illegal By Posting Examples
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Tweets
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
71 Easter Trivia Questions To Test Your Knowledge (And Have Fun!)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Too Close To Home
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
New Hummer EV Supertruck Comes Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2020
Hey Pandas, Whats Your Most Random And Weirdly Specific Ick?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.