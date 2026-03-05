10 Stars The World Might Be Stunned To Find Out Are Actually Twins

In the hyper-vigilant world of entertainment, the personal lives of celebrities are more often than not an open book. Fans get to know the ins and outs and everything in between about their favorite public figures.
Yet, some A-listers have managed to keep a twin sibling largely out of the spotlight, if not entirely a secret.
While dynamic duos like the Sprouse brothers and the Olsen sisters are household names, many stars have twins who are not quite as well-known as they are. It is truly jarring to realize that a gritty action hero or an international supermodel grew up sharing every childhood milestone.
Here are 10 celebrities who have a twin sibling that you may not know of.
#1 Vin Diesel And Paul Vincent
Vin Diesel is one of the highest-paid and highest-grossing actors in Hollywood, thanks to his lead role of Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.
Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, has one fraternal twin brother, Paul Vincent. He also has a half-brother, Tim, and a half-sister, Samantha, who were born to his mother, Delora Vincent (née Sinclair), and his adoptive father, Irving H. Vincent.
Paul is also involved in filmmaking and works as a sound editor. On IMDb, he is credited for Diesel’s 1995 short movie, Multi-Facial, and Indonesian director Mouly Surya’s 2025 movie, This City is a Battlefield.
The twin brothers, born on July 1, 1967, never knew their biological father. They were born in Alameda County, California, and later moved to New York City, where Delora worked as an astrologer and Irving as a theater manager and acting teacher.
Diesel does not often post about his twin brother or other siblings.
In 2016, he shared a picture with Paul on Instagram on their birthday and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my original twin brother Paul! I have watched you grow into such a wonderful dad and family man. You have made me proud every step of the way. We love you!”
After Paul Walker passed away in 2013, Diesel shared a photo of his Fast & Furious co-star with his twin brother, captioning it: “The Two Pauls.”
“You see… the other guy in the photo is also named Paul… and although they look more alike, he is actually my twin brother,” he added.
Image source: vindiesel
#2 Michael And Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher, known for movies like The Butterfly Effect and What Happens in Vegas, has a twin brother named Michael. Full name Christopher Ashton Kutcher, the Two and a Half Men star was born to Diane and Larry Kutcher on February 7, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Michael was born five minutes later.
At the age of 3, Michael was diagnosed with cerebral palsy (CP), which eventually led to major health complications that marred his entire childhood and youth. He even suffered heart failure when he was 13, which required a transplant, and then an open-heart surgery a few years later because of a blood clot.
In 2003, while working on That ’70s Show, Kutcher revealed in a TV interview that his brother had CP. It initially made him “very, very angry,” he recollected in a 2021 interview with NBC Today.
“I remember speaking to him about it,” Michael said. “I didn’t want to be the face of CP.” But as time passed, he felt grateful for the revelation. “Chris did me the biggest favor he’s ever done because he allowed me to be myself.”
Full name Christopher Ashton Kutcher, he often fought against bullies who called Michael names, including the R-word, when they were children. “My brother picked a fight with them. He stood up for me. He wanted them to treat me with respect,” Michael said. “And that meant a lot.”
Throughout his Hollywood career, Ashton has spoken about Michael and how much his twin brother has inspired him. In a 2012 speech, Michael called him his best friend, and Ashton, in turn, said his brother was his hero.
According to his website, Michael is a motivational speaker, cerebral palsy advocate, and organ donation ambassador. He is also an assistant director and producer, known for Kung Fu Joe, Bulletface, and Walnut.
Image source: Getty/Adam Bettcher
#3 Hunter And Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson shares a very close bond with her fraternal twin brother, Hunter. The two were born to architect Karsten Johansson and producer Melanie Sloan on November 22, 1984.
Hunter, who graduated from NYU’s Wagner School of Public Service in 2019, pursued a career in politics and philanthropy. In 2008, he served as a campaign organizer for Barack Obama’s presidential run. Before and after the campaign, he worked in the office of Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer.
He also founded Solar Responders, a nonprofit organization launched in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017 to provide sustainable support to first responders during emergencies and natural disasters.
“If there is a truly altruistic person I know in my life, it’s my brother,” Scarlett said to PEOPLE about the effort. “He reminds me to be a better person all the time. I’m incredibly proud of him.”
During a November 2024 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Scarlett shared that they were still “super close” and called Hunter a “gem.”
“Of course, we know so much about each other, because we were like… you’re in utero together,” said the Black Widow actress. “Which, I’m like, ‘‘Oh yeah, I guess I’ve always had you around.’”
“But, he’s also my brother, so he’s also just, like, a dude. So there’s that too,” she joked. She added that Hunter was single at the time.
The Lucy star has four other siblings. Her elder half-brother, Christian, stays out of the spotlight. Her elder brother, Adrian, has done a few acting and voiceover roles but is not very active in the industry. Her older sister, Vanessa, is an actress who has appeared in movies such as Sharks in Venice, Terra, and Day of the Dead.
Scarlett has one younger sister, Fenan, who was adopted by her mother from Ethiopia in 2010.
Image source: Getty/Jamie McCarthy
#4 Patricia And Gisele Bündchen
Gisele grew up in Horizontina, Brazil, with five sisters, born to Vania and Valdir Bündchen, and is still close to all of them. She is closest to her twin sister, Patricia, who shares her July 20 birthday. The other sisters are named Graziela, Gabriela, Raquel, and Rafaela.
Patricia, lovingly called Pati by her sisters, has often been referred to as “best friend” by Gisele. She has long served as her supermodel sister’s manager, overseeing her decorated career. In 2007, she advocated for Gisele to be paid in euros rather than dollars for her major Pantene deal, since the euro was stronger.
“We’re very close,” Gisele said about Patricia in a 2023 PEOPLE interview. “I know she’s got my back as I got hers. We trust each other, and we always want the best for one another, and that is priceless.”
Other than Graziela, who is a judge, all the other sisters have also worked with Gisele at different points.
While Patricia has chosen to pursue a career away from the limelight, she, too, has a background in modeling. Their mother sent her, Gisele, and Gabriela to a modeling course in the early ‘90s.
However, things were not always hunky-dory between the twins. In her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Gisele wrote about a fight with Patricia over a phone call that she deeply regretted.
“There were so many other, better ways I could have dealt with the situation,” Gisele wrote. “ I didn’t need to slam my sister, but I had, and I spent the next day or two incredibly upset.”
#5 Chloe And Noah Schnapp
Born on October 3, 2004, in New York, Noah Schnapp and his fraternal twin, Chloe, are “best friends.”
Chloe is currently a student at Northeastern University, while the Stranger Things actor is finishing his entrepreneurship degree at the University of Pennsylvania after filming and promoting the show’s fifth and final season.
Noah had not discussed his sister much earlier in his career. However, after coming out as gay in 2023, he revealed that Chloe played a big role in the decision.
On January 5, 2023, Noah posted an eight-second video on TikTok with a written message that said: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”
Months later, Noah told Variety that his Stranger Things character, Will Byers, being gay, helped him accept his s*xual orientation in real life. “I just rejected that idea for so long,” he said.
But after seeing positive reaction from fans and the media after publicly confirming that Will is gay, he changed his mind. “I was like, if he has all this support, then why should I worry about anything?” he said.
The first person Noah shared it with was his twin sister, Chloe. “I can’t tell anyone else before I tell my own twin sister — she’ll k*ll me,” Noah recollected his thoughts from before coming out. He revealed that he kept taking wrong turns to their house, trying to stall the moment of revelation. But Chloe’s reaction was “ecstatic,” Noah shared.
“She said that she would’ve hated the idea of me marrying another girl and having to compete with that girl for my attention. The fact that now it’ll be a guy, she was like, ‘Oh, he’ll be my best friend.’”
Image source: Getty/Jamie McCarthy
#6 Rachel And Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland, actor and son of late Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland, has a twin sister named Rachel.
Donald, an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor who famously portrayed President Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games trilogy, welcomed twins, Kiefer and Rachel, with his second wife, Shirley Douglas. He had three more sons — Roeg, Rossif, and Angus — with his third wife, Francine Racette.
Born on December 21, 1966, both Kiefer and Rachel have followed in their father’s footsteps and made careers in Hollywood.
Kiefer, who has starred in movies like A Few Good Men, The Three Musketeers, and Pompeii, is best known for playing Jack Bauer, the lead character in the FOX drama series 24. He won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role.
Many Hunger Games fans wanted him as the 58-year-old President Snow in the upcoming prequel movie, Sunrise on the Reaping. Ralph Fiennes eventually bagged the role.
Kiefer was once engaged to Julia Roberts, but the wedding never went through.
Rachel is far removed from the spotlight, especially compared to Kiefer. She works behind the camera as a production manager.
“Wow, I’ve seen her name pop up in the credits of some shows and just figured it wasn’t an insanely uncommon last name and chalked it up to a coincidence,” a fan wrote after finding out Rachel was Donald’s only daughter and Kiefer’s twin sister.
“Being a twin taught me the value of having a companion,” Kiefer said to The Guardian in July 2018. “Every time I experienced something, I could turn to my left and share it.”
“When I was having my first child, I said to my mother, ‘My gosh, you had two at the same time.’ She said, ‘Oh, sweetheart, it was fine. By the time you were 2 you were looking after each other.’ She made it sound like she’d got a deal, which always made me laugh.”
Kiefer has one daughter, named Sarah, whom he had with his first wife, Camelia Kath.
Image source: Getty/Noam Galai, Getty/George Pimentel
#7 Laverne Cox And M Lamar
Laverne Cox, widely considered one of the most influential transgender figures in the entertainment industry, has a twin brother, Reginald Lamar Cox.
Reginald, who goes by the stage name M Lamar, is an artist of many talents. He is an actor, singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer. His work has been exhibited at prestigious locations such as the Museum of Modern Art and the San Francisco Art Institute.
Lamar famously played Marcus, the pre-transition role of Sophia Burset, Laverne’s breakout character in Orange Is the New Black.
Born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, by their mother, Gloria Cox, the twins have been close since childhood. Lamar supported her decision to transition in 1998 at the age of 26.
“He was like, ‘Oh, you’re doing the medical thing. Okay, cool.’ It wasn’t an issue,” she recalled in an E! News interview.
Lamar also encouraged Laverne to pursue a career in acting and stopped her from competing on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ VH1 reality talent hunt show, I Want to Work for Diddy.
In a 2016 HuffPost interview that featured both the twins, Lamar recalled: “I remember seeing you at Marymount Manhattan College in a performance doing a dance and then a monologue afterward, and I thought, ‘This is what you should be doing — acting.’ You’re a brilliant actor, and that’s why I thought you shouldn’t do the reality show.”
Lamar recalled telling her that joining Combs’ show would be “the worst idea in the world.”
But Lamar also worried about his sister when she eventually took the limelight. “When she first started going in that direction, I was frightened for her and the scrutiny she would receive,” he told World of Wonder. “I love her, and I wouldn’t wish that scrutiny on her or anybody.”
Image source: Getty/Jamie McCarthy
#8 Wade And Alanis Morissette
Known for her confessional lyrics and alt-rock and post-grunge compositions, Canadian-American singer Alanis Nadine Morissette was catapulted to the top of the charts by her 1995 hit album Jagged Little Pill.
Her twin, Wade Imre Morissette, has also worked in music, although with far less claim to fame. Wade’s albums feature lyrics in Sanskrit, the ancient language of the Indian subcontinent, and his preferred genres are indie pop-rock and kirtan, an Indian-style musical narration of religious and spiritual stories.
Wade is also a yoga instructor and keynote speaker.
Born on June 1, 1974, to Alan Richard Morissette and Georgia Mary Ann Feuerstein, the twins share an older brother, Chad.
In a 2007 interview with the Globe and Mail, Wade described his relationship with Alanis as a “psychic connection thing.”
Speaking on the vivid difference in their style of music, Wade said: “We’re very close, but we’re also very individual when it comes to the creative process.”
Alanis has often shown support for Wade’s work on social media, especially his book Transformative Yoga: Five Keys to Unlocking Inner Bliss. She wrote the foreword for the 2009 publication.
Image source: Getty/Noam Galai, SikhNet
#9 Sami And Rami Malek
Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek has an identical twin brother, Sami. Born to Egyptian immigrants Nelly and Said Malek on May 12, 1981, the twins grew up in Los Angeles, California. They have an older sister named Yasmine, who is a doctor, and Sami works as a high school teacher.
Sami double-majored in American literature and culture and African-American studies at UCLA before earning a Master of Arts in secondary English education from Loyola Marymount University, according to People. Earlier in his career, he worked at the non-profit organization Teach for America.
Sami participated in the L.A. teachers’ strike, the 2019 discourse on public school funding, which Rami backed with a tweet: “I support my brother and all other teachers in their fight for the schools their students deserve. #istandwithlateachers.”
Despite having a career outside Hollywood, Sami has been actively involved in Rami’s acting career, walking red carpets and appearing on talk shows alongside the Mr. Robot actor.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2015, Rami called him and his brothers “troublemakers as kids” and revealed that his twin had asked him to take an exam in his stead.
“He calls me one day, I had just gotten back from theater school — we went to different colleges — and he calls me in a panic, saying, ‘Hey, do you know a Greek monologue from a Greek tragedy?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course, I’ve just been doing this for four years,’” Rami recalled.
“He goes, ‘I need you to do this for my class, it’s going to get me the points I need to get me my degree. I’m short on these units, she’s offering points if anybody comes in and does this monologue.’”
The professor was so impressed with Rami’s recital that she asked him to perform it for her other classes, but the actor decided not to tempt fate and quickly left the premises.
Rami said in a 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show that they were born identical and remained so throughout their childhood, but started to look different after turning 18.
Sami accompanied Rami to the 2019 Golden Globes and Oscars and witnessed his brother take home the ‘Best Actor’ awards at both for his portrayal of rock legend Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
“Well, I could tell you I’m speechless, but at the same time, I kind of figured my boy had it in the bag because he k*lled it,” Sami told Access Hollywood after the Oscars.
Image source: Getty/Paul Archuleta
#10 Nicholas Brendon And Kelly Donovan
Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Kevin Lynch in Criminal Minds, has an identical twin brother, Kelly Donovan.
Born three minutes before him on April 12, 1971, to Robert and Kathleen Schultz, Donovan famously starred alongside his brother in Buffy as Xander’s “double” in season 5 episode 3, The Replacement. He acted in season 5, episode 18, “The Intervention,” filling in for Brendon, who had fallen ill.
“Most twins I can usually tell apart, but these ones look soooo much alike,” one fan wrote about the swap. “Very hard to tell.”
Donovan has also acted in City Guys, Undressed, and Coherence.
In August 2021, Brendon was arrested after confessing to the police about using his brother’s prescription to purchase amphetamines. Authorities in Indiana stopped him after he was spotted driving erratically, according to The Daily Beast.
Upon searching, the cops found a prescription for amphetamine salts under Donovan’s name, along with small bags with crystalline residue.
Brendon said he and his brother “have the same prescription and they fill each other’s prescription,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The actor has been arrested on multiple other occasions for a variety of offenses, including domestic violence and battery against police officers. He has also suffered from substance issues and depression, and has been in and out of rehab.
Image source: Getty/Ron Galella
