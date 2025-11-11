Skull-Shaped Tea Spoons Encourage You To Use Less Sugar

My name’s Kelv and I’m from Hundred Million LTD – East London’s favorite design studio. It’s October! And in the spirit of all things Halloween I wanted to introduce our Sugar Skull Spoon!
The skull-shaped tea spoon was designed to encourage you to use less sugar. Partly with it’s scary demeanor and partly with the eye holes, which will shed sugar until you have just enough.
We ran this as a Kickstarter project in November 2013 and because of the (incredible) support of everyone who backed it there, we’ve been able to get stock in time for this holiday season! We’re pretty happy with the final product, it was heaps harder than it sounds to get a good skull shape and still make it all in high-grade food-quality stainless steel. So we should be patted on the back for that if nothing else.
Evil is stirring!
More info: hundredmillion.co.uk
Follow Us