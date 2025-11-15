30 Of The Funniest Outdoor Signs From This Vet Hospital To Make You Crack A Smile

Two things that you might already know about me, dear Pandas, is that I’m a huge fan of animals and I love puns, jokes, and all sorts of wittiness. Combine the two together and you’ve got yourself a happy camper, your biggest fan. It should come as no surprise then that I absolutely adore the signs put up by the Holly Ridge Veterinary Hospital in North Carolina, in the US.
They’re quirky, they’re funny, and they’ll make your day brighter with their dad joke-level humor (that’s a compliment in my opinion!). We’ve collected some of the vet hospital’s best signs to share with you, Pandas, so go on, scroll down and have a read! Remember to upvote your fave signs and let us know in the comments which of these made you laugh the most. I’m not ashamed to admit that I snorted into my cup of tea when I read the flamingo joke. Guilty as charged.
A representative of the Holly Ridge Veterinary Hospital was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about the amusing signs outside. “Our owner Dr. Dante Martin loves dry humor and dad jokes so we thought it would be a good way to put a smile on our clients’ faces while also connecting to our community. We also wanted something that would attract people as they drove by the clinic while also making them giggle a little,” they revealed.
Scroll down for our interview with them, as well as for our chat with the PDSA about keeping our pets healthy and fit and why weight gain isn’t our friend.
More info: Facebook | HollyRidgeVetCare.com
#1
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#2
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#3
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#4
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#5
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#6
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#7
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#8
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#9
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#10
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#11
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#12
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#13
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#14
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#15
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#16
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#17
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#18
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#19
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#20
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#21
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#22
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#23
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#24
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#25
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#26
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#27
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#28
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#29
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
#30
Image source: HollyRidgeVet
Follow Us