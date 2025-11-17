Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Favorite Sci-Fi/Horror/Fantasy TV Shows And Why?

I absolutely loved LOST (until they threw together a BS last season) and am salivating over the new show FROM. What are some of your favorites and why?
#1
Shadow and Bone! I love the books it was based on, and it’s really cool to see it in action. If you want to watch it, it’s a fantasy series, set in fictional countries based on Russia and Denmark(could also be Holland, not 100% sure there). There are two main storylines, although they intersect. Although, it can be quite violent and semi-gory, especially towards the end of the second season.
#2
Ultraman! I just really like it. He’s super cool, and there are currently 33 Ultraman shows, which means a lot of content to consume (similar to how Godzilla has 37 movies, with two more on the way).
#3
Doctor Who and Torchwood! Great shows!
#4
Ash versus Evil Dead. Middle aged guy with lousy stocking job and some extra body fat saves the world from demonic forces with his chainsaw hand and shotgun. The lead character is hilarious. Blood and gore is presented so over the top, it reaches parody levels of ridiculousness
#5
I thought this was books for a second. Ah well guess I can’t share my list. As for shows I’ve got nothing. If you ever do want books I got you though 😉
#6
Sense8. It was novel, exciting and fun. Only two seasons were made before it was cancelled, but then fan enthusiasm ensured a finale special was created to at least wrap up the story. Give it a whirl and figure out what you’d bring to your cluster.
#7
I believe it is under the category of fantasy but Shadow and Bone. What I love about it is that you do not have to read the three different book series it is based on to understand. The characters are just amazing. It is a little gory for beheading and there is an adorable goat named Milo who is literally the G.O.A.T. There is fast-paced battle, slow-burn romance, mystery, deception, magic, and awesome creatures. Highly recommend. Actors include Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Kit Young, Daisy Head, Zoë Wanamaker, and more.
#8
Hands down, it’s Patrick McGoohan’s 1968 masterpiece, “The Prisoner”.
#9
Gravity Falls! Truly an show that basically defined a genre. It is one of the most influential shows without people realizing it. With comedy, horror, scifi, a bit of fantasy, and the most evil Dorito you’ll ever see, it is a show worth obsessing over.
#10
Ok, go ahead and tease, but I love Johnny Socko and his Giant Robot. It was a silly Japanese serial from the late 60’s. We spotted it on tv at our motel back then when my folks and I went to Disneyland, and we all loved it. We went back several times and almost every time… there was Johnny Socko on the tv.
#11
Stargate SG1, ST Voyager, & Farscape. I want to wonder the universe with people who will always have my back.
