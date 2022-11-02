Stunning “Broadchurch” Filming Locations – Where Was the Series Filmed?

Broadchurch was a hit crime drama on ITV, with many people waiting eagerly to watch each episode between 2013 and 2017. The show, which takes place in the fictive English town Broadchurch, features 24 episodes. All of them were filled with intense scenes that made watchers curious as to what will unfold in the next one.
Perhaps you’ve noticed that the series was filmed in a few key locations, and some were quite impressive. If you were a fan of the series, you might already be picturing yourself walking in the same spots as the characters.
Here are some stunning Broadchurch filming locations that you should know about:
The Jurassic Coast
A wonderful World Heritage Site that stretches to Dorset right from Devon was the main location of the first season of Broadchurch. This area is stunning, with coastal locations that caught the eye of many viewers.
Some of the best areas that served as filming locations were the East Beach car park and Harbour Cliff Beach. Others included the apartment block known as The Folly, as well as the Harbour Newsagent moonlight as the Broadchurch Newsagent, Broadchurch Police Car Park, and Broadchurch Police Station.
Puncknowle
In the second series, many scenes involving Lee and Claire Ashworth were filmed at the Knoll at Puncknowle. This area can be found on the coast road between Abbotsbury and West Bay. The location can give you some gorgeous landscapes to look at.
Charmouth
Did you like the beach huts in Broadchurch? You might envision yourself around them, especially if you’re the type of person who fancies a beach vacation.
Well, you can experience the Broadchurch world yourself by going to Charmouth beach. It is where many scenes from the TV show took places, such as Mark and Beth Latimer meeting Jocelyn, as well as scenes between Claire and DS Ellie Miller, Claire and Lee, and others.
This beach can be found west of West Bay, so don’t miss it.
Eype
The Danny Latimer murder scene was pretty shocking to many viewers. The hut where it all happened, respectively the Briar Cliff Hut, can be found at Eype.
Now, there is one thing worth keeping in mind if you intend to visit this location – the hut is not available to the public. It is privately owned. Still, you are allowed to enjoy the Jurassic Coast views with no problems.
Ellipse Café
How many times did you wish you could enjoy a day at the Broadchurch Café, just like the characters from the famous English series? During the first series, Ellipse Café’s interior was used to film these scenes. You might want to give this place a visit.
Avonmouth and North Allington
Towards the end of the show, in Season 3, the locations changed a little bit, with new ones taking the spotlight. Scenes were filmed in different beautiful areas, such as Littlebredy, North Allington, and West Bexington in West Dorset. However, there were also a few towns from North Somerset that were used as filming locations. These are Avonmouth, Stanton Drew, and Portishead.
Bridport
The cast, or at least most of it, stayed in Bridport while Season 2 was being filmed. They all stood at a hotel known as The Bull. But there were other members of the cast who had to go to different accommodations. This was Matthew Gravelle, the actor who played Joe Miller. Since people were not supposed to find out about his character returning in the second season, the production crew had to be careful, so he had to stay elsewhere.
Bridport is a very arty market town and can be a good location for a chill day when you want to walk around and explore the surroundings.
Weymouth
The taxi rank and nightclub from Broadchurch were all filmed in Weymouth, a seaside town. This location was a movie set for scenes such as the one when Claire and DS Ellie Miller went out at night during the second season.
Hooke
Another stunning location is Hooke, where the bluebell woods storyline came to life. These woods are a key part of the Sandbrook case from the second season.
You can find the woods close to Beaminster.
Broadchurch was filmed in some gorgeous places, and any huge fan of the series would love to go there and reimagine the famous scenes from the TV show. Now that you know where the show was filmed, you have the chance to go on this adventure.