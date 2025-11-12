The Street Barbers Of Cambodia

Lately I had the chance to travel to Cambodia and I spent ten days in the capital city Phnom Penh. Cambodia is a poor country with a very difficult past and its economy is struggling. I saw people living in the streets on the most basic level that I have ever seen on all my trips. One thing that I noticed that there a barber shops everywhere in the city and no matter how little money these people living in the streets have – you will hardly find anyone who doesn’t have a decent haircut.
Another thing that I noticed and that partly explains why I feel so comfortable in this country: when these barbers have their time off they can just leave their stuff behind and nobody will be stealing anything – even though people are so poor. It seems they have a great sense of community.
I’ll be going back to Cambodia soon and I think this time I’ll switch to the active side of things and get myself a haircut in the streets of Phnom Penh.
More info: robert-goetzfried.com
