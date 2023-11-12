Unravelling Stephanie Hsu Career Highlights

Stephanie Hsu is an American film and stage actress. She started as an actress in experimental theatre in New York, which led her to Broadway. Over the course of her 13-year career, she has acted in several films, television series, and stage productions.
Hsu has received recognition for her performance and won several awards. Most of her awards come from her performance in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once. This article dives into the career of the burgeoning star.
Who Is Stephanie Hsu?
Stephanie Hsu was born on 25 November 1990 in Torrance, California. She is of Chinese heritage. During the Chinese Civil War, her maternal grandmother moved from Mainland China to Taiwan to escape the war. Hsu was born in the US to a single mother who moved to the United States as a teenager to pursue a better education.
Hsu attended Palos Verdes Peninsula High School, a public high school in Rolling Hills Estates, Los Angeles. After high school, she looked to pursue a career in theatre, leading her to Brooklyn, New York. While in New York, she attended New York University Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 2012. In addition to her experience at the Tisch, she also trained with the Atlantic Theater Company, an off-Broadway non-profit theatre founded by David Mamet, William H. Macy, and several acting students from New York University.
When Did Her Career Start?
Stephanie Hsu started her career with experimental theatre and comedy while she was attending New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Her earliest appearance was in the 2010 comedy romance film, The Four-Faced Liar as a bar patron. Between 2013 and 2015, she appeared in 56 episodes of Girl Code, the MTV reality comedy series that acted as a spinoff series to Guy Code.
Hsu’s first notable TV role was in 2016 as a protester in an episode of the second season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Between 2016 and 2018, she appeared as a recurring cast member on The Path alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. On stage, Hsu is also an accomplished Broadway actor. In 2013, she appeared in BYUIOO, a folk gospel musical. She appeared alongside Christopher Larkin in Fast Company, a comedy about a dysfunctional family written by Carla Ching.
What are Stephanie Hsu’s Top Performances?
Although she started her career in experimental theatre, Stephanie Hsu has gone on to rack up several acclaimed performances in film, television, and theatre. Her early breakout role came in 2019 when she appeared in the hit comedy-drama television series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On the show, she portrays Mei Lin, a mysterious woman with criminal connections who dates Michael Zegen’s character, Joel Maisel. She appears in 14 episodes across the final three seasons of the series.
In 2022, Hsu got the role for which she is most well-known, the dual role of Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. She stars in the film alongside Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and James Hong. Hsu has mentioned that she was fearless going into filming because it was her first big movie. Although it was independently produced, the film was a massive success and is estimated to be the most-awarded film of all time. For her performance, Hsu received extensive praise including a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Hsu has also had a storied career as a stage actress. Between 2015 and 2019, she appeared in three productions of the musical, Be More Chill. Appearing both off-Broadway and on Broadway, in 2019 her performance earned her the Favorite Funny Performance award at the BroadwayWorld Audience Choice Awards. Between 2016 and 2017, she also appeared as Karen Plankton in productions of The SpongeBob Musical.
What Does The Future Hold For Hsu’s Career?
With the wind in her sails, Stephanie Hsu continues to deliver stellar performances. Since the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, she has appeared in several films and television series including Randall Park’s directorial debut, Shortcomings, as well as Adele Lim’s directorial debut Joy Ride. She also appeared as a voice actress in the animated film, The Monkey King.
Hsu has several projects scheduled for release. She is set to appear alongside Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, and Jason Alexander in Leo, an animated musical comedy film scheduled for release on 21 November 2023. She also features in The Fall Guy, an action comedy film set to be released on 1 March 2024. Stars such as Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are also set to feature in the film.
