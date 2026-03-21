Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It’s No Big Deal

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Blending families isn’t always easy, especially when the kids are teenager. They’re finding their own way in the world while trying to navigate the idea of their respective parents dating, marrying and/or living with someone who is not their biological mom/dad. Some work it out, others never do…

Like one teen who always suspected something strange was up with her stepbrother of the same age. The 16-year-old says she set up a camera in her room after noticing things were misplaced when she woke up. What she wasn’t expecting was for the camera to capture her step-sibling to sneak into her room at 3am, cut off a piece of her hair and casually leave…

She had a suspicion something weird was happening so she set up a camera in her bedroom

Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal

Image credits:  shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)

She never expected it to capture her stepbrother sneaking in at 3am and cutting off her hair while she was asleep

Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal

Image credits: irinapavlova1/Envato (not the actual photo)

Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal

Image credits: ThrowRA727Plm

She shared some more info while engaging with people online

Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal

Concerned netizens warned the teen not to go back to the house

Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal
Creepy Teen Comes Into Step-Sisters Room To Cut A Little Bit Of Her Hair, Parents Think It&#8217;s No Big Deal

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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