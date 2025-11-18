Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of An Unintentionally Funny Sign That You’ve Seen (Closed)

by

We’ve all seen signs that were supposed to be funny but share the ones you’ve seen that were unintentionally funny.

#1 Yeah, I Think You Are

#2 Shedd Cemetery Dr

#3 Restroom At My Doctor’s Office!

#4 Go To The Store At Your Own Risk

#5 Moon

#6 I Don’t Think Understand “Undercover”. Maybe Don’t Put Up A Sign Next Time

#7 Almost Home When I See This

#8 Curl Up & Dye Beauty Salon

#9 In Providence, Ri, Friendship Is A One-Way Street. Literally

#10 Found In Texas

#11 USA Pizza King!

#12 Ladies Room At Local Outback Restaurant

#13 North West Crete, Greece

#14 Depends On Your Mom

#15 So The Teachers Are All On Weed. Explains A Lot!

#16 Half The Words Were Red So They Faded In The Sun

#17 So, What Kind Of Exhibit Is It?

#18 Visited The Hollywood Bowl Recently And Saw This (Use Your Imagination)

#19 Either The Innuendo Or The Redundancy

#20 Road Trip

#21 Spotted In Asheville Nc

#22 I’m Talking To You Dave!

#23 You’ve Been Warned

#24 Friend Took This Pic

#25 The Town Of Asse In Belgium

#26 Went To Get Food Saw This

#27 Haven’t Got The Foggiest Where This Was Taken. A Friend Sent It

#28 From Abbotsford, Bc

#29 Road Sign I Saw In Kent In 2019

#30 Real Dentist Sign In My Hood

#31 No-Tell Car Wash

#32 Those Illiterate Ducks

#33 I Pass This Every Time I Drive To Stroudsburg (Pa)

#34 This One Is Intentional But Funny. It Is Outside Of A Church In My Area

#35 I Don’t Think That Word Means What You Think It Means

#36 In A Take Away Shop

#37 Actual Attorney Office In Sandy Springs, Ga (Just North Of Atlanta)

#38 Did Someone Have A Sick Sense Of Humor Or Not Know Their Ca History?

#39 Saw This When Driving Through Switzerland

#40 Found This Road Sign In Ireland Back In The 80s. Had To Ask My Friend To Stop So I Could Take A Photo

#41 Thinking This Is Were The Zombie Uprising Will Begin

#42 Well – I Think I’ll Pass

#43 Didn’t Want To Go That Way Anyway!

#44 More Stupid Than Funny, Especially Since This Is Reserved For The Disabled

#45 Gas Station Chain In Us. Sheesh

#46 Trying To Leave The Exhibit

#47 That’s An Error

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
