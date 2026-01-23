MIL Pays For Wedding, Demands To Control What Everyone Wears: “I Do Not Want To Get Married”

Weddings are expensive affairs. For reference, the average American wedding costs around $36,000, and for young couples just starting out, that’s a steep price tag. So it’s pretty common for parents to chip in and help cover the costs.
But as one Redditor found out, financial help can sometimes come with strings attached. His future mother-in-law offered to pay for a large chunk of the wedding, and before long, she was trying to control nearly every detail. When she moved on to dictating what he should wear on his own wedding day, he drew a hard line—saying that if she gets to pick his suit, he doesn’t want to get married at all.
That ultimatum didn’t land well with his fiancée. Read the full story below.
The groom’s mother-in-law offered to cover a large chunk of the wedding, and with that came a long list of opinions about how things should be done
Image credits: Ninthgrid (not the actual photo)
So he warned his fiancée that if her mom attempted to pick his suit too, he’d call the whole thing off
Image credits: FancyDude-ThrowRA (not the actual photo)
Image credits: FancyDude-ThrowRA (not the actual photo)
Image source: FancyDude-ThrowRA
Readers unanimously sided with the author, saying his wedding outfit should be his choice
Follow Us